Joanna Gaines' Target Magnolia Collection Is on Sale This Fourth of July — and Prices Start at $3

While you’re soaking up the sun this holiday weekend and enjoying some well-deserved rest and relaxation, don’t forget to take advantage of the abundance of amazing Fourth of July sales that are happening right now.

Chip and Joanna Gaines’ home decor brand, Magnolia collection with Hearth & Hand is exclusively available at Target and there are over 300 products on sale, including plates, ceramic planters, hammocks, and more outdoor accessories to make your home the place to be. And prices start at $3. Whether you’re looking to elevate your home indoors or outdoors, there are plenty of discounted styles to choose from to spruce up your space.

These 10.5-inch bamboo dinner plates are a great alternative to ceramic since they’re less likely to break. They come in a striped pastel yellow pattern and are “lightweight and indestructible,” according to one shopper who loves that they’re kid-friendly and “easy to throw in the dishwasher.” Another person called them “great for summer.”

Hearth & Hand with Magnolia 10.5-Inch Rustic Stripe Bamboo Melamine Dinner Plates

While you’re entertaining friends and family outdoors, stock up on other useful essentials while they’re on sale, like these stainless steel grilling skewers that are currently 40 percent off that one reviewer said were “easy to clean” and useful for roasting items “at a safe distance.” They also come with a canvas bag for storage.

And while guests are waiting for hot dogs and hamburgers to finish searing, they can stay entertained playing a game of lawn Bocce with this 10-piece set or enjoy the warm weather while lounging in this fade-resistant striped hammock.

Hearth & Hand with Magnolia 4-Piece Stainless Steel Grilling Skewers with Canvas Bag

Additional standout discounted pieces include a striped ceramic planter that shoppers described as “very sturdy” and “aesthetically pleasing,” this wooden serving tray to easily display charcuterie spreads, and these raised lanterns that’ll look so cozy when arranged in a cluster near your indoor fireplace or on your outdoor patio.

Hearth & Hand with Magnolia Raised Metal and Glass Pillar Candle Lantern

Keep scrolling for more of our top picks to spice up your home with help from Hearth & Hand with Magnolia during its Fourth of July Sale before the sale ends on July 4.

Hearth & Hand with Magnolia Bocce Ball Lawn Game Set, 10-Pieces

Hearth & Hand with Magnolia Striped Hammock Chair in Dark Gray/Cream

Hearth & Hand with Magnolia Wooden Paddle Serving Board with Handles

Hearth & Hand with Magnolia Canvas Gardening Tool Wall Organizer in Green

Hearth & Hand with Magnolia Large Striped Ceramic Outdoor Planter Pot in Blue/Cream

