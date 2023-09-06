Taylor Armstrong Says She Wants Kyle Richards to Be 'Happy' After Split from Mauricio Umansky

"I know that they're always going to love each other," 'The Real Housewives of Orange County' star said of the former couple

By
David Chiu
David Chiu
David Chiu is a digital news writer for PEOPLE. A former PEOPLE intern from 2007 to 2008, he has been writing about news and entertainment for over 10 years.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on September 6, 2023 05:45PM EDT
Taylor Armstrong, Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky
Taylor Armstrong attends "Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip" season 2 New York premiere at The Bowery Hotel on June 21, 2022 (left) and Kyle Richards with Mauricio Umansky at "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen" (right). Photo:

Jason Mendez/Getty; Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

The Real Housewives of Orange County star Taylor Armstrong only wants what's best for Kyle Richards after her recent separation from Mauricio Umansky

On Tuesday’s episode of Watch What Happens Live, host Andy Cohen posed a viewer question to Armstrong, 52, about the former couple’s split and whether she has kept in touch with her former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills castmate.

“You know how much I love Kyle,” Armstrong, 52, said. “And I want Kyle to be happy. And I love them both so much and I know that they’re always going to love each other. I want everyone to be happy. I’m so neutral on that whole issue.”

PEOPLE reported in early July that Richards, 54, and Umansky, 53, were separating.

"Kyle and Mauricio have been separated for a while now but are still living under the same roof,” said a source close to the pair. “They remain amicable as they figure out what’s next for them and their family."

The now-exes met in 1994. At the time, Richards had split from her first husband Guraish Aldjufrie, with whom she had a daughter, Farrah Brittany (née Aldjufrie).

Richards and Umansky later wed in 1996. They now share daughters Alexia, 27, Sophia, 23, and Portia, 15.

Portia Umansky, Mauricio Umansky, Kyle Richards, Farrah Aldjufrie, Alexia Umansky and Sophia Umansky attend the grand opening of Kyle Richards new boutique 'Kyle By Alene Too'

JB Lacroix/WireImage

As Richards became a mainstay on RHOBH, the then-couple has previously said that viewers of the show were seeing their actual relationship being played out in front of the cameras. 

"We're the same, with or without cameras. We're just super real and we know each other and we're real. We don't have any secrets to hide," Umansky told PEOPLE in 2013. "That's one thing we talked about, the skeletons in the closet, and we can handle our worst skeletons."

Umansky denied rumors of a divorce in April after the Halloween Ends actress was seen without her wedding ring. "We're not getting divorced. I mean, it's so dumb," Umansky said during an episode of the Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave and Tamra Judge's Two T's In a Pod.

Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky

Jesse Grant/Getty

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. 

"That one stupid story that came out there, and then the girls all, you know, decided to talk about it on the Housewives, and so now it's a storyline," he added. "So there's definitely some stories out there, and Kyle and I address it, and we'll take it from there. It is what it is."

Despite their separation, Umansky and Richards have maintained cordial relations. Last month, Umansky posted an Instagram photo taken from an Italy trip, showing the exes with their daughters.

“Summer Vacay 2023 on point,” he wrote in the post’s caption. 

While speaking on Amazon Live in July, Richards said her daughters have been holding up well following the separation, adding, "You know, they're really strong."

"Listen, they know that we all love each other and they're old enough to understand that not everything is perfect all of the time and that's okay and no matter what they're loved," she said. 

Richards again addressed the subject in another Amazon Live last month, acknowledging that navigating through their relationship had been difficult.

“You know this has been very hard to do,” she said at the time. “[Because] it’s playing out with so many people having eyes on us and [with us] being in the public eye.”

Related Articles
Sofia Vergara
Sofía Vergara Reveals How She's Been 'Trying to Have Fun' Lately After Joe Manganiello Split
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner attend the 2nd Annual Academy Museum Gala at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on October 15, 2022 in Los Angeles, California
Sophie Turner Was in 'High Spirits' at U.K. Wrap Party Before Joe Jonas Filed for Divorce (Source)
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner pose at the opening night of the play "Topdog/Underdog" on Broadway at The Golden Theater
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner Break Silence on Divorce: 'Truly This Is a United Decision'
Alexis Bellino and Drew Bohn attend WE tv celebrates the premiere of 'Marriage Boot Camp' at SkyBar at the Mondrian Los Angeles on October 10, 2019 in West Hollywood, California.
RHOC's Alexis Bellino and Fiancé Andy Bohn Have 'Lovingly Chosen to Separate' After 3-Year Engagement
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner in front row at Louis Vuitton RTW Spring 2023
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner Have 'Been Living Separate Lives for Months,' Source Says
Chase and Savannah Chrisley
Savannah Chrisley Says She Warned Brother Chase About Getting Engaged to Now-Ex Emmy Medders 'Too Soon'
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner pose at the opening night of the play "Topdog/Underdog" on Broadway at The Golden Theater
Joe Jonas Files for Divorce from Sophie Turner After 4 Years of Marriage: 'Irretrievably Broken'
Chase Chrisley, Emmy Medders
Chase Chrisley Says There's 'Not a Chance in Hell' He'd Reconcile with Emmy Medders After 'S--- Went Down'
Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet
Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet Enjoying 'Uncomplicated' Relationship: 'He Makes Kylie Happy' (Source)
PREMIUM-EXCLUSIVE Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet just went public with their very hot romance at BeyoncÃÂ©'s concert
Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet Spotted Packing on PDA at Beyoncé’s Los Angeles Show
Joe Jonas performs onstage during Jonas Brothers Ã¢ÂÂFive Albums, One NightÃ¢ÂÂ Tour
Joe Jonas Shares New Photo of Himself Wearing Wedding Ring After Retaining Divorce Lawyer
Meredith Marks, Seth Marks
RHOSLC's Meredith Marks Says Her Marriage with Husband Seth 'Is Better Than It's Ever Been' (Exclusive)
Monica Garcia, Meredith Marks, Heather Gay, Lisa Barlow, Whitney Rose, Angie Katsanevas
RHOSLC: Heather Gay Says a 'Weight Is Lifted' Since Jen Shah Went to Prison — but Now She's Unsure of 'Who to Trust'
Meredith Marks attends the "Once Upon A One More Time" Broadway Opening Night at Marquis Theatre on June 22, 2023 in New York City; WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE WITH ANDY COHEN -- Episode 18163 -- Pictured: Mary Cosby
RHOSLC's Meredith Marks Is 'Excited' Mary Cosby Is Back: 'She Brings an Unusual Humor to the Show' (Exclusive)
Joe Jonas performs an emotional rendition of a song he wrote for his wife Sophie Turner as the couple battle divorce rumours. , Joe, 34, sang Hesitate at The Jonas Brothers gig in Austin, Texas on Sunday (September 3, 2023)
Joe Jonas Wears His Wedding Band During Jonas Brothers Tour After Retaining a Divorce Lawyer
BH Housewives
Kyle Richards, Lisa Rinna and Dorit Kemsley Get Wild at 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Costar Erika Jayne's Las Vegas Show