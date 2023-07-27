Target’s Huge Furniture Sale Includes Thousands of Customer-Loved Finds for Small Spaces — Up to 53% Off

Furnishing your home is exciting, but it can also be challenging when working with a small space. The good news is that you don’t have to source furniture from several different places to make it functional, stylish, and affordable. We found tons of stunning space-saving pieces for your kitchen, living room, bedroom, and office at Target’s huge furniture sale.

For a limited time, the retailer is offering huge discounts on more than 12,000 pieces of furniture, with markdowns up to 53 percent off. That includes functional workstations perfect for college students and those who work from home, such as this Costway desk that features storage shelves and a keyboard drawer, small kitchen must-haves, like this customer-loved cart, and beautifully-designed tables for bedrooms and living rooms, including this one engraved with a geometric pattern.

Instead of scrolling through 50 pages of deals, you can shop our list of the best furniture finds handpicked by a shopping editor. And since there’s no telling when the sale will end, we recommend claiming your finds today before the prices jump back up.

10 Deals to Shop at Target’s Furniture Sale

Costway Home Office Workstation with Keyboard Tray Drawer (Save 53%)

Target

Whether you have a designated room for a home office or your bedroom doubles as one, a desk with storage is a must. We love this Costway workstation (which is a whopping 53 percent off right now) thanks to its sliding keyboard tray, built-in cable hole, and three roomy storage areas, including two adjustable open shelves and a pull-out drawer. The tabletop is suitable for both laptops and monitors, supporting up to 210 pounds, plus there are cushioned foot pads for stability and floor protection. If you already have a desk or prefer working elsewhere, this furniture find also makes for a functional vanity table.

Threshold Windham Wood Top Kitchen Cart (Save 30%)

Target

No matter the size of your kitchen, everyone can use more places to store appliances and tools. That’s why we recommend adding a portable island or cart for additional meal prepping space and room to stash gadgets. Target’s furniture sale features some gems, including this highly rated Threshold kitchen cart for 30 percent off.



The kitchen cart offers nearly 450 square inches of space to prep ingredients, hold appliances like toasters and coffee makers, and display food when guests are over. It also features a glass door cabinet with two shelves for dishware, a large pull-out drawer, a towel bar, and two hooks for utensils and oven mitts. One five-star review says it was the “easiest, most organized assembly ever,” and another said it “looks like a more expensive piece.”



Don’t wait any longer to make your small space more functional. Keep scrolling to check out the rest of our favorite furniture deals at Target right now.

Threshold Tachuri Geometric Front Accent Table (Save 20%)

Target

Threshold Touraco Dresser (Save 30%)

Target

Threshold Minsmere Writing Desk with Drawers (Save 20%)

Target

Room Essentials Double Storage Ottoman (Save 10%)

Target

Threshold Designed with Studio McGee Wood Console Table (Save 30%)

Target

Threshold Minsmere 2-Door Cabinet (Save 40%)

Target

Threshold Windham 2-Door Accent Cabinet (Save 30%)

Target

Threshold Designed with Studio McGee Wood Scalloped Demilune Console Table (Save 30%)

Target

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.