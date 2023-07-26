She's Accused of Dismembering Lover After BDSM Sex. Bodycam Reveals Reactions of Officers to Finding Remains

Jurors at Taylor Schabusiness' murder trial watched the moment two officers discovered Shad Thyrion's remains

By
Sean Neumann
Sean Neumann

Sean Neumann is a journalist from Chicago, Ill.

Published on July 26, 2023 05:16PM EDT
Taylor Schabusiness returns to a Brown County courtroom after attacking her attorney Quinn Jolly, during a hearing in Green Bay, Wis. Feb. 14, 2023
Taylor Schabusiness. Photo:

Tim Flanigan/WLUK via AP

Content warning: The following article contains disturbing descriptions.

The disturbing moment two police officers discovered Shad Thyrion's severed head and genitals in his mother’s basement last February was shown in court this week, as prosecutors used body camera footage as evidence in the Green Bay man’s gruesome killing.

The never-before-seen footage was shown to jurors as testimony in Taylor Schabusiness’ murder trial began this week. The Florida woman is accused of choking Thyrion to death in a moment of BDSM-gone-wrong before sexually abusing and then mutilating his body. 

In the more than five-minute video of police’s initial response to Thyrion’s mother Tara Pakanich’s home, the two responding officers can be heard expressing their horror at the disturbing discovery.

“Oh my f---ing God,” one of the two officers could be heard saying to the other as they scanned the basement, where some of Thyrion’s body parts were found.

Taylor Denise Schabusiness
Taylor Schabusiness. Green Bay Police

Officer Alex Wanish, whose body camera footage was shown, told the court he discovered Thyrion’s severed head under a towel inside a green bucket that was next to the basement stairs. Pakanich had called police and informed the responding officers where to find the bucket she discovered after waking up to the sound of a door to the home slamming shut.

Wanish’s body camera footage shows him calling for backup to respond to the home, telling his dispatcher: “We’ve got quite a bit of blood down here.”

Other body camera footage showed Schabusiness had what appeared to be blood on her left hand while officers placed her under arrest at an apartment complex later that night. 

In a van parked outside the apartment, a criminal complaint obtained by PEOPLE at the time showed officers said they discovered a crock pot box containing what was said to be "additional human body parts including legs."

Back at the house, investigators discovered an upper torso in a separate storage tote.

The medical examiner who performed Thyrion's autopsy told the court this week that his cause of death was strangulation, according to WLUK.

Shad Thyrion
Shad Thyrion. gofundme

Schabusiness allegedly told Green Bay Police that she and Thyrion smoked meth while spending the day together. Detective David Graf testified that Schabusiness told authorities she used a dog collar to strangle Thyrion and recognized he was struggling but continued anyways, according to WBAY.

Police believe Thyrion was strangled before his body was mutilated, per Schabusiness’ alleged account. She allegedly told police she didn't mean to kill him, but enjoyed the choking and continued to do it, according to the initial criminal complaint. Graf then testified that Schabusiness said she used knives from the kitchen upstairs to dismember Thyrion's body.

"Schabusiness responded that the police were going to have fun trying to find all of the organs as she dismembered the body," according to the complaint, which added: "Schabusiness stated she used knives that she obtained from the kitchen of the residence and that a bread knife worked the best because of the serrated blade."

She later pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity but has failed to convince a judge she isn’t fit to stand trial, according to WBAY.

Earlier this year, Schabusiness attacked her own defense attorney during a competency hearing before officers wrestled her to the ground.

