Rachel Weisz Leaves Taron Egerton Blushing as She Learns She Was His First Celebrity Crush: 'I'm Very Honored'

You never forget your first crush!

In the latest installment of Variety’s popular Actors on Actors series, Taron Egerton was paired up with his first celebrity crush, Rachel Weisz — and his childhood fondness for her came back to haunt him.

During their conversation, a Variety employee brought Weisz, 53, an iPad as Egerton, 33, became visibly panicked, asking if the tablet's contents were “going to embarrass me?”

“It’s going to embarrass me isn’t it,” the Rocketman actor said, already blushing. “I’ve got a feeling I’ve said something in the past that I’m now going to regret.”

The iPad then began playing a video of Egerton on Watch What Happens Live. In the 2019 clip, host Andy Cohen asked the British actor who his first celebrity crush was, to which the actor — without any hesitation — replied, “Rachel Weisz,” citing her character in the 2002 film About a Boy and calling her “gorgeous.”

In the talk show appearance, the Kingsman actor also revealed that Weisz was his “free pass” in his relationship at the time.

The Black Widow actress initially reacted to the throwback clip with a simple “oh,” as Egerton turned redder, burying his head in his hand. “I cannot believe you’re doing that to me,” he said to the Variety staff, avoiding eye contact with his former crush. “Thanks for that, guys.”

“So, here we are. Here we are now sitting in the awkwardness,” he joked to Weisz, who laugh-coughed and said she’s “very honored.”

Perhaps to make Egerton feel less embarrassed, the Mummy actress, who is married to fellow actor Daniel Craig, then shared her first celebrity crush: Marc Almond from the synth-pop duo Soft Cell.

As Weisz began elaborating on her affection for Almond, Egerton quipped, “You’re not going to let us move past this, are you?”

Weisz laughed and replied, “No, moving swiftly on.”

During their chat, the two stars also bonded over their recent dramatic roles — Egerton as a prisoner in Black Bird and Weisz as identical twin gynecologists in Dead Ringers — and their similar backgrounds because, as Egerton phrased it, they’re both “so British and awkward.”