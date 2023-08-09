Target Will Now Let You Add a Starbucks Drink to Your Drive-Up Order

The retailer is slowly rolling out the service this summer — and all of its stores with a Starbucks Café will offer it by October

By
Sam Burros
Sam Burros

Published on August 9, 2023 02:09PM EDT
Target is now allowing people to order starbucks for pick-up when they do a drive up order
Target is allowing people to order Starbucks alongside their Drive Up orders.

Target

Target is making it even easier to complete an errand run. 

The big-box store announced that it will soon allow customers to tack on a Starbucks order to their drive up orders and have them both delivered to their car using the store’s curbside services.

After slowly rolling out the program around the country this summer, Target plans on implementing the service in the over 1,700 stores that have both a Starbucks Café and drive up ordering by October.

It's currently available at select stores in 24 states including California, New Jersey, Texas and Colorado, according to their website.

shoppers outside a Target Store in northeast Portland, Oregon
Target's new Drive Up service will be implemented in all of its stores that have a Starbucks Cafe by October.

Mark Schindele, chief stores officer at Target, said in a statement that this was all inspired by their customers, "who’ve told us overwhelmingly that drive up with Starbucks would bring even more ease and joy to every Target run.”

People can condense their shopping experience by ordering any products for pickup from Target through the app. Then, once the store has notified customers that their order is ready for pickup and the customer has indicated they’re on their way, guests will be met with a prompt to add any Starbucks food and beverage items to their cart.

After making a selection, customers will press “Add for Drive Up” and pay in the app. When guests arrive at the store, a Target employee will deliver the Starbucks order and the drive up purchase to the customer's car at no extra cost. 

Target is rolling out this new coffee service right in time for customers who are looking to get in a taste of pumpkin spice. In years past, Starbucks has brought back their pumpkin spice latte in late August.

Krispy Kreme kicked off the takeover of the fall flavor with the return of fan-favorite donuts. 

Pumpkin spice line of products at Krispy Kreme
Krispy Kreme's selection of pumpkin spice inspired donuts.

The chain brought back its old-fashioned, glazed pumpkin spice cake donut and the pumpkin spice original glazed donut. Plus they have their own version of the PSL. Krispy Kreme customers can order pumpkin spice latte in hot, iced or frozen form, or stick with a hot or iced pumpkin spice coffee.

