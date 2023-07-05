Taylor Hill Announces Death of 9-Year-Old Dog Tate: 'I Hope We Get to Meet Again Soon'

Taylor Hill is mourning the death of her 9-year-old dog Tate.

The model, 27, announced the news in an emotional Instagram post on Wednesday, where she candidly posted snapshots of their time together throughout the years.

"Last Wednesday, we took Tate back to the emergency room because he seemed to be feeling pretty sick again. He was very lethargic, not moving and it seemed like he was having difficulty breathing," she wrote in the post's caption. "They admitted him back into the ICU and his doctors told us the cancer was progressing despite his chemotherapy treatments. His kidneys took another big hit and continuing with his treatment was no longer an option."

Hill explained that Tate "was not able to go on" because of his kidneys and was checked out of the hospital Thursday to spend his last day on Friday at home in a "safe space" with "the people who live him most."

Hill, who tied the knot with private equity investor Daniel Fryer in June, thanked Tate for pushing through his final month of life and wrote that it was a time she cherished immensely.

"I know Tate was loved by so many people and I can feel that love everyday and it makes me still feel close to him," she continued. "I miss him so much, I still call out his name sometimes thinking he’s there. He was truly apart of me and I feel like I’m missing a body part without him."

Hill ended the post by thanking the staff at the Schwarzman Animal Medical Center in New York, sharing her gratitude as they fought for Tate and took "such good care of him."

"I wouldn’t have gotten the time I had with him if it wasn’t for them," she wrote.

The post was accompanied by glimpses of Tate and Hill at the doctor's office and relaxing at home. Hill also included a look at an altar that was created in memory of Tate that included his toys, roses, a candle, and a molding of his paw prints.

Many quickly extended their support in the comment section, including Lily Collins, Romee Strijd, Ashley Benson, Martha Hunt, Karlie Kloss, and Hailey Bieber.

Lucy Hale wrote, "Sending you so much love. There is nothing like the companionship of a dog. I am sorry for this loss and know Tate will show up in beautiful ways in your life. Energy goes on and on ❤️."

Dove Cameron added: "oh Taylor. shedding many tears reading this. sending so much love and holding space."

Hill followed the announcement by sharing a tribute to Tate alongside a video that showed him sleeping and playing with toys.

"He was always so happy and full of life. At 9 years old people would ask me if Tate was a puppy and they would be shocked when I told them he was not. Even when he was in the hospital, he was still so happy. I could tell he was in pain but his spirit never wavered," she recalled.

Hill remembered him as someone who was "silly and sassy" and praised him for teaching her "how to love."

"Dogs are wonderful and special beings and they can teach us so much if we’re willing to pay attention and learn," she wrote in the tribute. "So thank you Tate for all you taught me I will carry it with me forever and I will always have you with me in my heart I know it. I hope we get to meet again soon and I will miss you so much until we do. I love you Tate. ❤️. "

