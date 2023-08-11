Taylor Lautner and Wife Tay Joke About ‘Post Taylor Swift Show Depression’: 'One Show Isn't Enough'

Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour has fulfilled Swifties' “wildest dreams," even including Taylor Lautner and his wife Tay.

Since the Twilight star, 31, and podcaster, 26, attended Swift’s final show at Los Angeles’ SoFi Stadium on Wednesday, they've been wishing they could continue to revel in the glory of her epic concert.

On Friday, Taylor posted a video of the couples' podcast Instagram Stories of the couple joking about how much they wished that they could experience the show again.

“PTSD: post Taylor Swift show depression,"The Squeeze host deadpanned. “Is that real?”

“Absolutely,” his wife replied. “Absolutely.”

They even captioned the video with what many Swifties may be feeling now that the first leg of U.S. tour dates have wrapped up saying, “When one show isn’t enough….it’s real🎶🦋.”

Wednesday wasn’t the only enchanting night the couple saw the “Karma” singer perform. They also attended the Swift's show in Kansas City, Missouri on July 10.

At the tour stop, Lautner stepped out on stage along with Joey King and Presley Cash to premiere the music video for Swift’s Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) track “I Can See You,” which they starred in.

The actor, who dated Swift for several months in 2009, even did a cartwheel and backflip as a nod to a scene he shared with her in the 2010 movie Valentine’s Day.

Lautner also shared kind words for Swift at the show, telling her on stage, “I respect you so much. Not just for the singer you are, the songwriter, the performer — but truly for the human you are. You are gracious, humble, kind and I’m honored to know you.”

Taylor Swift. Lisa Lake/TAS23/Getty

Tay of course joined in on the fun by greeting the “Cruel Summer” artist backstage and posting photos to commemorate the night, including one of all three Taylors recreating the popular Spider-Man meme.

“The Tale of Three Taylors🤍Everything that @taylorlautner said last night onstage is so true. @taylorswift you are not only one of the most talented people to ever walk this earth (truly don’t think there is anything you can’t do) but you are also one of THE kindest people,” Tay wrote in the Instagram caption.

Swift herself was just as supportive. Before Lautner joined her on stage, she said, “He was a very positive force in my life when I was making the Speak Now album, and I want to say he did every single stunt that you saw in that music video. He and his wife have become some of my closest friends, and it’s very convenient because we all share the same first name."

