Target's July 4 Sale Has 190,000+ Deals — but These Are the Only 35 You Need to Know About

Summer is finally (officially) here, and it’s full of all our favorite things: Warm weather, backyard cookouts, and long weekends. With those extended breaks from work come a plethora of long weekend sales, and there’s no better time to save than this Fourth of July.

In fact, the anticipation is so great that Target started its sale early with over 190,000 deals across categories like fashion, outdoor furniture, electronics, vacuums, and more during its Sizzling Savings Event. Better yet, tons of brands we know and love are going for less now through the holiday on Tuesday, like Dyson, Cupshe, and Beats. Among these thousands of deals, we found 35 can’t-miss savings opportunities, like $150 off the Beats Studio3 Over-Ear Noise-Canceling Headphones, and plenty of other standouts.

Check out all of our favorite finds below, and don’t forget to add them to your cart and check out before the sale ends on July 4.

Best Outdoor Furniture Deals at Target’s Fourth of July Sale

Target has dozens of high quality, shopper-loved pieces of outdoor furniture to instantly spruce up your yard or patio and make it a welcoming place for family and friends to gather this summer — and it’s all 50 percent off. Take this three-piece set by Project 62 that gives you a conversation area complete with two colorful chairs to relax in and a side table to rest a drink or book on top.

Another half-off option is this round wood dining table with room for six people for only $225. The Threshold piece is made out of weatherized eucalyptus wood to help it look brand new for many summers to come, so you can host countless cookouts under the sun.

Best Vacuum and Floorcare Deals at Target’s Fourth of July Sale

Floor cleaning supplies at Target are up to 35 percent off during the holiday weekend, which means big discounts on brand names we know and trust to help keep our homes spotless. Right now, you can save $80 on a Hoover carpet cleaner that tackles stains and discoloration in carpets, stairs, and upholstery with attachments to handle each job with care and precision. There are also several robot vacuums on sale, including the Shark Ion that’s powered by your phone to find and collect all of the pet hair, dirt, dust, and debris from your floor in a completely hands-off experience.

Best Fashion Deals at Target’s Fourth of July Sale

If your closet is in desperate need of a total summer fashion makeover, or if you’re shopping for a new bathing suit, sundress, or comfy leggings to rival your current favorites (but hurry, these are selling out quick), Target has it on sale now. You can find floral maxi dresses on sale for everything from garden parties to celebratory showers like this August Sky smoked style that comes in pink or green. There are also tons of flattering swimsuits on sale that shoppers say they get “tons of compliments” on, including this cute ruffled one-piece.

Best Electronics Deals at Target’s Fourth of July Sale

Whether you’re updating your family room with a brand new TV, want to add some booming theater-like sound to your home, or are in the market for a printer to complete your home office, Target’s July 4 sale has you covered. Hundreds of shoppers also recommend picking up this JBL waterproof Bluetooth speaker for summer days spent relaxing by the water without worrying about a cannonball short-circuiting your music.

Don’t wait to score big savings on some of these long weekend deals — they’re bound to sell out at these prices. Head over to Target now to shop its Sizzling Savings Event before the deals end on Tuesday, July 4.

Cupshe Cutout Scallop Trim One-Piece Swimsuit

Bissell Little Green Pet Pro Portable Carpet Cleaner

Opalhouse Calla Canopy Patio Accent Chair

August Sky Smocked Floral Midi Dress

Dyson V8 Origin Cordless Stick Vacuum

HP Victus 15.6-Inch Gaming Laptop

