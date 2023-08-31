Lifestyle Target’s Labor Day Sale Is in Full Swing, and Out of Thousands of Discounts, These Are the 35 Best Deals Score major savings on vacuums, smart TVs, cardigans, appliances, and more starting at $10 By Toni Sutton Toni Sutton Toni Sutton is a shopping writer for PEOPLE with over a decade of experience in the digital media industry. She covers some of the best deals on robotic vacuums, kitchen gadgets and tools, cookware, furniture, decor, and more from beloved brands like Shark, Dyson, and Lodge. People Editorial Guidelines Published on August 31, 2023 11:30AM EDT In This Article View All In This Article Best Labor Day Deals Overall at Target Best Labor Day Fashion Deals at Target Best Labor Day Tech Deals at Target Best Labor Day Home and Kitchen Deals at Target Best Labor Day Beauty Deals at Target We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: People / Daisy Rodriguez Labor Day is almost here, and while you're enjoying the last three day weekend gathering with family or friends in the backyard or enjoying some much-deserved R&R, be sure to check out the fantastic holiday sales happening online now, including Target’s Summer Send-Off Sale. Now is the perfect time to grab a pair of wireless earbuds or stock up on wardrobe staples, like cozy cardigans or flattering jeans. The sale also includes must-have home items like cordless vacuum cleaners and storage bins. Plus, you can save on smart TVs, Bluetooth soundbars, and earbuds from fan-favorite brands like LG, Bose, and Beats. Since there are so many things to sort through, we rounded up the very best discounts so you can get back to celebrating the long weekend. Keep scrolling to see our top picks. Target Best Labor Day Deals Overall at Target During Target's Labor Day weekend sale, you can save hundreds of dollars on big-ticket items. If you want to upgrade your home entertainment, treat yourself to this LG 65-inch smart LED TV, which is a whopping $600 off. Or if you've been on the hunt for a lightweight vacuum that will easily suck up dirt, debris, crumbs, and hair, don't miss out on this cordless stick vacuum from Dyson that's on sale for $130 off. Henckles 15-Piece Knife Set, $139.95 (orig. $345) LG 65-Inch Class 4K UHD Smart Mini LED TV, $1,199.99 (orig. $1,799.99) Kipling Keiko Crossbody Mini Bag, $44.99 (orig. $59) Cuisinart Air Fryer Toaster Oven, $109.99 (orig. $199.99) 24seven Comfort Apparel Palazzo Lounge Pants, $25.51 (orig. $43.99) Dyson V8 Origin Cordless Stick Vacuum, $299.99 (orig. $429.99) The 13 Best Vacuum Cleaners of 2023, Tested and Reviewed Target Best Labor Day Fashion Deals at Target If you’re looking to add some transitional outerwear to your wardrobe, grab this 24seven Cardigan. It has long sleeves and an open-front design that’s ideal for layering over almost anything in your closet, from a T-shirt and jeans to a casual dress with ballet flats. The sweater comes in sizes S through 1X and is available in seven colors, including a few that fall into the autumn color palette. This pretty button-down shirt dress that a Target shopper called “multi-seasonal” will be a piece that you’ll be reaching for all year long. It’s made from breathable twill cotton and will keep you comfortable and stylish. A collared neckline, long sleeves with buttoned cuffs, and side vents create a fashionable, sophisticated look for work or going outs, and the two pockets on the waist give the piece a practical touch. Allegra K Floral V-Neck Ruffle Wrap Top, $34.99 (orig. $46.69) 24seven Comfort Apparel Pleated Midi Skirt, $24.93 (orig. $42.99) Anne Cole High-Waist 7/8 Capri Leggings, $24 (orig. $44) Universal Thread Long-Sleeve Button-Down Midi Shirtdress, $29.75 (orig. $35) 24seven Comfort Apparel Open Front Cardigan, $28.99 (orig. $49.99) Universal Thread High-Rise Wide-Leg Jeans, $30.60 (orig. $36) Allegra K Striped Button-Down Shirt, $32.99 (orig. $43.99) Target Best Labor Day Tech Deals at Target Listen to your favorite music and podcasts or make phone calls without being limited by long pesky wires with these Beats Wireless Earbuds. The headphones have active noise cancellation and a comfortable fit. It's also easy to skip songs and answer calls by tapping the earbuds. They come with up to 8 hours of playtime, too, so you can listen while working, commuting, working out, or relaxing outside. You can get a TV for $50 off with this on-sale model by Vizio that has hundreds of five-star ratings from customers. The smart TV features a crystal-clear HD resolution and a back light to deliver high-quality images. A range of apps are available as well as over 250 free channels. And with three HDMI ports, you can easily connect to other devices. Beats Studio Wireless Earbuds, $99.99 (orig. $149.99) Vizio 43-Inch M-Series 4K HDR Smart TV, $299.99 (orig. $349.99) Ring Wireless Video Doorbell, $69.99 (orig. $99.99) Sony In-Ear Wired Earbuds with Mic, $9.99 (orig. $19.99) Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite, $244.99 (orig. $349.99) Bose TV Bluetooth Soundbar, $219.99 (orig. $279.99) Beats Solo3 Bluetooth Wireless On-Ear Headphones, $129.99 (orig. $199.99) Target Best Labor Day Home and Kitchen Deals at Target Combat overheating at night with this four-piece cooling sheet set made from a moisture-wicking microfiber. It comes with two pillowcases, a flat sheet, and a fitted sheet that stretches up to 16 inches. Shoppers can choose from twin to California king sizes and more than 30 colors and patterns, including beige, shades of blue, and a gray and white striped print. One reviewer who gave the sheets a five-star rating wrote: “They are soft, launder well, and have great pockets for gripping the bed!” There’s also a chance to save big on a powerful vacuum to deep clean your floors without you having to lift a finger. The iRobot 675 Roomba is on sale for $175, detects dirty surfaces and automatically increases suction power, and recharges itself after 90 minutes of continuous cleaning. Additionally, it can get underneath hard-to-reach areas such as coffee tables, couches, and beds because of its slim profile. And thanks to its built-in sensors, you don't have to worry about the vacuum bumping into bulky furniture or falling down stairs. Dirt Devil Quick Flip Handheld Cordless Vacuum, $29.99 (orig. $39.99) Keurig K-Classic Single-Serve Coffee Maker, $109.99 (orig. $139.99) Oster MyBlend Plus Personal Blender, $19.99 (orig. $29.99) Sterilite 4-Pack Deep Clear Plastic Stackable Storage Containers, $32.99 (orig. $50.99) CGK 4-Piece Queen Microfiber Sheet Set, $33.99 (orig. $44.99) iRobot Roomba 675 Robot Vacuum, $174.99 (orig. $279.99) Powerxl Vortex 8-Quart Pro Air Fryer, $79.99 (orig. $129.99) T-Fal Simply Cook 17-Piece Nonstick Cooking Set, $69.99 (orig. $99.99) The 9 Best Sheets of 2023, Tested and Reviewed Target Best Labor Day Beauty Deals at Target Right now there are discounts on popular beauty products like this Revlon Curling Wand. It has 10 heat settings that can style different hair types. The beauty tool also comes with two barrel sizes, a digital display, auto shut-off, and a ceramic coating for even heat distribution. It even includes a heat-resistant glove! Balancing a hair dryer and round brush for an at-home blowout is no easy feat, but this Hot Tools Hair Dryer is like having both in one hand. It helps smooth strands and reduce frizz while drying them using an oval brush design and ionic technology for a bouncy and full finish. And thanks to its detachable design, it makes storing the device or traveling with it a breeze. Lumee Studio Compact LightUp Hand Mirror, $15.99 (orig. $39.99) Revlon Adjustable Barrel 2-in-1 Curling Wand, $46.74 (orig. $54.99) Dartwood Dental Cordless Water Flosser, $44.99 (orig. $89.99) Stila Stay All Day Smudge Stick Waterproof Eyeliner, $11 (orig. $22) Hot Tools Pro Round Brush Volumizer Hair Dryer, $63.74 (orig. $74.99) Remington Smooth and Silky Electric Shaver, $26.99 (orig. $29.99) Revlon Smoothstay Coconut Oil Infused Hair Straightener, $29.74 (orig. $34.99) Head to Target to see all of the impressive deals from its Labor Day sale before it ends on September 4. 