Taylor Hill Announces Death of 9-Year-Old Dog Tate: 'I Hope We Get to Meet Again Soon'

"He wasn’t strong enough and regardless of the cancer, because of his kidneys, he was not able to go on," shared the model in an emotional Instagram post

By
Ingrid Vasquez
Ingrid Vasquez
Ingrid Vasquez is a Digital News Writer at PEOPLE. She graduated from The University of Texas at Austin with a Bachelor in Journalism. Before joining the team, she worked as an Editor at FanSided and provided work in the celebrity and lifestyle space for brands that include Teen Vogue, Cosmopolitan, EW, and more.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 5, 2023 09:44PM EDT
Taylor Hill Announces Death of 9-Year-Old Dog Tate: 'I Hope We Get to Meet Again Soon' https://www.instagram.com/p/CuUiI8jOhDs/
Photo:

taylor hill/instagram

Taylor Hill is mourning the death of her 9-year-old dog Tate.

The model, 27, announced the news in an emotional Instagram post on Wednesday, where she candidly posted snapshots of their time together throughout the years.

"Last Wednesday, we took Tate back to the emergency room because he seemed to be feeling pretty sick again. He was very lethargic, not moving and it seemed like he was having difficulty breathing," she wrote in the post's caption. "They admitted him back into the ICU and his doctors told us the cancer was progressing despite his chemotherapy treatments. His kidneys took another big hit and continuing with his treatment was no longer an option."

Hill explained that Tate "was not able to go on" because of his kidneys and was checked out of the hospital Thursday to spend his last day on Friday at home in a "safe space" with "the people who live him most."

Hill, who tied the knot with private equity investor Daniel Fryer in June, thanked Tate for pushing through his final month of life and wrote that it was a time she cherished immensely.

Taylor Hill Announces Death of 9-Year-Old Dog Tate: 'I Hope We Get to Meet Again Soon' https://www.instagram.com/p/CuUiI8jOhDs/

taylor hill/instagram

"I know Tate was loved by so many people and I can feel that love everyday and it makes me still feel close to him," she continued. "I miss him so much, I still call out his name sometimes thinking he’s there. He was truly apart of me and I feel like I’m missing a body part without him."

Hill ended the post by thanking the staff at the Schwarzman Animal Medical Center in New York, sharing her gratitude as they fought for Tate and took "such good care of him."

"I wouldn’t have gotten the time I had with him if it wasn’t for them," she wrote.

The post was accompanied by glimpses of Tate and Hill at the doctor's office and relaxing at home. Hill also included a look at an altar that was created in memory of Tate that included his toys, roses, a candle, and a molding of his paw prints.

Taylor Hill Announces Death of 9-Year-Old Dog Tate: 'I Hope We Get to Meet Again Soon' https://www.instagram.com/p/CuUiI8jOhDs/

taylor hill/instagram

Many quickly extended their support in the comment section, including Lily Collins, Romee Strijd, Ashley Benson, Martha Hunt, Karlie Kloss, and Hailey Bieber.

Lucy Hale wrote, "Sending you so much love. There is nothing like the companionship of a dog. I am sorry for this loss and know Tate will show up in beautiful ways in your life. Energy goes on and on ❤️."

Dove Cameron added: "oh Taylor. shedding many tears reading this. sending so much love and holding space."

Hill followed the announcement by sharing a tribute to Tate alongside a video that showed him sleeping and playing with toys.

"He was always so happy and full of life. At 9 years old people would ask me if Tate was a puppy and they would be shocked when I told them he was not. Even when he was in the hospital, he was still so happy. I could tell he was in pain but his spirit never wavered," she recalled.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Hill remembered him as someone who was "silly and sassy" and praised him for teaching her "how to love."

"Dogs are wonderful and special beings and they can teach us so much if we’re willing to pay attention and learn," she wrote in the tribute. "So thank you Tate for all you taught me I will carry it with me forever and I will always have you with me in my heart I know it. I hope we get to meet again soon and I will miss you so much until we do. I love you Tate. ❤️. "

Related Articles
Taylor Ann Green and brother Worth Green
'Southern Charm' Star Taylor Ann Green Reflects On Brother's Death at 36: 'The Lord Called You Home'
Kate Beckinsale cat died
Kate Beckinsale Announces Her Cat Clive Has Died: 'My Heart Is Absolutely and Totally Broken'
Seth Rogen Mourns Death of 13-Year-Old Dog, Zelda: ‘We Belonged to Each Other’
Seth Rogen Mourns Death of 13-Year-Old Dog, Zelda: 'We Belonged to Each Other'
tina turner
Tina Turner Dead at 83: Full Recap
Guerdy Abraira attends the Billboard Mujeres Latinas En La Música at Watsco Center
'RHOM' Star Guerdy Abraira Has Been Diagnosed with Breast Cancer: 'It Took Me Awhile to Process It'
tina turner
Tina Turner Remembered by Celebs Following Her Death at 83: 'There Will Never Be Another'
Tina Turner during a photo call for the musical 'Tina - Das Tina Turner Musical' at Mojo Club on October 23, 2018 in Hamburg, Germany.
Inside Tina Turner's Health Struggles, from Cancer to a Kidney Transplant: 'Never-Ending Up and Down'
Kevin Smith dog death
Kevin Smith Mourns the Death of His Dog (and Frequent Costar) Shecky: 'No Day Is Promised'
DANCING WITH THE STARS: ATHLETES - "Episode 2604" -CARRIE ANN INABA, LEN GOODMAN, BRUNO TONIOLI
Len Goodman's Former 'Dancing with the Stars' Costars React to His Death: 'We Will Miss You'
Pete Davidson is seen on the set of "Bupkis" in Brooklyn on October 03, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images); https://www.instagram.com/p/Cr0-5uQAIWY/ davesirus's profile picture Verified • davesirus's profile picture Verified A message from Pete: Hey guys. I know today is the Bupkis premiere day but I wanna use today to remember my dog Henry. Yesterday we lost a key member of the Davidson family. Henry was only 2 years old but unfortunately got very sick very fast. My mom, sister and I got Henry at the beginning of the pandemic and he saved our lives. Not sure id even be around without him. He was the happiest and sweetest dog ever. He used to get excited when he saw me and would pee everywhere. When I was working at SNL my mom would send me videos of him watching, smiling and making noise when I came on screen. I don’t ever really watch any of my stuff with anyone as I’m far too scared but I didn’t mind watching with Henry. He was truly the best. My mom, sister and I are broken and will miss him forever. We love you Henry. Thank you for making our lives fuller and reminding me what actually matters. Pete
Pete Davidson Mourns Death of 2-Year-Old Dog Henry: 'Not Sure I'd Even Be Around Without Him'
Liam Hendriks #31 of the Chicago White Sox poses for a photo during the Chicago White Sox Photo Day at Camelback Ranch on Wednesday, March 16, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona.
White Sox Pitcher Liam Hendriks Completes Cancer Treatment: 'My Life Changed Forever'
Brittany Cartwright and Jax Taylor Announce Death of Dog: ‘She Was Small But Mighty’
Brittany Cartwright and Jax Taylor Announce Death of Dog: 'She Was Small But Mighty'
Luke Bryan Family
Luke Bryan's 2 Kids: Everything to Know
Musician Ben Kweller's 16-Year-Old Son Dies
Singer-Songwriter Ben Kweller Announces Death of 16-Year-Old Son Dorian: 'We'll Never Get Over Him'
Heidi Klum, dogs
Heidi Klum's Husband Tom Kaulitz Mourns Mysterious Deaths of Dogs, Ponders Foul Play
PARIS, FRANCE - APRIL 02: Edson Arantes do Nascimento a.k.a. Pele attends the 'Hublot loves Football': Pele and Kylian Mbappe meeting at Hotel Lutetia on April 02, 2019 in Paris, France. (Photo by Marc Piasecki/Getty Images)
Soccer Legend Pelé Will Spend Christmas in Hospital as Cancer Battle Worsens: 'We Are Not Alone'