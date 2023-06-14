Taylor Lautner Comments on Olivia Rodrigo’s Instagram Reveal of New Song ‘Vampire’: ‘K WHO TF BIT YOU’

The 'Twilight' star joked about Rodrigo's first new single since 2021

By
Daniel S. Levine
Daniel Levine author photo
Daniel S. Levine
Daniel Levine is a Staff Editor at PEOPLE.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on June 14, 2023
Taylor Lautner and Olivia Rodrigo. Photo:

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images; Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

Olivia Rodrigo's new single "Vampire" is drawing the attention of Twilight star Taylor Lautner, two weeks ahead of its release.

My new song vampire is out june 30th! you can presave now. so excited for this ahhhhh!!!!!!!” Rodrigo, 20, wrote on Instagram Wednesday. The "Deja Vu" singer also included the artwork for the song which features a black and white photo of her profile, with purple bandages over her neck, where a vampire bite would be.

“K WHO TF BIT YOU,” Lautner, 31, — who played the werewolf Jacob Black in the Twilight movies — replied to the post.

Rodrigo did not respond to the actor’s comment. However, she noticed the Twilight connection to her song and shared a meme in her Instagram story, showing Bella Swan (Kristen Stewart) telling Edward Cullen (Robert Pattinson) she knows what he is.

“Say it. Out loud. Say it,” Edward asks in the meme, to which Bella replies “Olivia Rodrigo’s new single."

“Vampire” is Rodrigo’s first single since she released her hit debut album Sour in 2021. The album helped Rodrigo win the 2021 Grammy Award for Best New Artist and Best Pop Vocal Album. Her song “Drivers License” also won the Best Pop Solo Performance Grammy.

Although Lautner once had some “resentment” toward his Twilight fame, he recently told SiriusXM’s TODAY Radio Show that he now only has "fond memories" of the franchise, which made him a teenage star.

"I do think that I also needed the space," Lautner added in May when asked about how he felt about the franchise, 11 years after The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2 was released. 

"I was always incredibly thankful and feel super blessed for what it brought me but maybe there was a little bit of, like, resentment, deep in there, going like 'I wish I could have experienced this part of normalcy,’” he continued. “Now, I wouldn't change it, but I think it needed the growth to get to that place.”

Olivia Rodrigo's Instagram Story.

Olivia Rodrigo/Instagram

Rodrigo is not the only pop star drawing attention from Lautner. In May, the actor commented on Taylor Swift’s upcoming Speak Now (Taylor’s Version), which will include “Back to December,” a song thought to be about Lautner. He told TODAY.com he felt “safe,” but was “praying for” John Mayer, who is believed to be the subject of “Dear John.” 

"I don't know if it was the wisest thing to say," Lautner said on The Happy Hour on TODAY Show Radio on SiriusXM when reflecting on the comment. "I was definitely joking, but clearly it's taken off."

