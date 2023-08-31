Target’s Labor Day Sale Is in Full Swing, and Out of Thousands of Discounts, These Are the 35 Best Deals

Score major savings on vacuums, smart TVs, cardigans, appliances, and more starting at $10

By
Toni Sutton
Toni Sutton
Toni Sutton
Toni Sutton is a shopping writer for PEOPLE with over a decade of experience in the digital media industry. She covers some of the best deals on robotic vacuums, kitchen gadgets and tools, cookware, furniture, decor, and more from beloved brands like Shark, Dyson, and Lodge.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 31, 2023 11:30AM EDT

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

LDW: Target Deals Tout
Photo:

People / Daisy Rodriguez

Labor Day is almost here, and while you're enjoying the last three day weekend gathering with family or friends in the backyard or enjoying some much-deserved R&R, be sure to check out the fantastic holiday sales happening online now, including Target’s Summer Send-Off Sale

Now is the perfect time to grab a pair of wireless earbuds or stock up on wardrobe staples, like cozy cardigans or flattering jeans. The sale also includes must-have home items like cordless vacuum cleaners and storage bins. Plus, you can save on smart TVs, Bluetooth soundbars, and earbuds from fan-favorite brands like LG, Bose, and Beats.

Since there are so many things to sort through, we rounded up the very best discounts so you can get back to celebrating the long weekend. Keep scrolling to see our top picks.

Target LG 65" Class 4K UHD Smart Mini LED TV

Target

Best Labor Day Deals Overall at Target

During Target's Labor Day weekend sale, you can save hundreds of dollars on big-ticket items. If you want to upgrade your home entertainment, treat yourself to this LG 65-inch smart LED TV, which is a whopping $600 off. Or if you've been on the hunt for a lightweight vacuum that will easily suck up dirt, debris, crumbs, and hair, don't miss out on this cordless stick vacuum from Dyson that's on sale for $130 off. 

Target 24seven Comfort Apparel Women's Open Front Cardigan

Target

Best Labor Day Fashion Deals at Target

If you’re looking to add some transitional outerwear to your wardrobe, grab this 24seven Cardigan. It has long sleeves and an open-front design that’s ideal for layering over almost anything in your closet, from a T-shirt and jeans to a casual dress with ballet flats. The sweater comes in sizes S through 1X and is available in seven colors, including a few that fall into the autumn color palette. 

This pretty button-down shirt dress that a Target shopper called “multi-seasonal” will be a piece that you’ll be reaching for all year long. It’s made from breathable twill cotton and will keep you comfortable and stylish. A collared neckline, long sleeves with buttoned cuffs, and side vents create a fashionable, sophisticated look for work or going outs, and the two pockets on the waist give the piece a practical touch.

Beats Studio Buds True Wireless Noise Cancelling Bluetooth Earbuds

Target

Best Labor Day Tech Deals at Target

Listen to your favorite music and podcasts or make phone calls without being limited by long pesky wires with these Beats Wireless Earbuds. The headphones have active noise cancellation and a comfortable fit. It's also easy to skip songs and answer calls by tapping the earbuds. They come with up to 8 hours of playtime, too, so you can listen while working, commuting, working out, or relaxing outside. 

You can get a TV for $50 off with this on-sale model by Vizio that has hundreds of five-star ratings from customers. The smart TV features a crystal-clear HD resolution and a back light to deliver high-quality images. A range of apps are available as well as over 250 free channels. And with three HDMI ports, you can easily connect to other devices. 

iRobot Roomba 675 Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum

Target

Best Labor Day Home and Kitchen Deals at Target

Combat overheating at night with this four-piece cooling sheet set made from a moisture-wicking microfiber. It comes with two pillowcases, a flat sheet, and a fitted sheet that stretches up to 16 inches. 

Shoppers can choose from twin to California king sizes and more than 30 colors and patterns, including beige, shades of blue, and a gray and white striped print. One reviewer who gave the sheets a five-star rating wrote: “They are soft, launder well, and have great pockets for gripping the bed!”

There’s also a chance to save big on a powerful vacuum to deep clean your floors without you having to lift a finger. The iRobot 675 Roomba is on sale for $175, detects dirty surfaces and automatically increases suction power, and recharges itself after 90 minutes of continuous cleaning. 

Additionally, it can get underneath hard-to-reach areas such as coffee tables, couches, and beds because of its slim profile. And thanks to its built-in sensors, you don't have to worry about the vacuum bumping into bulky furniture or falling down stairs.

Target Hot Tools Pro Signature Black Ti One-Step Round Brush Detachable Volumizer Hair Dryers

Target

Best Labor Day Beauty Deals at Target 

Right now there are discounts on popular beauty products like this Revlon Curling Wand. It has 10 heat settings that can style different hair types. The beauty tool also comes with two barrel sizes, a digital display, auto shut-off, and a ceramic coating for even heat distribution. It even includes a heat-resistant glove! 

Balancing a hair dryer and round brush for an at-home blowout is no easy feat, but this Hot Tools Hair Dryer is like having both in one hand. It helps smooth strands and reduce frizz while drying them using an oval brush design and ionic technology for a bouncy and full finish. And thanks to its detachable design, it makes storing the device or traveling with it a breeze.

Head to Target to see all of the impressive deals from its Labor Day sale before it ends on September 4.

Lumee Studio Compact LightUp Hand Mirror, $16 (save 60%)

Target LuMee Studio Compact LightUp Hand Mirror

Target

Powerxl Vortex 8-Quart Pro Air Fryer, $80 (Save 38%)

PowerXL Vortex Pro Air Fryer 8qt

Target

T-Fal Simply Cook 17-Piece Cooking Set, $70 (Save 30%)

Target T-fal Simply Cook Prep and Cook Nonstick 17pc Set

Target

Beats Solo3 Bluetooth Wireless On-Ear Headphones, $130 (Save 35%)

Beats SoloÂ³ Bluetooth Wireless On-Ear Headphones

Target

Allegra K Striped-Button Down Shirt, $33 (Save 25%)

Target Allegra K Women's Striped Button Down Roll-up Long Sleeves Point Collar Shirt

Target

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.

See More from PEOPLE Shopping

LDW: Live Blog Tout
Labor Day Sales 2023 Live: 85 Best Deals to Shop Now
EASELAND Queen Size Mattress Pad Tout
The Mattress Topper That 70,000 Amazon Reviewers 'Can't Sleep Without' Is on Sale Today
Oraimo Electric Spin Scrubber Tout
Tiles, Tubs, and Showers Are ‘Much Cleaner’ Thanks to This Electric Spin Scrubber That’s on Sale at Amazon
Related Articles
Kate Spade Surprise Sale Tout
Kate Spade Bags and Wallets Are Up to 76% Off at This Secret Sale
LDW: Best 101 Deals (Amazon) Tout
Amazon Is Overflowing with Labor Day Sales — and We Found the 101 Best Deals
LDW: Summer to Fall Dress Deals Under $50 Roundup Tout
Amazon Put So Many Summer-to-Fall Dresses on Sale for Labor Day — These Are the Best Styles Under $50
LDW: Nordstrom Rack Deals Tout
13 Fall Fashion Deals at Nordstrom Rack to Shop This Labor Day for Up to 84% Off
LDW: Fall Blouse Deals Roundup (Amazon)
Amazon’s Labor Day Sale Is Packed with Deals on Fall Blouses, and Prices Start at $11
LDW: Spanx Deals Tout
Spanx’s Labor Day Sale Has Flattering Jeans, Comfy Dresses, and More for Up to 70% Off
LDW: Labor Day Deals Tout
103 Best Labor Day Sales of 2023 to Shop Now
LDW: AirPods Pro Deal One-Off (Amazon) Tout
All Apple AirPods Are Marked Down at Amazon’s Labor Day Sale — Shop Before They’re Gone
LDW: Mattress Topper Deal One-Off (Amazon) Tout
Amazon Dropped a $32 Labor Day Deal on This Mattress Topper That’s Like ‘Sleeping on a Cloud’
25 Best Labor Day Deals Tout
25 Labor Day Deals on the Best Products We Tested in 2023
LDW: Nordstrom Beauty Under $35 (CPC) Tout
14 Shopper-Loved Beauty Products to Add to Your Cart at Nordstrom Right Now — All Under $35
LDW Editor-Loved Deals Roundup Tout
I’m an Amazon Shopping Expert — Here’s Everything I’m Buying on Sale This Labor Day
Amazon Steam Mop - 10-in-1 Floor Steamer Detachable MultiPurpose
Droves of Shoppers Are Buying This Steam Mop That 'Works Miracles,' and It's on Sale at Amazon
LDW: Walmart Deals Tout
Apple AirPods, Robot Vacuums, and 1,000+ Other Products Are Marked Down at Walmart’s Epic Labor Day Sale
Shay Mitchell attends The Fashion Awards 2022 at the Royal Albert Hall on December 05, 2022 in London, England. / Stasher Reusable Silicone Storage Bag
Shay Mitchell's Amazon Shopping Cart Includes ‘Game-Changing’ Reusable Bags, Fuzzy Slippers, and Castor Oil
Weekend Sales Roundup Tout
The 7 Best Early Labor Day Sales This Weekend from Spanx, Madewell, an Oprah-Favorite Brand, and More