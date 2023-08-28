How Tay Lautner Got Ready for One of Her (Many) Glam Eras Tour Moments (Exclusive)

Lautner, who is married to actor Taylor Lautner, recently partnered with e.l.f. Cosmetics for a Vanity Tayble Talk and spoke with PEOPLE about her beauty routine

By
Hedy Phillips
Hedy Phillips
Hedy Phillips is the Style Editor at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2022. Her work has previously appeared in POPSUGAR, HelloGiggles, Reader's Digest and more.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 28, 2023 02:19PM EDT
Tay Lautner
Tay Lautner for e.l.f. Cosmetics. Photo:

Tay Lautner/Instagram

Tay Lautner has entered a new phase of life. 

No, we’re not talking about the fact that she got married last fall to Twilight star Taylor Lautner (though that admittedly is a new phase of her life). We’re talking about Tay’s new life as a beauty girl, thanks to her big debut with e.l.f. Cosmetics this month.

On Aug. 10, Tay’s episode of Vanity Table Talk dropped on her Instagram — which she affectionately renamed “Vanity Tay-ble Talk” — and in it, she got the opportunity to put together her own GRWM video using her favorite e.l.f. Cosmetics products while she got ready to do one of her favorite things: attend a Taylor Swift concert.

Tay Lautner
Tay Lautner at the Eras Tour.

Tay Lautner/Instagram

“I was honored to have been a part of e.l.f.'s Vanity Table Talk series,” Tay tells PEOPLE of her latest venture with the cruelty-free brand, adding that she aligns with them on “passion and purpose.” 

“I have been a fan of the brand for years so getting to finally work together has been a dream come true.”

She brought viewers into her bathroom at home while she used some of her fave products — including the brand’s Poreless Putty Primer — to get ready for one of Swift’s Los Angeles concerts earlier this month. 

As she settled into her beauty influencer role, Tay clipped her hair back for her GRWM video and walked viewers through the process of putting her look together — and she even picked one of Swift’s eras to bring through in her look.

For this concert, she picked the Fearless era, going for a delicate shimmery eye look, but as someone who has been a fan of the “Lavender Haze” singer through all of her eras, picking an era was no easy task. Actually, Tay tells PEOPLE that if she had another concert to go to (and she’d already gone to a couple!), she’d choose yet another era.

“If I had to choose another Eras look I would probably do Taylor Swift so that I could incorporate the shimmery blue colors in the Intergalactic Perfect 10 Eyeshadow Palette,” she says. But even that’s not her favorite era! While asking a Swiftie to pick their favorite Swift era is sort of like asking them to pick a favorite child, Tay was tasked with picking anyway. 

“I mean, I love every era, but if I had to pick, it would have to be Speak Now,” she admits. 

Tay Lautner
Taylor Lautner, Taylor Swift and Tay Lautner.

Tay Lautner/Instagram

For her Fearless night, though, she kept her look dreamy, shimmery and golden — fitting for the golden album cover.

“My look held up so well,” she says after the fact, pointing to the full capability of e.l.f. Cosmetics’ products to hold up under not only the Southern California heat but also withstand the necessary dancing and singing required at an Eras Tour concert when you’re a true Swiftie.

Tay Lautner
Tay Lautner gets ready for a Taylor Swift concert.

Tay Lautner/Instagram

Back at Tay’s vanity, she was briefly joined by her dog Remi and husband Taylor, who gamely tried to guess what a few of his wife’s products would be used for. And while he put forth great effort in guessing, Tay had a hard time containing her laughs when Taylor thought her color corrector went on either her lips or her eyes. He scored a win, though, when he correctly guessed what her primer was used for. 

Taylor’s appearance in Tay’s video should be no surprise to anyone who follows either of the Lautners on social media, as the pair can often be found together. Not only are the newlyweds joined at the hip in their personal lives, but they often come together professionally, as well. 

“We love working together, hence why we launched our podcast, The Squeeze, together,” Tay tells PEOPLE. “We truly are best friends so getting to work on fun projects together is so much fun.”

TODAY -- Pictured: Taylor Lautner and Taylor Dome
Taylor and Tay Lautner on Today.

Nathan Congleton/NBC via Getty

The couple, who wed last November, also dabble in a bit of skincare fun at home when they’re not working on one of their various professional projects together — even if Taylor is a bit clueless when it comes to what his wife is putting on her skin. 

“We love doing a little face mask together! The biggest thing we share is moisturizer,” Tay says. “I recently introduced him to the Holy Hydration! Face Cream, which I love because it has SPF in it and I am a stickler on sunscreen.”

Tay adds, though, that the reason they love to spend time on skincare is because it’s a time when they can slow down and take a moment for themselves, especially because they’re both so busy and lead public lives. It’s one of those little things that can be just for them, and Tay calls it one of her “favorite” parts of the day because it allows her to clear her mind and start to focus on what the next day will bring.

As someone who has put a lot of work into mental health education, taking care of her own mental health is important to her. 

Tay Lautner
Tay Lautner.

Tay Lautner/Instagram

Taking time for skin care is also second nature for Tay because she spent so many years wearing “heavy stage makeup” as a dancer growing up — and that meant taking extra steps to ensure her skin was clean at the end of the day. 

Growing up in the competitive dance scene meant that Tay learned how to do her own makeup at a young age, and she even has early memories of e.l.f. Cosmetics from back in those days. 

“One of my earliest memories with makeup was getting ready for one of my dance competitions,” she shares. “I remember at age 10 I knew how to do my own smokey eye look and even put on my own eyelashes! This partnership is truly full circle for me because elf’s beauty brushes were the first ones I used back in the day!”

In her adult life, though, Tay has gone in the complete opposite direction of her dancer days when it comes to makeup, and instead likes a more simple look. For everyday, she likes a “natural, glowy blush look,” and that’s it. Sure, she’ll add to it for something special (like a Swift concert or, ya know, her wedding), but the “natural look” is more her style. 

Check out Tay’s full GRWM video on Vanity Table Talk — including her spot-on Twilight reference to her husband — as she settles into her sweet new gig as a beauty influencer. 

