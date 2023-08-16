TikToker Haley Odlozil, Who Died Last Month at 30, Honored by 4-Year-Old Son on His First Day of School

Taylor Odlozil is honoring his wife on a big day for son Weston.



On Wednesday, the husband of late TikToker Haley Odlozil — who died last month eight years after she was diagnosed with Stage IIIC ovarian cancer diagnosis — celebrated his 4-year-old's first day of pre-K.

Taylor shared a photo of Weston posing with a chalkboard sharing some of his favorite things, including pizza, watermelon, baseball and a local restaurant.



Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Courtesy of Taylor Odlozil

In another photo, Taylor poses with Weston on his lap in his classroom, with Weston in a teal polo shirt and Taylor in teal and white.

"Wearing teal in honor of Haley today," he captioned the photo, acknowledging the color that signifies ovarian cancer awareness.

Taylor shared news of Haley's passing at 30 in an Instagram post last month, writing, "It is with unbelievable sadness that I tell all of you my sweet Haley has passed away. I cannot begin to describe the amount of heartache & grief myself & our entire family is experiencing."

"I never knew my heart could physically hurt. I've never seen someone fight so hard to live. Her love for me, Weston, her family, & her friends is what has kept her going for so many years, especially the last 8 months. I'm so blessed to have had Haley a part of my life for 16 years. It has been my true honor to take care of her," he continued.

Taylor continued, "I am so grateful for the lessons I have learned from Haley. As the husband I have seen every moment. The happy ones & the sad ones. One thing I can tell you, she suffered greatly fighting this disease that slowly tore her body apart for the last 8 years. The thought of her being completely healed in a body with no pain & no scars in heaven makes me so incredibly happy for her but so overwhelmingly sad I'm not there to see it. My fear of death is so much less knowing I will get to see her one day completely healed. I cannot wait for that day."

Of their family life, Taylor added, "I'm so thankful I got to see Haley fulfill her life purpose of becoming a mom. She was an incredible mother. My heart breaks most for Weston. I don't think he will ever fully understand what he meant to Haley. He was everything to her. I love you, Haley. More than I can put into words. You are a part of who I am and I will never stop loving you. I can't wait to see you again."

Taylor Odlozil/Instagram

The couple started documenting their final months together in October, they told PEOPLE exclusively in June. Their beautiful story went viral quickly. High school sweethearts since 2008, Taylor and Haley received news of her diagnosis in late 2015, just weeks before their wedding. Four years later, they'd welcome Weston via surrogate.

At the time PEOPLE spoke with Haley, she shared her gratitude that their social media presence would serve as a time capsule for Weston as he gets older.

"My biggest thing that I have always wanted from the get-go is that I never want him to think that I left by choice," Haley told PEOPLE. "I want him to know how hard I tried to stay here to be with them. I want him to know how hard and how much I love him and his daddy, and that I tried to do everything I possibly could with the time that I had, to make sure that we made memories."



If there's one takeaway from her videos and her story that Haley hoped her followers walk away with, it's, "Do not take your life for granted."

"Always have perspective. Everything in life is about perspective. And whether you're sitting in traffic, whether it's raining, there's something good in every day," she noted. "Instead of being mad it’s raining, roll down your windows, smell the freshly rained-on grass. There's something good in every day."

"Always be thankful for where there are good things. Don't focus on the bad things."

