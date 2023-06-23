Selena Gomez's Tatcha Serum Is Part of This Rare Sitewide Sale — but Only for the Next 48 Hours

See the 10 best Tatcha deals to score before this sale ends

By
Mia Huelsbeck
Mia Huelsbeck

Published on June 23, 2023 08:00PM EDT

Tatcha sale Tout
Photo:

People / Daisy Rodriguez

If you know us, then you know we love a sale, especially when you can save tons on celebrity-approved skincare products.

Fortunately, Tatcha has returned with its rare site-wide Friends and Family sale, and everything is 20 percent off. If you aren’t familiar, Tatcha is a skincare brand based on Japanese rituals and has graced the famous faces of Selena Gomez, Meghan Markle, and more. There’s only one catch: You only have 48 hours left to take advantage of it.

All you have to do is apply the code FRIEND23 at checkout and watch prices drop. Be sure to stock up though, because the sale ends on Sunday, June 25. Keep reading for some of the best finds you can nab for less.

10 Deals from Tatcha’s Sitewide Sale

Selena Gomez applied The Dewy Serum as the third step to her skincare routine late last year in a TikTok video, leaving her skin bright and dewy. The serum is intended for all skin types and uses gentle ingredients, 73 percent of which are Japanese superfoods: Uji green tea, Akita rice, and Okinawa algae. 

Simply rub in one or two pumps after cleansing and before moisturizing your face. Once applied, the serum gets to work in three ways, gently smoothing the appearance of fine lines, plumping the skin, and locking in moisture for supple, radiant skin worthy of the red carpet.

TATCHA THE DEWY SERUM Plumping & Smoothing Treatment

TATCHA

Buy It! Tatcha The Dewy Serum, $71.20 with code FRIEND23 (orig. $89); tatcha.com

Speaking of celebrities with glowing skin, there’s another star out there who’s a fan of Tatcha. In 2019, Meghan Markle famously included The Classic Rice Enzyme Powder in her baby shower gift bags. It’s the perfect remedy for dry, combo, or unevenly textured skin, as well as large pores. The powder gently exfoliates your skin, transforming into a cloud-like foam as you rub it onto your face, leaving your skin feeling soft and rejuvenated.

With a bestseller status and rave reviews, it’s clear that Markle was onto something. One reviewer wrote: “Before I had dry, red, tired skin. Now my skin feels soft, the redness is severely decreased and I’ve only been using this for a week!” Another happy shopper explained, “It is very gentle and gives an amazing glass-like polish finish to my skin.”

TATCHA THE RICE POLISH: CLASSIC Foaming Enzyme Powder

TATCHA

Buy It! Tatcha The Rice Polish: Classic, $54.40 with code FRIEND23 (orig. $68); tatcha.com

As the summer heat starts zapping the moisture from our faces, it’s important to replenish. And what better way to moisturize than with the limited-edition Dewy Skin Cream? The moisturizer hydrates and plumps your skin with Okinawa algae and hyaluronic acid, while it protects your face from irritants with Japanese purple rice.

A happy reviewer claimed it “really works,” adding, “Within one to two weeks my skin was feeling so much more hydrated.” Another reviewer said, “This product just soaks right in and makes my skin feel like I had a facial when I wake up.” 

TATCHA THE DEWY SKIN CREAM - LIMITED EDITION Replenishing & Plumping Moisturizer

TATCHA

Buy It! The Dewy Skin Cream - Limited Edition, $68 with code FRIEND23 (orig. $85); tatcha.com 

You don’t need to be a celeb to treat your skin. Be sure to take advantage of Tatcha's sitewide Friends and Family sale before it ends on June 25, and shop other popular products below.

TATCHA THE CAMELLIA CLEANSING OIL 2-in-1 Makeup Remover & Cleanser

TATCHA

Buy It! Tatcha The Camellia Cleansing Oil, $40 with code FRIEND23 (orig. $50); tatcha.com

TATCHA THE WATER CREAM Lightweight Pore-refining Hydration

TATCHA

Buy It! Tatcha The Water Cream, $56 with code FRIEND23 (orig. $70); tatcha.com

TATCHA THE SILK PEONY Melting Eye Cream

TATCHA

Buy It! Tatcha The Silk Peony Melting Eye Cream, $49.60 with code FRIEND23 (orig. $62); tatcha.com

TATCHA THE LIQUID SILK CANVAS Featherweight Protective Primer

TATCHA

Buy It! Tatcha The Liquid Silk Canvas Primer, $43.20 with code FRIEND23 (orig. $54); tatcha.com

TATCHA INDIGO OVERNIGHT REPAIR Serum in Cream Treatment

TATCHA

Buy It! Tatcha Indigo Overnight Repair, $73.60 with code FRIEND23 (orig. $92); tatcha.com

TATCHA THE DEEP CLEANSE Gentle Exfoliating Cleanser

TATCHA

Buy It! Tatcha The Deep Cleanse, $32 with code FRIEND23 (orig. $40); tatcha.com

TATCHA THE KISSU LIP MASK Restorative Lip Mask

TATCHA

Buy It! Tatcha The Kissu Lip Mask, $23.30 with code FRIEND23 (orig. $29); tatcha.com

