Target Has More Than 800 ‘Very Flattering’ Swimsuits on Sale, and Customer-Loved Styles Start at Just $16

You only have three more days to shop

By
Lauren Fischer
Lauren Fischer
Lauren Fischer

Lauren Fischer is the Partnerships Editor for Dotdash Meredith, where she writes about products and deals for InStyle, Travel + Leisure, People, Real Simple and more, with a focus on beauty, fashion, parenting and home. Prior to joining Dotdash Meredith, Lauren was an editor at BergenMama.com and a fashion editor for Woman's World Magazine. She also managed editorial for a number of websites sponsored by Fortune 500 companies across the categories of beauty, fashion, home, pets, and teens. Lauren loves testing out the latest innovations in beauty products and home. As a mom of three, she loves time-saving products across the board. Lauren received her BA in journalism from The George Washington University's School of Media and Public Affairs.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on June 8, 2023 05:00 AM

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Target Swimsuit Sale Roundup Tout
Photo:

People / Reese Herrington

Summer is less than two weeks away, and if you haven’t already started thinking about updating your swimsuit collection for the season, now is your chance. 

Just in time for the hot weather, Target marked down more than 800 swimsuits so you can give your current beach-ready styles a refresh. The swimsuit sale runs through June 10, with all styles marked down by 30 percent. 

Target’s swimsuits come in a range of styles, colors, and prints, with plus sizes available in select suits. Grab your favorites quickly, though, as colors and sizes are already selling out. 

Target Swimsuits on Sale

The sale includes one-piece options with interesting necklines like this ruched one-shoulder style. It’s designed with tummy-shaping features that include control lining, plus sewn-in cups and adjustable straps for a supportive and flattering fit. One shopper said the bathing suit is “super comfy” and “doesn’t bunch up,” while noting that it came with a second strap for extra support. A second shopper shared that they were “extremely impressed” with the fit that made them feel “really confident and comfortable.”

Target Kona Sol Women's Tummy Control One Shoulder Ruched Full Coverage One Piece Swimsuit

Target

Buy It! Kona Sol One-Shoulder Ruched One-Piece Swimsuit, $28 (orig. $40); target.com

Another style with sewn-in cups is this high-neck printed swimsuit that has full coverage. The shirring design on the front and flexible fabric provide a shaping silhouette, while adjustable straps give you the right fit. One reviewer said the “fit of the suit is the best [they’ve] ever had,” adding that it’s “so flattering.”

Target Kona Sol Spotted Print High Neck Ruched Full Coverage One Piece Swimsuit

Target

Buy It! Kona Sol Spotted Print High Neck One-Piece Swimsuit, $28 (orig. $40); target.com

This keyhole swim dress can be worn solo so you can ditch the cover-up. It’s made from a UPF 50+ fabric to protect the skin that’s covered from the sun. You can even tie the swimsuit up thanks to its split sides. One customer noted that “you can definitely walk into a grocery store with this on.” And bonus, it’s available in navy at an even steeper discount of 40 percent off. You can also grab Aqua Green’s swim romper, which comes with pockets and the same sun protection fabric.

Target Aqua Green High Neck Keyhole Swim Dress

Target

Buy It! Aqua Green Keyhole Swim Dress, $30–$35 (orig. $50); target.com 

Throw on a pair of shorts over this pretty, versatile swimsuit that can also be worn as a stylish top. It has removable cups and adjustable straps, and it’s fully lined so you don’t have to worry about it being see-through. Ruffles and ruching around the midsection provide full coverage, too. The swimsuit comes with a removable strap, so it can be worn as a bandeau style or as a tank. Its “shape is very flattering and slimming,” according to one shopper.

Target Kona Sol Bandeau Flounce Front Ruched Full Coverage One Piece Swimsuit

Target

Buy It! Kona Sol Bandeau Flounce Front One-Piece Swimsuit, $28 (orig. $40); target.com

For a two-piece style, opt for this textured bikini top and the matching bottoms for just $16 each. It has sewn-in cups in the sporty top that comes in black or turquoise. Shoppers say the material is “so soft and comfortable,” with one person noting that it’s “great for larger chests” and that they “got so many compliments” wearing it. 

Target Kona Sol Pucker Texture Square Neck Bikini Top

Target

Buy It! Kona Sol Pucker Textured Bikini Top, $16.10 (orig. $23); target.com

Don’t miss out on the chance to refresh your swimsuits before summer hits, and head over to Target while hundreds of styles are on sale. Keep scrolling for even more shopper-loved picks.

Target Shade & Shore Mesh Front One Piece Swimsuit

Target

Buy It! Shade & Shore Mesh Front One-Piece Swimsuit, $28 (orig. $40); target.com

Target Aqua Green UPF 50 High Neck Swim Romper with Pockets One Piece Swimsuit

Target

Buy It! Aqua Green Swim Romper with Pockets, $31.50 (orig. $45); target.com

Target Kona Sol X-Side Sport Swim Shorts

Target

Buy It! Kona Sol X-Side Swim Shorts, $16.10 (orig. $23); target.com

Target Kona Sol Grommet Scallop One Piece Swimsuit

Target

Buy It! Kona Sol Grommet Scallop One-Piece Swimsuit, $28 (orig. $40); target.com

Target Kona Sol Ruffle Shoulder Ruched Full Coverage One Piece Swimsuit

Target

Buy It! Kona Sol Ruffle Shoulder One-Piece Swimsuit, $25.20 (orig. $36); target.com

Target Wild Fable Racerback One Piece Swimsuit

Target

Buy It! Wild Fable Racerback One-Piece Swimsuit, $22.40 (orig. $32); target.com

Target Kona Sol U-Wire Full Coverage One Piece Swimsuit

Target

Buy It! Kona Sol U-Wire One-Piece Swimsuit, $28 (orig. $40); target.com

Target Kona Sol Striped Racerback Tankini Top

Target

Buy It! Kona Sol Striped Racerback Tankini Top, $18.90 (orig. $27); target.com

Target Shade & Shore One Shoulder Bow Cut Out One Piece Swimsuit

Target

Buy It! Shade & Shore One-Shoulder Bow Cut Out One-Piece Swimsuit, $28 (orig. $40); target.com

See More from PEOPLE Shopping

Tineco Vac Tout
Shoppers Are Surprised by How Much Dirt This Cordless Vacuum Picks Up — and It’s $120 Off Right Now
PEFS: Main Roundup Collage Tout
The PEOPLE Exclusive Flash Sale Is Here! Score Deals on Lilly Pulitzer, Bissell, QVC, and More for 48 Hours
PEFS: Solawave TOUT
The Tiny Skincare Wand That Helps Celebrities Glow on the Red Carpet Is on Sale Just for PEOPLE Readers
Related Articles
Gilt Longchamp Sale Tout
More Than 100 Longchamp Bags, Including the Style Kate Middleton Has Carried, Are on Sale for Less Than 48 Hours
Katie Holmes is spotted stepping out in New York City. The 44 year old American actress looked fashionable in a beige sweater paired with off white trousers and black loafers.
Katie Holmes Is Wearing This Comfy, Breezy Pant Style Ahead of the Hottest Days of the Year, and You Should Too
Pefs Dearfoams Tout
Comfy Sandals and Slippers from This Oprah-Approved Brand Are on Sale for the Next 2 Days Only
Rue La La Coach Sale Tout
You Have Less Than 48 Hours to Score Dozens of Coach Purses on Sale
levis shorts tout
These Best-Selling Levi’s Denim Shorts Are Trending on Amazon — and They’re on Sale Right Now
PEFS Lilly Pulitzer Tout
Lilly Pulitzer's Massive Sale Exclusively for PEOPLE Readers Ends in 36 Hours
PEFS: Andie Swim, Mindy Kaling ECOMM Tout
Mindy Kaling Called This One-Piece Swimsuit ‘the Most Flattering’ — and It’s on Sale with This Exclusive Code
amzf water shoes Tout
These Lightweight and Quick-Drying Water Shoes Are the ‘Perfect Summer Kicks’ — and They’re on Sale for $25
Oprah Oversized Button-Down Shirt Tout
Oprah Winfrey Is Making a Case for Oversized Button-Down Shirts, and These Similar Styles Start at $28
Anrabess Linen-Blend Matching Set Tout
This ‘Breathable’ and ‘Flattering’ Linen-Blend Matching Set Is Trending at Amazon, and It’s on Sale
Jennifer Lawrence ECOMM BACKGRID USA 17 MAY 2023
Jennifer Lawrence's Breezy Cropped Pants Are the Perfect Alternative to Shorts — Get a Pair Starting at $18
Reese Witherspoon White Tee in Paris Tout
Reese Witherspoon’s Paris Uniform Featured a Simple White Tee That Resembles This $23 Amazon Shirt
Best Selling Swimsuits on Amazon Tout
These Are Amazon’s Best-Selling Swimsuits Under $40 Heading Into Summer 2023
Oprah Cozy Earth A-List Review Tout
Oprah Once Deemed These Buttery-Soft Joggers Her 'Favorite' — and Now I Do, Too
Weekend sales tout
The 8 Best Sales This Weekend at Nordstrom, J.Crew, Target, Lululemon, and More
Fashion Item Roundup Under $60-$70: Summer Wedding Guest Dresses Tout
Amazon Just Slashed Prices on Summer Wedding Guest Dresses, and All of the Best Deals Are Under $60