Taylor Armstrong Says She Wants Kyle Richards to Be 'Happy' After Split from Mauricio Umansky

The Real Housewives of Orange County star Taylor Armstrong only wants what's best for Kyle Richards after her recent separation from Mauricio Umansky.

On Tuesday’s episode of Watch What Happens Live, host Andy Cohen posed a viewer question to Armstrong, 52, about the former couple’s split and whether she has kept in touch with her former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills castmate.

“You know how much I love Kyle,” Armstrong, 52, said. “And I want Kyle to be happy. And I love them both so much and I know that they’re always going to love each other. I want everyone to be happy. I’m so neutral on that whole issue.”

PEOPLE reported in early July that Richards, 54, and Umansky, 53, were separating.

"Kyle and Mauricio have been separated for a while now but are still living under the same roof,” said a source close to the pair. “They remain amicable as they figure out what’s next for them and their family."

The now-exes met in 1994. At the time, Richards had split from her first husband Guraish Aldjufrie, with whom she had a daughter, Farrah Brittany (née Aldjufrie).

Richards and Umansky later wed in 1996. They now share daughters Alexia, 27, Sophia, 23, and Portia, 15.

As Richards became a mainstay on RHOBH, the then-couple has previously said that viewers of the show were seeing their actual relationship being played out in front of the cameras.

"We're the same, with or without cameras. We're just super real and we know each other and we're real. We don't have any secrets to hide," Umansky told PEOPLE in 2013. "That's one thing we talked about, the skeletons in the closet, and we can handle our worst skeletons."

Umansky denied rumors of a divorce in April after the Halloween Ends actress was seen without her wedding ring. "We're not getting divorced. I mean, it's so dumb," Umansky said during an episode of the Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave and Tamra Judge's Two T's In a Pod.

"That one stupid story that came out there, and then the girls all, you know, decided to talk about it on the Housewives, and so now it's a storyline," he added. "So there's definitely some stories out there, and Kyle and I address it, and we'll take it from there. It is what it is."

Despite their separation, Umansky and Richards have maintained cordial relations. Last month, Umansky posted an Instagram photo taken from an Italy trip, showing the exes with their daughters.

“Summer Vacay 2023 on point,” he wrote in the post’s caption.

While speaking on Amazon Live in July, Richards said her daughters have been holding up well following the separation, adding, "You know, they're really strong."

"Listen, they know that we all love each other and they're old enough to understand that not everything is perfect all of the time and that's okay and no matter what they're loved," she said.

Richards again addressed the subject in another Amazon Live last month, acknowledging that navigating through their relationship had been difficult.

“You know this has been very hard to do,” she said at the time. “[Because] it’s playing out with so many people having eyes on us and [with us] being in the public eye.”

