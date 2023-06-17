Taye Diggs Says He's 'Channeling Mommy' as He Tries Braiding Teen Son Walker's Hair

Taye Diggs Says He's 'Channeling Mommy' as He Tries Taking Down Teen Son Walker's Braids

Taye Diggs was using the tip of a pen to get the braids out of son Walker's hair

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on June 17, 2023 12:08AM EDT
Photo:

Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images;Taye Diggs/Instagram

Taye Diggs is sharing a relatable dad moment.

On Thursday, the Rent star, 52, shared a photo taken by son Walker Nathanial on Instagram. The selfie shows the 13-year-old with his hair braided, staring at the camera wide-eyed as his dad tries to take his braids out with the help of a ballpoint pen.

"I’m channeling mommy here. We love and miss u, mama. ❤️," he captioned the shot.

Appearing on Late Night with Seth Meyers earlier this year, the actor looked back on his five years playing a high school football coach, saying he "had a ball" taking on the role he'd recently concluded at the time.

The actor went on to explain that playing a coach drew some parallels with his real life as he got more involved with his son's athletic interests.

"It really helped, I have a 13-year-old son who is an athlete, so I was able to kind of use what I was doing at work with my son at his games and whatnot," he shared. "It was a life-changing role, I'm very thankful."

Taye Diggs and his son Walker Diggs
Taye Diggs and son Walker in 2021. Kevork S. Djansezian/Getty Images

Diggs shares Walker with ex Idina Menzel. When asked about co-parenting during a 2022 interview with PEOPLE, the Best Man actor had nothing but praise for the Frozen star.

"She runs the show," he said. "She has a career and she has her own relationships and she still makes sure that Walker is where he needs to be when he needs. He's got the best coaches and the best teachers, and we're at the best schools, and it's all because of her."

