Target's 25 Best Memorial Day Deals on Dyson Vacuums, Summer Fashion, Propane Grills, and More

Memorial Day is this weekend, and while you’re enjoying some much-deserved R&R, don’t forget to also take advantage of loads of incredible sales happening through Monday. Now is the time to take the plunge and snag that air fryer, patio furniture, vacuum, TV, or whatever it is that you’ve had on your wishlist for some time now.

Some retailers are already offering deals, including Target. We sorted through countless items across categories like housewares, appliances, furniture, activewear, dresses, and electronics and found tons of popular brands included in the sale, like Dyson, Black & Decker, Whirlpool, Staub, JBL, and Samsung. We found 25 must-shop products, including this Staub Dutch Oven for $387 off, a Dyson vacuum, and other standout deals on a Canon DSLR camera and cozy Palazzo lounge pants. Check out our picks before Target’s Summer Kickoff Sale ends on Monday, May 29.

Target

The Best Deals on Home Goods at Target’s Memorial Day Sale

Target has deals on home goods like indoor and outdoor furniture, appliances, grills, and kitchen essentials to turn your space into the home of your dreams. The sale includes brands like Staub, Margaritaville, Whirlpool, and Threshold. One of the best deals we found was this Staub Cast Iron 5-Quart Cocotte which is a whopping $387 off. If upgrading your backyard is on your summer to-do list, check out this Costway 4-Piece Patio Set, which is now 44 percent off, and this gas grill, which one shopper said “grills [their] meats and veggies perfect every time” and is 20 percent off.

Target

The Best Deals on Vacuums at Target’s Memorial Day Sale

A good vacuum can be pricey — future you will be glad you snagged one while they’re heavily discounted. Save on shopper-loved brands like Black & Decker and Dyson, both of which have a handful of models on sale. One reviewer said the Black & Decker 20V Max Cordless Stick Vacuum “works really well” for pet hair and called it “great quality.” The Dyson Ball Animal 3 Extra Upright Vacuum is another smart choice for pet owners since it features a special tangle-free turbine tool that helps effectively remove pet hair from upholstery. Right now, you can get it for $100 off.

Target

The Best Deals on Fashion at Target’s Memorial Day Sale

If you’re someone who likes to constantly update their wardrobe, check out Target’s deals on shoes, dresses, activewear, and more. These Anne Cole Active Capri Leggings have convenient side pockets for holding your phone and other necessities, and they’re 45 percent off. If you’re in the market for shorts, check out the Free Country B Cool Petal Shorts. They’re made from a moisture-wicking fabric that stays cool to the touch, which one shopper described as “buttery soft.”

Target

The Best Deals on Electronics at Target’s Memorial Day Sale

Whether you’re ready to take your camera skills to the next level, upgrade your headphones, or treat yourself to a new TV, Target has some impressive deals on electronics worth checking out. Get $80 off the Canon EOS Rebel camera that one reviewer said is a “great camera for people getting into photography” — or video, since it can also capture up to 1080p HD recordings. If you’re ready to swap out your current TV, consider the Element 70-Inch 4K Roku Smart TV, which has a 4K HD resolution. It is compatible with other electronic devices like Google Home, Amazon Alexa, Apple Airplay, and Apple Home at $180 off.

Don’t hesitate to score these amazing deals while they’re still available. Head over to Target to shop even more items included in the Summer Kickoff Sale before it ends Monday, May 29.

Target

Buy It! Char-broil Performance 4-Burner Gas Grill Model, $191.99 (orig. $239.99); target.com

Target

Buy It! PowerXL Vortex Pro Air Fryer 8-Quart, $79.99 (orig. $129.99); target.com

Target

Buy It! Dyson Ball Animal 3 Extra Upright Vacuum, $399.99 (orig. $499.99); target.com

Target

Buy It! 24seven Palazzo Lounge Pants, $30.79 (orig. $43.99); target.com

Target

Buy It! Element 70-Inch 4K Roku Smart TV, $469.99 (orig. $649.99); target.com

Target

Buy It! Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite 8.7-Inch Tablet 32GB, $129.99 (orig. $159.99); target.com

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.

