Target's Lightweight Pajama Sets Feel Like Wearing 'Absolutely Nothing' — and They're on Sale Starting at $12

Shoppers have left rave reviews for these "very luxurious" pajamas

By Erinne Magee
Published on May 10, 2023 07:00 AM

These Lightweight Pajama Sets Feel Like Wearing 'Absolutely Nothing' — and They're on Sale Starting at $12
Photo:

People / Reese Herrington

During cooler months, it’s easy to throw on any combination of tops and bottoms that feels toasty to sleep in, but there’s just something about the summer evenings that calls for matching pajama sets. Maybe it’s the breezy camis and soft shorts or the pretty floral prints and bright colors — but there is just something more exciting about summertime loungewear options.

Just in time for rising temperatures, Target is having a sale on several cute and cozy PJ sets. From now until May 14, you can find satin pajama sets, silky cami and shorts combinations, and capri PJs in fun colors and prints all marked down, and prices start at just $12. 

We rounded up the best summer pajama sets that are on sale right now, so you can give your pajama drawer a refresh.

Shop Target Summer Pajama Sets on Sale

A tank top and shorts combo is a go-to style for summer sleepwear, and the cute lettuce-edge trim on this breezy tank top and shorts sets these pajamas apart. Of course, when it comes to sleeping, comfort is key. The set is made with a recycled polyester, rayon, and spandex blend, so it’s full stretch and softness to send you into a cozy sleep.

The coordinating sleepwear has an elastic waistband and easily pulls overhead to quickly transition to the evening hours. One shopper called the set the “softest pajamas ever,” and felt like they were wearing “absolutely nothing.” Another reviewer wrote they were “shocked” by the pajama set’s “quality” considering the price point. Plus, the now-$12 PJs are available in sizes XS–XXL and in four colors and patterns: solid blue, solid gray, green and white floral print, and an orange and pink design.

Women's Cozy Tank and Shorts Pajama Set - Colsieâ¢

Target

Buy It! Colsie Cozy Tank and Shorts Pajama Set, $12 (orig. $15); target.com

If a set featuring a cami is more your style, these pajamas come with an adjustable top that has subtle sheer detail along the edges of the V-neck. The bottoms have an elastic waistband and pockets, for ultimate comfort and convenience. The fabric is made from a combination of modal and spandex, so your summer nights will feel light and airy.

One shopper, who lives in Phoenix, wrote that the pajamas keep them “cool and comfy” on 90-degree nights. Another reviewer called the set “soft and cute,” and added that the PJs felt “silky” on their skin. The matching pajamas are available in three colors and in sizes XS–XXL.

Women's Beautifully Soft Cami and Shorts Pajama Set - Stars Above

Target

Buy It! Stars Above Soft Cami and Shorts Pajama Set, $15.99 (orig. $19.99); target.com

For a classic PJ look, check out this set with coordinating shorts and a notch collar top made from a modal and spandex blend, creating the soft and smooth feel of jersey material. The button-down shirt lets you find your perfect fit, and it has the added touch of a pocket. The shorts come complete with pockets and a drawstring waist. 

One shopper said the pajamas feel “very luxurious” thanks to their “breathable material.” A second reviewer wrote that if they could “live in a clothing item,” it would be this set, and an additional shopper shared that they loved the set so much, they “bought every color,” which says a lot considering the pajamas come in eight different prints and solids. Sizes range from XS–4XL. 

Women's Beautifully Soft Short Sleeve Notch Collar Top and Shorts Pajama Set - Stars Above

Target

Buy It! Stars Above Soft Short Sleeve Notch Collar Top and Shorts Pajama Set, $17.59 (orig. $21.99); target.com

Keep scrolling to check out more matching pajama sets before Target’s sale ends on May 14.

Women's Satin Lace Trim Tank and Shorts Pajama Set - Colsieâ¢

Target

Buy It! Colsie Satin Lace Trim Tank and Shorts Pajama Set, $16 (orig. $20); target.com

Women's 3pc Satin Notch Collar and Shorts Pajama Set - Stars Above

Target

Buy It! Stars Above 3pc Satin Notch Collar and Shorts Pajama Set, $20 (orig. $25); target.com

Women's Beautifully Soft Short Sleeve Notch Collar Top and Pants Pajama Set - Stars Above

Target

Buy It! Stars Above Soft Short Sleeve Notch Collar Top and Pants Pajama Set, $22.39 (orig. $27.99); target.com

