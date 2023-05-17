These ‘Extremely Comfortable’ Cropped Yoga Pants Are Trending on Amazon — and They’re as Little as $24 Right Now

They come in 18 colors

By
Isabel Garcia
Isabel Garcia
Isabel Garcia

Isabel is an E-commerce Deals Writer at Dotdash Meredith, focusing on sales and deals across home, lifestyle, fashion, and beauty.

Published on May 17, 2023 08:00 PM

TARSE Women's Capri Yoga Pants Tout
Photo:

People / Tyler Roeland

If you’re looking to add more comfy pieces to your wardrobe, you’re not alone. Amazon shoppers keep snapping up this pair of breezy yoga pants ahead of summer — and they’re on sale right now. 

In fact, so many shoppers have added the Tarse Capri Yoga Pants to their carts that it recently made an appearance on Amazon’s Movers and Shakers fashion chart, which ranks the most in-demand clothing, jewelry, and shoes in real time. And shoppers aren’t the only fans of the must-have summer style. Sandra Bullock recently wore a pair of flowy black pants, styling it with a cream sweater layered over a white shirt, white sneakers, and jewelry.  

TARSE Women's Capri Yoga Pants

Amazon

Buy It! Tarse Capri Yoga Pants in Black, $23.73 with coupon (orig. $29.98); amazon.com

Ideal for the hot days ahead, the cropped loungewear has a loose fit that’s roomy without being baggy. It’s made mostly of soft polyester and a bit of spandex, giving it some stretch that moves with you. Other convenient design details include a drawstring waist for a just-right fit and two roomy pockets that fit small essentials. 

Whether you’re going for a morning jog, running errands, or traveling, the comfy pants can be worn for all sorts of casual occasions. Available in sizes up to 4XL, they come in 18 colors, including plenty of neutrals like black, gray, and tan. There are also plenty of brighter hues, including royal blue and pink tie-dye. Pricing depends on the color you opt for, but the good news is every style is currently on sale. And you can snag the black capri pants for just $24 right now. 

More than 3,300 customers have given the pants a five-star rating, calling them “extremely comfortable” and “very soft” in reviews. One shopper wrote that they’re “super comfy for walks and working out or just lounging,” adding that the pants are “nice for hot weather.” 

Another shopper raved, “The fabric falls in a very flattering drape: doesn't bunch or pull,” while a third reviewer shared, “I have gotten so many compliments on these.” 

Keep scrolling for more colors, then head to Amazon to snap up the Tarse Capri Yoga Pants while they’re still on sale!

TARSE Women's Capri Yoga Pants

Amazon

Buy It! Tarse Capri Yoga Pants in Royal Blue, $25.63 with coupon (orig. $26.98); amazon.com

TARSE Women's Capri Yoga Pants

Amazon

Buy It! Tarse Capri Yoga Pants in Green, $24.68 with coupon (orig. $29.98); amazon.com

TARSE Women's Capri Yoga Pants

Amazon

Buy It! Tarse Capri Yoga Pants in Dark Gray, $24.68 with coupon (orig. $99.99); amazon.com

