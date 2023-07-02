Joanna Gaines' Target Magnolia Collection Is on Sale This Fourth of July — and Prices Start at $3

Save on summery dinner plates, ceramic planters, and outdoor games

By
Ali Faccenda
Ali Faccenda
Ali Faccenda

Ali Faccenda is a Partnerships Commerce Writer for Dotdash Meredith brands such as People, InStyle, Travel + Leisure, Food & Wine, and Real Simple and has, prior to this role, written freelance content for Real Simple and Better Homes & Gardens. She writes across a variety of categories in the shopping space, such as beauty, fashion, lifestyle, home, and more. Ali was previously a freelancer and full-time commerce writer at BuzzFeed for three years and produced short-form video content that garnered millions of views for their social platforms like Tasty and As/Is. She graduated with a BA in English and a minor in Journalism from Montclair State University. When Ali isn't writing, she's most likely spending time on Instagram, shopping, or hanging out with her dog Frank.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 2, 2023 04:00AM EDT

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Joanna Gaines' Entire Target Collection Is on Sale for the Fourth of July, and Summery Styles Start at $3 Tout
Photo:

People / Target

While you’re soaking up the sun this holiday weekend and enjoying some well-deserved rest and relaxation, don’t forget to take advantage of the abundance of amazing Fourth of July sales that are happening right now. 

Chip and Joanna Gaines’ home decor brand, Magnolia collection with Hearth & Hand is exclusively available at Target and there are over 300 products on sale, including plates, ceramic planters, hammocks, and more outdoor accessories to make your home the place to be. And prices start at $3. Whether you’re looking to elevate your home indoors or outdoors, there are plenty of discounted styles to choose from to spruce up your space.

These 10.5-inch bamboo dinner plates are a great alternative to ceramic since they’re less likely to break. They come in a striped pastel yellow pattern and are “lightweight and indestructible,” according to one shopper who loves that they’re kid-friendly and “easy to throw in the dishwasher.” Another person called them “great for summer.”

Hearth & Hand with Magnolia 10.5-Inch Rustic Stripe Bamboo Melamine Dinner Plates

Target 10.5" Rustic Stripe Bamboo-Melamine Dinner Plates Gold/Cream - Hearth & Handâ¢ with Magnolia

Target

While you’re entertaining friends and family outdoors, stock up on other useful essentials while they’re on sale, like these stainless steel grilling skewers that are currently 40 percent off that one reviewer said were “easy to clean” and useful for roasting items “at a safe distance.” They also come with a canvas bag for storage. 

And while guests are waiting for hot dogs and hamburgers to finish searing, they can stay entertained playing a game of lawn Bocce with this 10-piece set or enjoy the warm weather while lounging in this fade-resistant striped hammock

Hearth & Hand with Magnolia 4-Piece Stainless Steel Grilling Skewers with Canvas Bag

Target Stainless Steel Grilling Skewers with Canvas Bag - Hearth & Handâ¢ with Magnolia

Target

Additional standout discounted pieces include a striped ceramic planter that shoppers described as “very sturdy” and “aesthetically pleasing,” this wooden serving tray to easily display charcuterie spreads, and these raised lanterns that’ll look so cozy when arranged in a cluster near your indoor fireplace or on your outdoor patio.  

Hearth & Hand with Magnolia Raised Metal and Glass Pillar Candle Lantern

Target Raised Metal & Glass Pillar Candle Lantern Copper - Hearth & Handâ¢ with Magnolia

Target

Keep scrolling for more of our top picks to spice up your home with help from Hearth & Hand with Magnolia during its Fourth of July Sale before the sale ends on July 4. 

Hearth & Hand with Magnolia Bocce Ball Lawn Game Set, 10-Pieces

Target Bocce Ball Lawn Game Set 10pc - Hearth & Handâ¢ with Magnolia

Target

Hearth & Hand with Magnolia Striped Hammock Chair in Dark Gray/Cream

Target Striped Hammock Chair Dark Gray/Cream - Hearth & Handâ¢ with Magnolia

Target

Hearth & Hand with Magnolia Wooden Paddle Serving Board with Handles

Target 40"x9" Wooden Paddle Serving Board with Handles - Hearth & Handâ¢ with Magnolia

Target

Hearth & Hand with Magnolia Canvas Gardening Tool Wall Organizer in Green

Target Canvas Gardening Tool Wall Organizer Green - Hearth & Handâ¢ with Magnolia

Target

Hearth & Hand with Magnolia Large Striped Ceramic Outdoor Planter Pot in Blue/Cream

Target Striped Ceramic Outdoor Planter Pot Blue/Cream - Hearth & Handâ¢ with Magnolia

Target

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.

See More from PEOPLE Shopping

Jessica Alba High-Waisted White Pants Tout
Jessica Alba Bucked the Low-Rise Trend with These Flattering Pants, and Similar Options Start at $37
July 4: Maxi dresses inspired by celebs on sale tout
Katie Holmes and More Celebs Keep Wearing Maxi Dresses — Shop 11 on Sale for July 4 Starting at $35
Amazon Prime Day Kandi Burruss' Picks Tout
Kandi Burruss Shared Her Favorite Summer Fashion and Home Finds on Amazon — and Prices Start at $12
Related Articles
One-Off Deal: cooling blanket
This Cooling Blanket That’s ‘Light as a Feather’ Is on Sale for as Little as $24 at Amazon Right Now
July 4: Target deals Tout
Target's July 4 Sale Has 190,000+ Deals — but These Are the Only 35 You Need to Know About
Katie holmes, Reese witherspoon and Gwenyth paltrow in birkenstocks
Birkenstock Sandals Are Going for as Little as $60 for July 4
Collage of the Best Cooling Clothes on Amazon including an Adidas black t-shirt, a tan button up shirt, blue joggers, white sneakers, white hat, black dress, blue towel and blue gaiter
The 13 Best Cooling Clothes and Accessories of 2023
July 4: Maxi dresses inspired by celebs on sale tout
Katie Holmes and More Celebs Keep Wearing Maxi Dresses — Shop 11 on Sale for July 4 Starting at $35
Amazon Prime Day Weweya Sandals Tout
These Best-Selling Cloud Slides That Amazon Shoppers Compare to Birkenstocks Are Up to 53% Off
July 4th Best Deals Overall Tout
95 Best July 4 Sales of 2023 to Shop Now
July 4: Best Amazon Deals (Big roundup) Tout
100 Best Amazon Fourth of July Deals to Shop This Weekend
One-Off Deal: Cheap Hanes Product Tout
This ‘Unbelievably Comfortable’ Hanes Wireless Bra Is on Sale for $12 at Amazon Today
July 4: Amazon Outlet deals (Big roundup) Tout
The 40 Best Fourth of July Deals in Amazon’s Outlet, Where Prices Start at $6
Deal Roundup: Crossbody Bags Tout
10 Stylish Crossbody Bags on Sale at Amazon Right Now for as Little as $14
One-Off Deal: Sleeping Pillow Tout
These Pillows Are ‘Cool to the Touch’ — and They’re Doubly Discounted to Just $11 Apiece at Amazon
Vistefly V15 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner Tout
This Cordless Vacuum with ‘Powerful Suction’ Is on Sale at Amazon for $130 Right Now
Popeyes chicken sandwiches
Popeyes Is Giving Away Free Chicken Sandwiches for More Than 10 Days with a BOGO Deal
Amazon Prime Day Outdoor Patio Furniture Tout
Patio Furniture Is Up to 50% Off at Amazon Right Now — Including Hammocks, Rocking Chairs, and Umbrellas
One-Off Deal: Bissell PowerFresh Vac Mop Tout
This Bissell Vacuum Cleaner and Steam Mop That ‘Saves’ Shoppers ‘Time and Stress’ Is on Sale at Amazon