Shopping Joanna Gaines' Target Magnolia Collection Is on Sale This Fourth of July — and Prices Start at $3 Save on summery dinner plates, ceramic planters, and outdoor games By Ali Faccenda Ali Faccenda Ali Faccenda is a Partnerships Commerce Writer for Dotdash Meredith brands such as People, InStyle, Travel + Leisure, Food & Wine, and Real Simple and has, prior to this role, written freelance content for Real Simple and Better Homes & Gardens. She writes across a variety of categories in the shopping space, such as beauty, fashion, lifestyle, home, and more. Ali was previously a freelancer and full-time commerce writer at BuzzFeed for three years and produced short-form video content that garnered millions of views for their social platforms like Tasty and As/Is. She graduated with a BA in English and a minor in Journalism from Montclair State University. When Ali isn't writing, she's most likely spending time on Instagram, shopping, or hanging out with her dog Frank. People Editorial Guidelines Published on July 2, 2023 04:00AM EDT Share Tweet Pin Email We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: People / Target While you’re soaking up the sun this holiday weekend and enjoying some well-deserved rest and relaxation, don’t forget to take advantage of the abundance of amazing Fourth of July sales that are happening right now. Chip and Joanna Gaines’ home decor brand, Magnolia collection with Hearth & Hand is exclusively available at Target and there are over 300 products on sale, including plates, ceramic planters, hammocks, and more outdoor accessories to make your home the place to be. And prices start at $3. Whether you’re looking to elevate your home indoors or outdoors, there are plenty of discounted styles to choose from to spruce up your space. These 10.5-inch bamboo dinner plates are a great alternative to ceramic since they’re less likely to break. They come in a striped pastel yellow pattern and are “lightweight and indestructible,” according to one shopper who loves that they’re kid-friendly and “easy to throw in the dishwasher.” Another person called them “great for summer.” Hearth & Hand with Magnolia 10.5-Inch Rustic Stripe Bamboo Melamine Dinner Plates Target Buy on Target $3 $2 While you’re entertaining friends and family outdoors, stock up on other useful essentials while they’re on sale, like these stainless steel grilling skewers that are currently 40 percent off that one reviewer said were “easy to clean” and useful for roasting items “at a safe distance.” They also come with a canvas bag for storage. And while guests are waiting for hot dogs and hamburgers to finish searing, they can stay entertained playing a game of lawn Bocce with this 10-piece set or enjoy the warm weather while lounging in this fade-resistant striped hammock. Hearth & Hand with Magnolia 4-Piece Stainless Steel Grilling Skewers with Canvas Bag Target Buy on Target $25 $15 The 40 Best Fourth of July Deals in Amazon’s Outlet Additional standout discounted pieces include a striped ceramic planter that shoppers described as “very sturdy” and “aesthetically pleasing,” this wooden serving tray to easily display charcuterie spreads, and these raised lanterns that’ll look so cozy when arranged in a cluster near your indoor fireplace or on your outdoor patio. Hearth & Hand with Magnolia Raised Metal and Glass Pillar Candle Lantern Target Buy on Target $70 $42 Keep scrolling for more of our top picks to spice up your home with help from Hearth & Hand with Magnolia during its Fourth of July Sale before the sale ends on July 4. Hearth & Hand with Magnolia Bocce Ball Lawn Game Set, 10-Pieces Target Buy on Target $70 $42 Hearth & Hand with Magnolia Striped Hammock Chair in Dark Gray/Cream Target Buy on Target $100 $70 Hearth & Hand with Magnolia Wooden Paddle Serving Board with Handles Target Buy on Target $42 $24 Hearth & Hand with Magnolia Canvas Gardening Tool Wall Organizer in Green Target Buy on Target $35 $25 Hearth & Hand with Magnolia Large Striped Ceramic Outdoor Planter Pot in Blue/Cream Target Buy on Target $30 $21 Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more. See More from PEOPLE Shopping Jessica Alba Bucked the Low-Rise Trend with These Flattering Pants, and Similar Options Start at $37 Katie Holmes and More Celebs Keep Wearing Maxi Dresses — Shop 11 on Sale for July 4 Starting at $35 Kandi Burruss Shared Her Favorite Summer Fashion and Home Finds on Amazon — and Prices Start at $12