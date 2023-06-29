Taron Egerton Says He’s Taking a Break From Social Media as He Feels ‘Removed From Himself’

Taron Egerton is stepping away from social media.

On Thursday, the actor, 33, announced in a lengthy post on Instagram that he’s taking a break from social media as he feels “removed from myself.”

“I’m not sure why I’m making a big declaration about it; I just think it’s hard to break away from a cycle that I’ve grown to find a bit addictive and this is me making a commitment to myself,” the Rocketman star wrote of his decision to go on a hiatus.

Explaining how social media has affected his ability to be present, his relationships with his loved ones and his work, he continued, “I’ve gotten myself into a place where I spend too much time scrolling and I actually feel like my ability to sit and be present and read books and watch movies and even seek out the company of people I love is eroding as a result.”

“I feel a bit removed from myself. And with regards to work, I know I am capable of more and IG [Instagram] is one of several impediments to getting me there.”



He concluded the post, “Thanks everyone for saying such nice things all the time; I so appreciate it but I just need to not read the thoughts of strangers for a while; I’m really not sure this stuff is very good for any of us. ❤️.”

The British actor also suggested he’ll be staying off social media for the remainder of 2023 with his caption. “Have a great rest of your year everyone,” he wrote. “And if you're anything like me remember to leave your f- - - - -g phone in the other room a bit more often. 🙄Love, T x ❤️.”

Ahead of saying goodbye to Instagram for the foreseeable future, Egerton shared a series of videos and snapshots from Glastonbury Festival in the U.K. on his Instagram story on Wednesday. One video showed the actor singing along to John's track "Tiny Dancer" at the festival, with a caption that urged fans to download the singer's new limited edition version of his greatest hits album "Diamonds."

"There are two reasons you should do this; the first is you stand a chance of reliving some of the absolute magic we all did the other night and it'll sound a damn site better than we did here," he wrote, adding that John stood a chance of reaching the number 1 spot in the U.K. "And honestly, who can you think of that deserves it more," the caption concluded.

The actor also shared a shot of himself with friends at the famous festival, along with a repost of an Instagram Story from Gemma Chan that showed a photo of Egerton relaxing at Glastonbury with her and British actors Dominic Cooper, Lily James and Billie Piper.

Egerton had previously praised Elton John for his headline set on Sunday.



“I had no idea Glastonbury was a competition but congratulations @eltonjohn for winning it. There aren't really words to describe how good that was. The Rocketman did it again. ❤️ 🚀,” wrote Egerton on Sunday, alongside a photo of the singer onstage wearing a gold suit.

Egerton famously portrayed John, 76, in 2019’s biopic Rocketman, also starring Jamie Bell, Bryce Dallas Howard, Richard Madden and Tate Donovan.

“Legend 🙌” added Paris Hilton in the comments section.

Egerton isn't the only famous face who has recently spoken out about taking a break from social media. Earlier this month, Bad Bunny told PEOPLE he often takes months-long breaks from social media platforms.

"I've done it several times and when I come back to social media, I ask myself 'Why did I come back?' " the Puerto Rican rapper, 29, said. "The truth is that every time I close my phone for a long period of time like a week — and there have been occasions where I've managed to stay off for a month — that's when I feel best."

"I even breathe better," he added. "But at the end of the day going on social media is inevitable, even if it's for one minute."