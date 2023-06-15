Taylor Hicks Shares Single 'Teach Me to Dance' Ahead of Opry Debut (Exclusive)

"To be a part of the Opry is truly an honor and a blessing," Hicks tells PEOPLE

By
Published on June 15, 2023 01:45PM EDT
TAYLOR HICKS
Taylor Hicks. Photo:

David McClister

Taylor Hicks is celebrating another career milestone with a little something for his fans!

The American Idol alum, 46, is back with a new single "Teach Me to Dance," which he's premiering exclusively with PEOPLE the day before his debut performance at the Grand Ole Opry.

The track, which Hicks describes as "the perfect wedding song," comes complete with a lyric video made up of fan-submitted wedding shots, as Hicks toasts a milestone in his own life.

"Growing up as a southern musician, being able to be called 'in the circle' is something that dreams are made of. Also being a Nashvillian for so long, the Opry is the ever-flowing musical river of Music City," Hicks says of his latest accomplishment. "To be a part of the Opry is truly an honor and a blessing."

As for the song itself, the Idol winner reveals it was written by singer-songwriters Candy Parton and Victoria Shaw, who actually intended for another artist to sing the tune.

"She stood up, ran downstairs and had a CD in her hand," Hicks says of a studio session he and Shaw had together. "The story is that Garth Brooks absolutely adored 'Teach Me to Dance' but never cut it. When she played it for me, I knew immediately that this was a song for me. I'm thrilled it's the new single!"

The release is all about "timing," Hicks adds, noting that it coincides with Father’s Day weekend and his Opry debut on Friday night.

The rest of the year for Hicks will feature a few other big moments, with his third studio album — recorded at Zac Brown's Southern Ground Studio — set for a 2023 release. The multi-hyphenate is also auditioning for "some serious film and TV roles," he adds.

TAYLOR HICKS
Taylor Hicks.

David McClister

Hicks' previous studio album, The Distance, was released back in 2009, and he made his musical comeback earlier this year with single "Porch Swing."

"It just makes me really happy," Hicks told PEOPLE in February of his fans' patience. "You go through these years and the peaks and valleys of the business and entertainment, but it's those people who stuck with you that helps you get to a situation where 10 years later, if you wanted to release a single, you could still call them, and they still answer."

He continued, "I am very appreciative of it, and some people aren't. To have that interest, to still be there, is a blessing."

Related Articles
Kimberly Perry and Juanny Costello instagram
Kimberly Perry Waited 'Maybe a Week' to Tell Husband Johnny Costello She Loved Him (Exclusive)
Taylor Lautner Comments on Olivia Rodrigoâs IG Announcement of New Single âVampireâ: âK WHO TF BIT YOUâ
Taylor Lautner Comments on Olivia Rodrigo's Instagram Reveal of New Song 'Vampire': 'K WHO TF BIT YOU'
LUKE BRYAN AMERICAN IDOL "617 (Disney Night)"
Luke Bryan Says He's Slowing Things Down and Focusing on Family After 'Rough Year'
Luke Bryan; Katy Perry
Luke Bryan Defends Katy Perry from 'American Idol' Backlash: She 'Gets Picked on for Going Out and Trying to Have Fun'
Phoebe Bridgers, Keith Urban & Bo Burnham
Keith Urban Is 'Sorry' for Posting Clip of Phoebe Bridgers and Bo Burnham Kissing at Taylor Swift's Eras Tour
Treat Williams & Taylor Kinney on Chicago Fire
Taylor Kinney Pays Tribute to ‘Chicago Fire’ Costar Treat Williams: ‘He Was a Father Figure to Everyone’ (Exclusive)
Garth Brooks Says He'll Sell Bud Light at His Nashville Bar: 'I Want It to Be a Place You Feel Safe In'
Garth Brooks Says He'll Sell Bud Light at His Nashville Bar: 'I Want It to Be a Place You Feel Safe In'
harrison ford people cover june 26, 2023
Harrison Ford Talks 'Indiana Jones,' Life at 80, Legendary Career: 'Never Thought I'd Be a Leading Man' (Exclusive)
David Duchovny Teases His Upcoming Romantic Comedy with Meg Ryan
Meg Ryan's Comeback Rom-Com Is 'a Throwback Sweet Film,' Teases Costar David Duchovny: (Exclusive)
Jimmie Allen attends MusiCares Persons of the Year Honoring Berry Gordy and Smokey Robinson at Los Angeles Convention Center
Jimmie Allen Dropped by Record Label Following Second Sexual Assault Lawsuit
Avril Lavigne and Miranda Lambert perform on stage during day two of CMA Fest 2023
Miranda Lambert Surprises CMA Fest Audience with Avril Lavigne Duets: 'My New Bestie'
Chase Stokes and Kelsea Ballerini
Fans Think Kelsea Ballerini FaceTimed Boyfriend Chase Stokes During Sam Hunt Set: Watch
Dominique Fishback stars in TRANSFORMERS: RISE OF THE BEASTS
Dominique Fishback Says 'Divine Timing and Manifestation' Led Her to 'Transformers' Franchise (Exclusive)
Tony Evans Jr. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qGLfvN2vIjQ
Tony Evans Jr. Recalls a Time When He Didn’t 'Need Somebody' — but Not Anymore (Exclusive)
Leonardo DiCaprio attends the "Don't Look Up" World Premiere; Gigi Hadid attends The Daily Front Row's 9th Annual Fashion Media Awards
Gigi Hadid 'Enjoys Hanging Out' with Leonardo DiCaprio but 'Is Single,' Says Source (Exclusive)
What Dan Rather learned from Martin Luther King
Dan Rather on How Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. 'Changed Me as a Person and as a Professional' (Exclusive)