Target's 25 Best Memorial Day Deals on Dyson Vacuums, Summer Fashion, Propane Grills, and More

Published on May 24, 2023 07:00 AM

Memorial Day is this weekend, and while you're enjoying some much-deserved R&R, don't forget to also take advantage of loads of incredible sales happening through Monday. Now is the time to take the plunge and snag that air fryer, patio furniture, vacuum, TV, or whatever it is that you've had on your wishlist for some time now. Some retailers are already offering deals, including Target. We sorted through countless items across categories like housewares, appliances, furniture, activewear, dresses, and electronics and found tons of popular brands included in the sale, like Dyson, Black & Decker, Whirlpool, Staub, JBL, and Samsung. We found 25 must-shop products, including this Staub Dutch Oven for $387 off, a Dyson vacuum, and other standout deals on a Canon DSLR camera and cozy Palazzo lounge pants. Check out our picks before Target’s Summer Kickoff Sale ends on Monday, May 29. Target The Best Deals on Home Goods at Target’s Memorial Day Sale Staub Cast Iron 5-Quart Cocotte, $169.95 (orig. $557) Costway 4-Piece Patio Rattan Furniture Set, $466.99 (orig. $839.99) Char-broil Performance 4-Burner Gas Grill Model, $191.99 (orig. $239.99) Opalhouse Southport Patio Chair With Metal Legs, $350 (orig. $500) Threshold Natural Wicker Round Storage Accent Table, $59.50 (orig. $85) Whirlpool Stainless Steel Mini Refrigerator, $159.99 (orig. $219.99) PowerXL Vortex Pro Air Fryer 8-Quart, $79.99 (orig. $129.99) Margaritaville Bahamas Frozen Concoction Maker, $169.99 (orig. $209.99) Target has deals on home goods like indoor and outdoor furniture, appliances, grills, and kitchen essentials to turn your space into the home of your dreams. The sale includes brands like Staub, Margaritaville, Whirlpool, and Threshold. One of the best deals we found was this Staub Cast Iron 5-Quart Cocotte which is a whopping $387 off. If upgrading your backyard is on your summer to-do list, check out this Costway 4-Piece Patio Set, which is now 44 percent off, and this gas grill, which one shopper said “grills [their] meats and veggies perfect every time” and is 20 percent off. Target The Best Deals on Vacuums at Target’s Memorial Day Sale Black & Decker 20V Max Cordless Stick Vacuum, $152.49 (orig. $279.99) 46% Dyson Ball Animal 3 Extra Upright Vacuum, $399.99 (orig. $499.99) Black & Decker 16V Max Cordless Stick Vacuum, $113.11 (orig. $179.99) Black & Decker 10.8V Cordless Hand Vacuum Kit, $49.99 (orig. $59.99) Ecovacs Deebot Ozmo 930 Robotic Vacuum, $372.99 (orig. $870.99) 57% This $400 Cordless Vacuum for ‘Hassle-Free Cleaning' Is on Sale for $110 at Amazon A good vacuum can be pricey — future you will be glad you snagged one while they’re heavily discounted. Save on shopper-loved brands like Black & Decker and Dyson, both of which have a handful of models on sale. One reviewer said the Black & Decker 20V Max Cordless Stick Vacuum “works really well” for pet hair and called it “great quality.” The Dyson Ball Animal 3 Extra Upright Vacuum is another smart choice for pet owners since it features a special tangle-free turbine tool that helps effectively remove pet hair from upholstery. Right now, you can get it for $100 off. Target The Best Deals on Fashion at Target’s Memorial Day Sale Anne Cole Active 7/8 Capri Legging, $24 (orig. $44) August Sky Smocked Tiered Dress, $29.99 (orig. $36.99) Free Country B Cool Petal Short, $24.99 (orig. $45) Allegra K Printed Skirt, $33.99 (orig. $45.39 24seven Palazzo Lounge Pants, $30.79 (orig. $43.99) If you’re someone who likes to constantly update their wardrobe, check out Target’s deals on shoes, dresses, activewear, and more. These Anne Cole Active Capri Leggings have convenient side pockets for holding your phone and other necessities, and they’re 45 percent off. If you’re in the market for shorts, check out the Free Country B Cool Petal Shorts. They’re made from a moisture-wicking fabric that stays cool to the touch, which one shopper described as “buttery soft.” Target The Best Deals on Electronics at Target’s Memorial Day Sale Canon EOS Rebel EF-S 18-55mm IS II Kit, $399.99 (orig. $479.99) JBL Tune Wireless On-Ear Headphones, $29.99 (orig. $49.99) Element 70-Inch 4K Roku Smart TV, $469.99 (orig. $649.99) LG 2.1 Soundbar With Bluetooth, $129.99 (orig. $199.99) Razer Kaira Wireless Gaming Headset for Xbox Series X|S/Xbox One, $59.99 (orig. $99.99) HP 15.6-Inch FHD Laptop, $499.99 (orig. $629.99) Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite 8.7-Inch Tablet 32GB, $129.99 (orig. $159.99) Whether you’re ready to take your camera skills to the next level, upgrade your headphones, or treat yourself to a new TV, Target has some impressive deals on electronics worth checking out. Get $80 off the Canon EOS Rebel camera that one reviewer said is a "great camera for people getting into photography" — or video, since it can also capture up to 1080p HD recordings. If you're ready to swap out your current TV, consider the Element 70-Inch 4K Roku Smart TV, which has a 4K HD resolution. It is compatible with other electronic devices like Google Home, Amazon Alexa, Apple Airplay, and Apple Home at $180 off. Don't hesitate to score these amazing deals while they're still available. Head over to Target to shop even more items included in the Summer Kickoff Sale before it ends Monday, May 29. 