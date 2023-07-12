Taylor Lautner Sets the Record Straight on the Correct Pronunciation of His Name

The 'Twilight' star took full responsibility since he never corrected anyone before

Daniel S. Levine
Daniel S. Levine
Daniel Levine is a Staff Editor at PEOPLE.
Published on July 12, 2023 01:00AM EDT
Taylor Lautner. Photo:

Jeff Kravitz/Getty

Taylor Lautner is once again reminding fans they have been pronouncing his last name incorrectly for years.

During a stop on The Unplanned Podcast with Matt & Abby earlier this week, the Twilight star, 31, revealed the correct pronunciation of Lautner is "Lowt-ner." Since The Squeeze podcast co-host became a star, fans have been wrongly calling him "Lawt-ner."

"It is technically Lowt-ner," he told the podcast hosts before taking the blame for the error. 

"It is my fault nobody knows how it is pronounced because I never corrected anybody for decades," Lautner explained. "I just never in interviews or anything stopped anyone and said, 'It's not Lawt-ner, it's Lowt-ner.' " 

Lautner also never felt the mispronunciation was a big deal. "I don’t care. Laht-ner. Lawt-ner. Lowt-ner. It’s all the same thing," he told the podcast hosts.

The Home Team actor previously shocked fans in a February 2022 TikTok video for E! News. While the majority of the video was about his feelings on parting hair down the middle, his decision to introduce himself with the proper pronunciation of his last name got all the attention, helping the video go viral.

On Friday, Lautner reunited with Taylor Swift, whom he dated for a few months in 2009. The actor made a surprise appearance at Swift's Eras Tour stop in Kansas City, Missouri, to help the singer debut the music video for the song "I Can See You." Actresses Joey King and Presley Cash also appear in the video and joined Lautner and Swift onstage.

Swift and Lautner came together as she released Speak Now (Taylor's Version), a re-recording of her 2010 album. It includes "Back to December," a song inspired by Swift's relationship with the actor. 

Taylor Lautner Calls Out Hateful Comments Saying He 'Did Not Age Well'
Taylor Lautner.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

"He was a very positive force in my life when I was making the Speak Now album, and I want to say he did every single stunt that you saw in that music video," Swift said of Lautner before introducing him to the stage. "He and his wife have become some of my closest friends, and it’s very convenient because we all share the same first name."

Lautner also shared kind words about the "Castles Crumbling" singer. “I respect you so much. Not just for the singer you are, the songwriter, the performer — but truly for the human you are," he said. "You are gracious, humble, kind and I’m honored to know you."

After the concert, Swift and Lautner shared a photo with his wife, Taylor Dome Lautner. The three of them pointed at each other, recreating the famous Spider-Man meme to make fun of their shared first name. "Secrets out! Tonight was wild," Lautner captioned the post.

