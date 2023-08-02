Why Tarte Beauty Brand Founder Took Teachers and Their Daughters to a Beyoncé Concert: 'They Deserve to Be Celebrated'

From clearing their wishlists to giving them unforgettable experiences, Tarte founder and CEO Maureen Kelly tells PEOPLE how she's supporting educators

August 2, 2023
Beyonce x Tarte
Photo:

Tarte

Beyoncé closed out the last weekend of July by performing back-to-back shows at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey in front of tens of thousands of fans, including two New York City teachers — Tiana Green and Sonia Wells — who, along with their daughters, were treated to the concert by Tarte Founder and CEO Maureen Kelly

“Teachers deserve to be put on a pedestal and empowered,” says Kelly of hosting the group. “And who’s more empowering than Beyoncé? She lifts up and inspires women all around the world.”

Beyonce x Tarte
Sonia Wells and her daughter.

Tarte

Tarte also took the teachers to get massages at The Plaza, on a VIP bus tour of the Big Apple and set up a glam session where they had their makeup done by the Tarte Global Pro Artists. “Teachers are the ultimate influencers and deserve to be spoiled,” says Kelly.

Wells, who has been teaching for 17 years and is currently Dean of Students at Teachers College Community School in Harlem, says the weekend was a “thrilling experience,” particularly because her biggest challenge is “maintaining a good work life balance” while providing her students with “learning and social emotional behavioral support.”

Beyonce x Tarte
Tiana Green (right) and her daughter.

Tarte

She adds, “It can be overwhelming at times, but I feel students and their families in my community deserve my attention in and out of the classroom.”

Green, who has been a teacher for 14 years and who also works at Teachers College Community School, was equally excited to “kick back and have fun.” She says that the job requirements can “leave little time for personal life and self-care.” 

Beyonce x Tarte

Tarte

Beyoncé concerts and pampering sessions aside, with the new school year around the corner, Kelly is focused on making sure teachers have the tools and supplies they need through the brand’s “Tarte Loves Teachers” program (to date, Tarte has cleared more than 2,000 wishlists), in addition to stocking them with essentials like toothpaste, tampons and deodorant, items many educators buy for their students using their own money. 

"I was shocked when I found out that many new teachers have to spend upwards of $1,000 on supplies for their classrooms," says Kelly.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Beyonce x Tarte
Tarte founder Maureen Kelly (center) with Sonia Wells and Tiana Green.

Tarte

Supporting teachers is just one way Tarte is creating positive change outside the beauty industry these days.

The brand launched its second annual Shape Your Future Small Business Awards on Aug. 1, which is providing $300,000 in grants to help accelerate the advancement of Black women entrepreneurs. 

"I'm grateful to everyone who helped me along the way, and that’s why lifting up other entrepreneurs is so important to me," says Kelly. “Supporting Black small business owners is one way to help shape a more inclusive, equitable and thriving business landscape.”

