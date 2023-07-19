Taylor Lautner and Wife Tay on Working with Taylor Swift: 'She's So Collaborative'

The Swift praise keeps on coming from the Lautners.

The singer was the topic of discussion on the latest episode of "The Squeeze," the podcast helmed by Taylor Lautner, 31, and his wife, Tay, 26.

During Wednesday's episode, aptly titled "Taylor's Version," Lautner shared that the couple had been "flooded" with interview requests since the Twilight actor co-starred in Swift's music video for "I Can See You," which also features actresses Joey King and Presley Cash. But "out of respect” for their relationship with the pop star, he said, they wanted to tell the story themselves.

Lautner called Swift a “genius” and expressed his admiration for the singer, while his wife described her as a "mastermind."

“We’ve been very excited about this secret for the last few months,” he said. “We’ve known how freaking awesome the video is for awhile now so [we] were just stoked for everybody to see it.”

Tay added, “She is collaborative, which I’ve never described anyone. She doesn’t need to be collaborative. She is a mastermind.”

The registered nurse and social media personality also pointed out that her husband had discussed how he would have handled Swift's feud with Kanye West at the 2009 VMAs differently in their podcast before the video "came to fruition."

“You weren’t just saying that because you had done this video,” she said. “You genuinely felt that.”

Lautner agreed, adding that he was "honored to be asked" to be a part of the project in general.

Presley Cash, Taylor Swift, Joey King and Taylor Lautner on July 07, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. John Shearer/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS

The actor also said getting to join the pop superstar onstage at her Eras tour stop in Kansas City was "one of the coolest experiences” and that he was "so honored" by the reception from fans in the stadium.

When appearing onstage, he cartwheeled and backflipped onstage — a nod to the scene he and Swift shared in the 2010 movie Valentine’s Day — before hugging the singer.

The sweet moment came right after the Grammy winner surprise premiered the "I Can See You" music video and just one day after the Grammy winner dropped the long-awaited re-recording of her 2010 album Speak Now (Taylor's Version), featuring the track “Back to December” which was inspired by Lautner's 2009 relationship with Swift.

“He was a very positive force in my life when I was making the Speak Now album, and I want to say he did every single stunt that you saw in that music video. He and his wife have become some of my closest friends, and it’s very convenient because we all share the same first name," Swift said before bringing Lautner out on stage.