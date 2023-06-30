Lifestyle Target's July 4 Sale Has 190,000+ Deals — but These Are the Only 35 You Need to Know About Find big discounts on summer fashion, vacuums, outdoor furniture, and more By Ariel Scotti Ariel Scotti Ariel Scotti is an Ecommerce Partnerships Writer with six years of experience in food, cooking, and kitchen tools, beauty and skincare products, health and wellness reporting, style, and all things cleaning, organizing, and holidays. Along with story production, headline crafting, and copy editing experience, she has specialized in SEO for four years. She has been with Dotdash Meredith since 2021 and written for brands like Food & Wine, PEOPLE, InStyle, Real Simple, Travel + Leisure, Health, Shape, Martha Stewart Living, and more. To date, Ariel has contributed 200 Ecommerce articles driving $280k in revenue. She earned her masters in journalism from New York University where she wrote for the school blog and paper. An avid home cook, reader, and skincare lover, Ariel has made herself an expert in the areas she covers in her professional life via her real-life passions. People Editorial Guidelines Published on June 30, 2023 09:00AM EDT Share Tweet Pin Email We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: People / Daisy Rodriguez Summer is finally (officially) here, and it’s full of all our favorite things: Warm weather, backyard cookouts, and long weekends. With those extended breaks from work come a plethora of long weekend sales, and there’s no better time to save than this Fourth of July. In fact, the anticipation is so great that Target started its sale early with over 190,000 deals across categories like fashion, outdoor furniture, electronics, vacuums, and more during its Sizzling Savings Event. Better yet, tons of brands we know and love are going for less now through the holiday on Tuesday, like Dyson, Cupshe, and Beats. Among these thousands of deals, we found 35 can’t-miss savings opportunities, like $150 off the Beats Studio3 Over-Ear Noise-Canceling Headphones, and plenty of other standouts. Check out all of our favorite finds below, and don’t forget to add them to your cart and check out before the sale ends on July 4. Target Best Outdoor Furniture Deals at Target’s Fourth of July Sale Project 62 Fisher 3-Piece Deep Seating Patio Chat Set, $162.50 (orig. $325) Threshold Designed with Studio McGee Bluffdale 6-Person Round Patio Dining Table, $225 (orig. $450) Opalhouse Calla Canopy Patio Accent Chair, $237.50 (orig. $475) Threshold Foxborough 2-Piece Patio Club Chairs, $325 (orig. $650) Project 62 Kaufmann Wood Rectangle Patio Dining Table, $250 (orig. $500) Room Essentials 3-Piece Wicker Store & Serve Bar Set, $137.50 (orig. $275) Threshold Weybridge Wicker Weave Patio Loveseat, $225 (orig. $450) Project 62 Henning Patio Potting Work Station, $142.50 (orig. $285) Room Essentials Wicker Storage Coffee Table, $100 (orig. $200) Threshold Bryant 2-Piece Faux Wood Patio Club Chairs, $237.50 (orig. $475) Target has dozens of high quality, shopper-loved pieces of outdoor furniture to instantly spruce up your yard or patio and make it a welcoming place for family and friends to gather this summer — and it’s all 50 percent off. Take this three-piece set by Project 62 that gives you a conversation area complete with two colorful chairs to relax in and a side table to rest a drink or book on top. Another half-off option is this round wood dining table with room for six people for only $225. The Threshold piece is made out of weatherized eucalyptus wood to help it look brand new for many summers to come, so you can host countless cookouts under the sun. RELATED: Target Has More Than 800 ‘Very Flattering’ Swimsuits on Sale, and Customer-Loved Styles Start at Just $16 Target Best Vacuum and Floorcare Deals at Target’s Fourth of July Sale Hoover Power Scrub Deluxe Upright Carpet Cleaner and Shampooer, $149.99 (orig. $229.99) Shark Ion Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum, $199.99 (orig. $259.99) Dyson V8 Origin Cordless Stick Vacuum, $379.99 (orig. $429.99) iRobot Roomba 675 Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum, $244.99 (orig. $279.99) Shark Navigator Powered Lift-Away Upright Vacuum, $319.99 (orig. $399.99) Bissell Little Green Pet Pro Portable Carpet Cleaner, $144.99 (orig. $164.99) Shark Rocket Ultra-Light Corded Stick Vacuum, $169.99 (orig. $199.99) Floor cleaning supplies at Target are up to 35 percent off during the holiday weekend, which means big discounts on brand names we know and trust to help keep our homes spotless. Right now, you can save $80 on a Hoover carpet cleaner that tackles stains and discoloration in carpets, stairs, and upholstery with attachments to handle each job with care and precision. There are also several robot vacuums on sale, including the Shark Ion that’s powered by your phone to find and collect all of the pet hair, dirt, dust, and debris from your floor in a completely hands-off experience. Target Best Fashion Deals at Target’s Fourth of July Sale August Sky Smocked Floral Midi Dress, $34.90 (orig. $39.99) Cupshe Cutout Scallop Trim One-Piece Swimsuit, $36.99 (orig. $39.99) Allegra K Ruffled Sleeveless Blouse, $28.99 (orig. $38.69) Cupshe Ruffled V-Neck One-Piece Swimsuit, $36.99 (orig. $39.99) Asics Kate Mesh Capri Leggings, $24.95 (orig. $55) Allegra K Ruffled Short-Sleeve Floral Mock Neck Top, $31.99 (orig. $42.69) Anne Cole Active High-Waist Classic Full Leggings, $24 (orig. $44) August Sky Smocked Midi Dress, $29.90 (orig. $39.99) Cupshe Short-Sleeve Wrap Jumpsuit, $33.99 (orig. $36.99) August Sky Smocked Tiered Dress, $29 (orig. $36.99) If your closet is in desperate need of a total summer fashion makeover, or if you’re shopping for a new bathing suit, sundress, or comfy leggings to rival your current favorites (but hurry, these are selling out quick), Target has it on sale now. You can find floral maxi dresses on sale for everything from garden parties to celebratory showers like this August Sky smoked style that comes in pink or green. There are also tons of flattering swimsuits on sale that shoppers say they get “tons of compliments” on, including this cute ruffled one-piece. RELATED: 10 Stylish Crossbody Bags on Sale at Amazon Right Now for as Little as $14 Target Best Electronics Deals at Target’s Fourth of July Sale Beats Studio3 Over-Ear Noise-Canceling Bluetooth Wireless Headphones, $199.99 (orig. $349.99) Hisense 65-Inch 4K UHD Smart Google TV, $359.99 (orig. $449.99) JBL Flip 6 Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker, $99.99 (orig. $129.99) Samsung 55-Inch Class Q60C QLED UHD 4K Smart TV, $699.99 (orig. $799.99) Canon Pixma MG3620 Wireless Inkjet All-in-One Printer, $69.99 (orig. $99.99) Vizio V-Series 65-Inch Class 4K HDR Smart TV, $399.99 (orig. $449.99) VizioI V-Series 5.1 Home Theater Bluetooth Soundbar with Dolby Audio, $199.99 (orig. $249.99) HP Victus 15.6-Inch Gaming Laptop, $799.99 (orig. $1,059.99) Whether you’re updating your family room with a brand new TV, want to add some booming theater-like sound to your home, or are in the market for a printer to complete your home office, Target’s July 4 sale has you covered. Hundreds of shoppers also recommend picking up this JBL waterproof Bluetooth speaker for summer days spent relaxing by the water without worrying about a cannonball short-circuiting your music. Don’t wait to score big savings on some of these long weekend deals — they’re bound to sell out at these prices. Head over to Target now to shop its Sizzling Savings Event before the deals end on Tuesday, July 4. Cupshe Cutout Scallop Trim One-Piece Swimsuit Target Buy on Target $40 $37 Bissell Little Green Pet Pro Portable Carpet Cleaner Target Buy on Target $165 $145 Opalhouse Calla Canopy Patio Accent Chair Target Buy on Target $475 $238 August Sky Smocked Floral Midi Dress Target Buy on Target $40 $35 Dyson V8 Origin Cordless Stick Vacuum Target Buy on Target $430 $380 HP Victus 15.6-Inch Gaming Laptop Target Buy on Target $1060 $800 Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more. See More from PEOPLE Shopping 16 Lululemon Deals to Score While They’re on Sale This Fourth of July — Starting at $9 Roombas Are Up to 40% Off at Amazon Before Prime Day These Best-Selling Cloud Slides That Amazon Shoppers Compare to Birkenstocks Are Up to 53% Off