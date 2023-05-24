Target Removes Some LGBTQ Merchandise from Stores Ahead of Pride Month After Threats to Workers

“Given these volatile circumstances, we are making adjustments to our plans,” the company said in a statement on Wednesday

By
Tracey Harrington McCoy
Tracey Harrington McCoy
Tracey Harrington McCoy

Tracey Harrington McCoy is a celebrity news writer at PEOPLE Digital.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on May 24, 2023 03:29 PM
Target is removing certain items from its stores and making other changes to its LGBTQ merchandise nationwide ahead of Pride month
Target. Photo:

David Zalubowski/AP Photo

Target is removing certain items from its 2023 Pride collection after the company says some employees experienced threats.

“For more than a decade, Target has offered an assortment of products aimed at celebrating Pride Month,” Target wrote in a statement released on Wednesday. “Since introducing this year's collection, we've experienced threats impacting our team members' sense of safety and well-being while at work.”

Although the statement did not go into specifics, the company said that at some stores, customers had knocked down Pride displays and posted threatening videos, according to the Associated Press. The threats were also made as a number of anti-LGBTQ+ bills have advanced around the country.

“Given these volatile circumstances, we are making adjustments to our plans, including removing items that have been at the center of the most significant confrontational behavior," Target's statement continued. The company did not identify which items will be removed.

 As the statement came to a close, Target reiterated its support for the LGBTQIA+ community.

"Our focus now is on moving forward with our continuing commitment to the LGBTQIA+ community and standing with them as we celebrate Pride Month and throughout the year," the statement read.

Signage for Target Corps TakePride initiative
Target Pride Collection fro 2016.

Christopher Dilts/Bloomberg via Getty

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Although Target didn't reveal which pieces of the collection would be pulled from shelves, according to the Associated Press, some consumers were upset about “tuck-friendly” swimsuits, made to help trans women who haven't had gender-affirming care.

Despite what some misleading videos might have said, a spokesperson for the company said the swimsuits were only offered in adult sizes, the news agency reported

Some of the colorful Pride items that still remain on Target’s website include adult and kid’s clothing, home decor pieces, pet gear, books, and accessories.

The company confirmed to the AP that in some Southern locations, Pride merchandise has been moved to the back of the store.

The collection was released in early May and will remain in stores through Pride Month, which is June.

Related Articles
Dad-to-Be Expecting First Child with Girlfriend Found Dead in Submerged Car Days After He Went Missing
Florida Dad-to-Be Found Dead in Submerged Car Days After He Went Missing
Turnagain Arm mudflats
Man, 20, Dies After Getting Stuck in Mud Flats While Visiting Alaska: 'Our Grief Is Unspeakable,' Says Mom
Man Rescued from Ravine Washington State
Man Missing for 5 Days Found Alive in Vehicle at Bottom of Ravine: 'Pretty Remarkable'
Glacier National Park in Montana
Kansas Woman, 28, Dies in Fall at Montana's Glacier National Park
Jeff Bezos, Lauren Sanchez arrives at the 10th Annual LACMA ART+FILM GALA Presented By GucciLos Angeles County Museum of Art on November 06, 2021 in Los Angeles, California
Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez's Friends Are 'Happy' He 'Finally Popped the Question': Source
Two missing children: 11-year-old Alfa Barrie & 13-year old Garrett Warren
2 Boys Found Dead in Separate N.Y.C. Rivers May Have Been Horsing Around Near the Water: Reports
Wife pulls husband from fiery wreck on I-70 that leaves another man dead
Wife Pulls Husband from Burning Car After Crash That Killed 1: ‘He Thought He Was Dead’
A British army Hari Budha Magar who lost his legs while serving in Afghanistan arrives after becoming the first double above-knee amputee to conquer Mount Everest at Tribhuvan International Airport in Kathmandu. Hari Budha Magar, who lives in Canterbury, Kent, reached the summit of the world's tallest mountain at 3pm on Friday, having started the climb on 17 April - exactly 13 years since he lost his legs after an IED explosion.
Double Amputee Makes History with Mount Everest Climb: ‘Cried Like a Baby, I Was So Happy’
15-year-old surfer attacked by shark off Jersey Shore
Teen Surfer Survives Shark Attack in New Jersey: 'My Whole Foot Was In Its Mouth'
Brother and Sister Die After Being Swept Away by River That Was Closed Due to High Water Levels
Siblings, 8 and 4, Found Dead a Day Apart After Falling into River and Getting Swept Away from Mom
Abby Bailiff recently received a doctorate degree and gave birth to her first child -- all within the span of 24 hours.
Woman Gives Birth and Receives Doctorate Within Space of 24 Hours: 'Just Felt Like a Superhero'
Newly Engaged Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez are seen heading back to their 500M yacht in Cannes.
Lauren Sánchez 'Keeps Playing' with 'Huge' Engagement Ring from Jeff Bezos: 'She Loves It,' Says Source
https://www.gofundme.com/f/caseys-final-act-of-kindness Casey Rivara
'Kindest' Dad of 2 Dies After Being Struck by Car While Helping Ducks Cross Road in California
alligator in grass
23-Year-Old Man Loses an Arm After Being Attacked by Alligator Near Pond Outside Florida Bar
Bill Gates, co-chairman of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, during a panel session on day two of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland, on Tuesday, May 24, 2022. The annual Davos gathering of political leaders, top executives and celebrities runs from May 22 to 26. Photographer: Hollie Adams/Bloomberg via Getty Images
Jeffrey Epstein Threatened Bill Gates Over Alleged Affair with Russian Bridge Player: Report
EXCLUSIVE: Jeff Bezos And Lauren Sanchez Aboard Their Yacht During Cannes Film Festival
Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez Show Off Her New Engagement Ring on $500M Yacht — See Photos!