Everything to Know About Taylor Swift's '1989 (Taylor's Version)'

The rumors are terrible and cruel but this time, one of them was true.

Following much fan speculation, Taylor Swift announced that 1989 (Taylor’s Version) would be her next re-recording as she wrapped the U.S. leg of her Eras Tour in Los Angeles on Aug. 9.

Swift made the special announcement while performing her acoustic set on stage, donning a brand-new blue dress for the occasion.

“Here we are on the last night of the U.S. leg of the Eras tour in the eighth month of the year on the ninth day. You might have noticed there are some new outfits in the show,” she told the crowd.

“There's something that I've been planning for a really, really, really ridiculously, embarrassingly long time, and instead of telling you about it, I think I'll just sort of show you," she said, unveiling the cover art and release date for 1989 (Taylor's Version) on the big screen.

The “New Romantics” singer then took to social media to share more information, noting how her fifth album “changed my life in countless ways” and that her new version was her “most FAVORITE re-record.”

From the special release date to the vault songs, here’s everything to know about 1989 (Taylor’s Version).

What is the cover art for 1989 (Taylor's Version)?

During her Eras Tour, Swift debuted the album cover art, which pays tribute to the original album’s aesthetic with a blue sky and seagulls flying in the distance. Swift can also be seen donning her iconic red lipstick as her hair blows in the wind.

How many vault songs will 1989 (Taylor's Version) have?

In her announcement on Instagram, Swift revealed that the new album will feature five vault songs. “To be perfectly honest, this is my most FAVORITE re-record I’ve ever done because the 5 From The Vault tracks are so insane,” she teased of the new tracks. “I can’t believe they were ever left behind. But not for long!”

Will 1989 (Taylor's Version) have any collaborators?

Kevin Winter/TAS23/Getty

Swift hasn’t confirmed who will be collaborating with her on the new album. The original album was notably co-written with Jack Antonoff, Ryan Tedder and Max Martin, among others. Imogen Heap also co-wrote “Clean” from the album.

In October 2022, fans speculated Heap was working with Swift again as she posted about “working on a little rework of a certain song for a certain artist” in the studio.

As for featured artists, fans have long speculated that Swift could work with her ex Harry Styles on a vault track, notably a new version of “Style,” which is rumored to be about the singer. However, nothing has been confirmed.

Fans have also theorized that Kendrick Lamar is working with Swift for an updated version of “Bad Blood” after he was spotted attending her party at Electric Lady Studios in New York City in May.

Where to buy 1989 (Taylor's Version)?

The album is currently available for pre-order on Swift’s official website. In addition to selling the album on vinyl and cassette, she is also selling “special edition deluxe CDs” which come in four color variants. Per the website, each set includes five “unique double-sided collectible photo cards with 15 never-before-seen photos and lyrics from The Vault.”

When will 1989 (Taylor's Version) be released?

Taylor Swift performs in Los Angeles on Aug. 9, 2023. Kevin Winter/TAS23/Getty

1989 (Taylor's Version) will be released on Oct. 27, 2023, which was the same day the original album was released in 2014.

What will be Taylor Swift’s next re-recorded album?

Taylor Swift/YouTube

After releasing 1989 (Taylor’s Version), Swift has two re-recordings left, Reputation (Taylor’s Version) and Taylor Swift (Taylor’s Version). Based on past Easter eggs in her music videos, fans believe that Reputation will be her next re-recording.

In her “Karma” music video, Swift is seen holding a cup of coffee that looks like a clock, with her thumbs positioned at 8 and 2. Some think her black and blue nail polish represents Reputation (Taylor's Version) and 1989 (Taylor's Version), respectively, and their places on the clock could signal the month the albums will be announced. Seeing as 1989 (Taylor's Version) was positioned at the 8 for August, it’s possible that Reputation (Taylor's Version) could be announced in February.

Swift added more fuel to the theory as she performed “New Year’s Day” from Reputation as the last surprise song during the U.S. leg of her Eras Tour.