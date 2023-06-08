Lifestyle Fashion Target Has More Than 800 ‘Very Flattering’ Swimsuits on Sale, and Customer-Loved Styles Start at Just $16 You only have three more days to shop By Lauren Fischer Lauren Fischer Website Lauren Fischer is the Partnerships Editor for Dotdash Meredith, where she writes about products and deals for InStyle, Travel + Leisure, People, Real Simple and more, with a focus on beauty, fashion, parenting and home. Prior to joining Dotdash Meredith, Lauren was an editor at BergenMama.com and a fashion editor for Woman's World Magazine. She also managed editorial for a number of websites sponsored by Fortune 500 companies across the categories of beauty, fashion, home, pets, and teens. Lauren loves testing out the latest innovations in beauty products and home. As a mom of three, she loves time-saving products across the board. People Editorial Guidelines Published on June 8, 2023 05:00 AM

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Summer is less than two weeks away, and if you haven't already started thinking about updating your swimsuit collection for the season, now is your chance. Just in time for the hot weather, Target marked down more than 800 swimsuits so you can give your current beach-ready styles a refresh. The swimsuit sale runs through June 10, with all styles marked down by 30 percent. Target's swimsuits come in a range of styles, colors, and prints, with plus sizes available in select suits. Grab your favorites quickly, though, as colors and sizes are already selling out. Target Swimsuits on Sale Kona Sol One-Shoulder Ruched One-Piece Swimsuit, $28 (orig. $40) Kona Sol Spotted Print High Neck One-Piece Swimsuit, $28 (orig. $40) Aqua Green Keyhole Swim Dress, $30–$35 (orig. $50) Kona Sol Bandeau Flounce Front One-Piece Swimsuit, $28 (orig. $40) Kona Sol Pucker Textured Bikini Top, $16.10 (orig. $23) Kona Sol Pucker Textured Bikini Bottom, $16.10 (orig. $23) Shade & Shore Mesh Front One-Piece Swimsuit, $28 (orig. $40) Aqua Green Swim Romper with Pockets, $31.50 (orig. $45) Kona Sol X-Side Swim Shorts, $16.10 (orig. $23) Kona Sol Grommet Scallop One-Piece Swimsuit, $28 (orig. $40) Kona Sol Ruffle Shoulder One-Piece Swimsuit, $25.20 (orig. $36) Wild Fable Racerback One-Piece Swimsuit, $22.40 (orig. $32) Kona Sol U-Wire One-Piece Swimsuit, $28 (orig. $40) Kona Sol Striped Racerback Tankini Top, $18.90 (orig. $27) Shade & Shore One-Shoulder Bow Cut Out One-Piece Swimsuit, $28 (orig. $40) The sale includes one-piece options with interesting necklines like this ruched one-shoulder style. It’s designed with tummy-shaping features that include control lining, plus sewn-in cups and adjustable straps for a supportive and flattering fit. One shopper said the bathing suit is “super comfy” and “doesn’t bunch up,” while noting that it came with a second strap for extra support. A second shopper shared that they were “extremely impressed” with the fit that made them feel “really confident and comfortable.” Target Buy It! Kona Sol One-Shoulder Ruched One-Piece Swimsuit, $28 (orig. $40); target.com These Best-Selling Levi’s Denim Shorts Are Trending on Amazon — and They’re on Sale Right Now Another style with sewn-in cups is this high-neck printed swimsuit that has full coverage. The shirring design on the front and flexible fabric provide a shaping silhouette, while adjustable straps give you the right fit. One reviewer said the “fit of the suit is the best [they’ve] ever had,” adding that it’s “so flattering.” Target Buy It! Kona Sol Spotted Print High Neck One-Piece Swimsuit, $28 (orig. $40); target.com This keyhole swim dress can be worn solo so you can ditch the cover-up. It’s made from a UPF 50+ fabric to protect the skin that’s covered from the sun. You can even tie the swimsuit up thanks to its split sides. One customer noted that “you can definitely walk into a grocery store with this on.” And bonus, it’s available in navy at an even steeper discount of 40 percent off. You can also grab Aqua Green’s swim romper, which comes with pockets and the same sun protection fabric. Target Buy It! Aqua Green Keyhole Swim Dress, $30–$35 (orig. $50); target.com Throw on a pair of shorts over this pretty, versatile swimsuit that can also be worn as a stylish top. It has removable cups and adjustable straps, and it’s fully lined so you don’t have to worry about it being see-through. Ruffles and ruching around the midsection provide full coverage, too. The swimsuit comes with a removable strap, so it can be worn as a bandeau style or as a tank. Its “shape is very flattering and slimming,” according to one shopper. Target Buy It! Kona Sol Bandeau Flounce Front One-Piece Swimsuit, $28 (orig. $40); target.com For a two-piece style, opt for this textured bikini top and the matching bottoms for just $16 each. It has sewn-in cups in the sporty top that comes in black or turquoise. Shoppers say the material is “so soft and comfortable,” with one person noting that it’s “great for larger chests” and that they “got so many compliments” wearing it. Target Buy It! Kona Sol Pucker Textured Bikini Top, $16.10 (orig. $23); target.com Don’t miss out on the chance to refresh your swimsuits before summer hits, and head over to Target while hundreds of styles are on sale. Keep scrolling for even more shopper-loved picks. Target Buy It! Shade & Shore Mesh Front One-Piece Swimsuit, $28 (orig. $40); target.com Target Buy It! Aqua Green Swim Romper with Pockets, $31.50 (orig. $45); target.com Target Buy It! Kona Sol X-Side Swim Shorts, $16.10 (orig. $23); target.com Target Buy It! Kona Sol Grommet Scallop One-Piece Swimsuit, $28 (orig. $40); target.com Target Buy It! Kona Sol Ruffle Shoulder One-Piece Swimsuit, $25.20 (orig. $36); target.com Target Buy It! Wild Fable Racerback One-Piece Swimsuit, $22.40 (orig. $32); target.com Target Buy It! Kona Sol U-Wire One-Piece Swimsuit, $28 (orig. $40); target.com Target Buy It! Kona Sol Striped Racerback Tankini Top, $18.90 (orig. $27); target.com Target Buy It! Shade & Shore One-Shoulder Bow Cut Out One-Piece Swimsuit, $28 (orig. $40); target.com See More from PEOPLE Shopping Shoppers Are Surprised by How Much Dirt This Cordless Vacuum Picks Up — and It’s $120 Off Right Now The PEOPLE Exclusive Flash Sale Is Here! 