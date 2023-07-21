Tarte Is Having a Sitewide Sale, Including the TikTok-Viral Concealer and Lip Gloss — but It Ends in 48 Hours

If you’ve scrolled on #BeautyTok recently in hopes of discovering new makeup products, then you very likely have come across Tarte. The beauty brand is known for its best-selling concealers, lip glosses, mascaras, and more, and right now, Tarte is having a massive Friends and Family sale featuring deals on all of its most popular products. But you won’t want to wait long to check it out, because the sale only runs through July 23.

For the next 48 hours, score 30 percent off sitewide, including the viral Shape Tape concealer (videos of which have more than 80 million views on TikTok), and its Maracuja Lip Gloss, also a viral, fan-favorite. Just use the code FAM30 at checkout to nab the major savings.

Whatever kind of makeup you’re looking for, chances are, you’ll find it at Tarte on sale right now. We rounded up some of the best deals from the sale event below to add to your virtual cart before the deals end.

Can’t-Miss Products from Tarte’s Friends and Family Sale

Tarte Face Tape Foundation, $28

Tarte Cosmetics

If gorgeous, smooth skin is your priority, you’ll definitely want to take a look at Tarte’s highly popular Face Tape Foundation, on sale for $28. It’s a natural-looking, full-coverage, formula that has a matte finish. It’s water and sweatproof and doesn’t transfer, according to the brand, and comes in 49 shades. Plus, it contains ingredients hyaluronic acid, which helps to keep the skin hydrated, smooth, and firm.

“Hands down my all-time favorite foundation,” wrote one reviewer, who added that it provides “amazing coverage but is never cakey or dry looking” and “covers all my redness.”

And while you’re stocking up on foundation, throw some concealer into your virtual cart, too. As mentioned, the brand’s best-selling, full-coverage, matte-finish Shape Tape concealer is marked down as well, going for $22, as is the latest version, the Shape Tape Radiant Medium Coverage Concealer. This option has a radiant finish for more of a glowy look that doesn’t feel cakey and yet still works to cover dark circles and brighten the skin.

Tarte Tartelette in Bloom Amazonian Clay Palette, $32

Tarte Cosmetics

In the market for some new everyday eye shadow? The award-winning Tartelette in Bloom Amazonian Clay Palette is filled with 12 neutral shades great for daily wear, including matte tan, bronze copper shimmer, and champagne shimmer. It normally goes for $45, but is currently discounted to $32.

“The colors are true and easy to blend and I don't have to worry about them fading through the day,” wrote one shopper.

Tarte Shape Tape Stay Vegan Setting Spray, $21

Tarte Cosmetics

And when you’re all done applying your new makeup, use some of Tarte’s now-$21 Shape Tape Stay Vegan Setting Spray to hold it all in place. The fine, ultra-lightweight mist contains refreshing ingredients like aloe and is designed to be waterproof, sweatproof, and transfer-proof.

“Love this spray!” wrote one person in their review. “My makeup doesn't budge all day (and I mean 12 hours!) and I constantly get compliments on how my skin is beautiful and glows.”

If your summer makeup bag could use a product refresh, be sure to stock up on these popular Tarte products before the sale prices disappear in 48 hours. Keep scrolling for more top picks.

Tarte Shape Tape Radiant Medium Coverage Concealer, $22

Tarte Cosmetics

Tarte Maracuja Juicy Lip Plump Gloss, $17

Tarte Cosmetics

Tarte BB Blur Tinted Moisturizer SPF 30, $28

Tarte Cosmetics

Tarte Maneater Mascara, $18

Tarte Cosmetics

Tarte Double Take Eyeliner, $18

Tarte Cosmetics

Tarte Amazonian Clay 12-Hour Blush, $21

Tarte Cosmetics

Tarte Sculpt Tape Contour, $25

Tarte Cosmetics

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.