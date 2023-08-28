Taylor Fritz Gushes Over Relationship with Girlfriend Morgan Riddle: 'We're Very Much a Team’ (Exclusive)

"It's great to have somebody that can support you and support your goals," Fritz tells PEOPLE ahead of the US Open

By
Natasha Dye
Natasha Dye, Writer/Reporter - Sports
Natasha Dye
and
Abby Stern
Abby Stern Author hoto
Abby Stern

Published on August 28, 2023 11:40AM EDT
Taylor Fritz of Team World and Partner, Morgan Riddle pose for a photograph during a Gala Dinner at Somerset House ahead of the Laver Cup at The O2 Arena
Taylor Fritz and Morgan Riddle attend Somerset House Gala Dinner in London. Photo:

Cameron Smith/Getty

Singles tennis might be a solo sport, but Taylor Fritz says he and girlfriend Morgan Riddle make a great team.

Fritz, 25, tells PEOPLE ahead of the 2023 US Open that he and Riddle, 26, have "very common goals" in their relationship and individual careers. "It's great that we can kind of work together," he adds.

The American athlete and TikTok influencer have been dating since 2020, and Riddle often travels with her beau to tournaments. "It's great to have somebody that can support you and support your goals," Fritz says.

Fritz, who will meet Steve Johnson in the opening round on Monday, says he and Riddle enjoy working on their goals together, especially as the couple share a common desire to "make tennis cool again," Riddle told PEOPLE earlier this month.

Having Riddle as his travel buddy is mutually beneficial, says Fritz. "It also goes along with what she's trying to do. So, it's been great. I feel like we're very much a team, and it's been great to have."

On the road, the couple bonds over binging television series during downtime. "We're kind of in between shows right now," says Fritz. "The last show we watched that we were really into was Peaky Blinders."

Taylor Fritz of the United States holds the championship trophy with girlfriend Morgan Riddle after winning a finals tennis match at the BNP Paribas Open played on March 20, 2022
Taylor Fritz of the United States holds the championship trophy with girlfriend Morgan Riddle after winning a finals tennis match.

John Cordes/Icon Sportswire via Getty

Fritz, the No. 5 ranked singles player by the ATP, says he's excited about the new attention tennis is getting after the success of Netflix's Break Point docuseries, which follows a handful of the sport's biggest names as they compete for a title. "I think it's great that there are more people coming to tennis," says Fritz, who has noticed that many of the show's fans weren't tennis fanatics beforehand.

"I've noticed in the U.S. sometimes people will maybe recognize me and I can tell they're not a tennis fan. They don't recognize me as a tennis player. They recognize me as the person that was on the show."

Fritz thinks that recognition is a "really cool" example of how the sport is evolving. "It just shows me that someone that probably didn't know anything about tennis might now be converted into a tennis fan," he says, adding that "more interest" in the sport and "more fans in the U.S." was his "biggest hope" for the Netflix series.

Taylor Fritz of United States and partner Morgan Riddle look on ahead of The Championships - Wimbledon 2023
Taylor Fritz of United States and girlfriend Morgan Riddle.

 Clive Brunskill/Getty 

Ahead of the US Open, the Break Point star has partnered with Maestro Dobel, the first official tequila brand of the tournament. "It's been a great partnership for a lot of reasons and kind of a space that I always wanted to get into that I’m passionate about," says Fritz.

He likely won't be doing too much tequila-drinking during the US Open, but Fritz says he lets himself "enjoy the Maestro Dobel" when he returns home and has some time off.

"I break it out with a lot of my friends and they all love it," Fritz says. "That’s kind of the time to unwind and celebrate, and I feel like that usually almost helps me then feel ready to go back out and motivated and kind of that I've had that time to relax and have some fun. Then I go back and be serious and play tournaments and probably go another two months of not drinking," he says with a laugh.

