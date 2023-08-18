Target Already Has Labor Day Deals on Apple, Dyson, and More Top Brands, and They're Up to 51% Off

While you pack up your bags and head to the beach for one final getaway this Labor Day weekend, make sure to reserve time to shop.

But you don’t have to wait until the holiday to save big — Target is already offering thousands of discounts across home, fashion, tech, and beauty categories. You can snag top-selling items from brands, like Apple, Dyson, Keurig, and more, for up to 51 percent off. Back-to-school items, fall fashion finds, and must-have gadgets are all included in the markdowns.

If you’re looking to get a head start on holiday shopping so you can spend your Labor Day weekend outside, we sifted through over 225,000 deals at Target to find the best ones you should shop.

Best Target Labor Day Deals Overall

Target’s early Labor Day weekend sale has impressive savings on big ticket items, including the Dyson Ball Animal Original Upright Vacuum, which is going for 34 percent off right now. The vacuum features short bristles, a self-adjusting cleaner head, and whole-machine filtration to remove dirt, allergens, and pet hair off of your floor.

You can also snag some new Apple gear, like the 2nd Generation Apple AirPods at a good discount. The wireless bluetooth earbuds come in a sleek, lightweight charging case that offers more than 24 hours of battery life, quick access to Siri, and a built-in microphone. There are other major savings on tech items, like a 65-Inch Smart TV by LG that’s $600 off.

Target Labor Day Fashion Deals

Fall is around the corner, so now’s the perfect time to start transitioning your closet. Target’s sale section is packed with markdowns on midi slip dresses that you can layer under cardigans and lightweight jackets. Pair it with a trendy crossbody bag, like this $10 one from Wild Fable — the purse style has been worn by countless celebrities including Taylor Swift and Mindy Kaling.

So many celebrity-inspired jean styles are discounted during Target’s early Labor Day weekend sale. Consider adding a pair of wide-leg jeans to your closet — a style Jennifer Lopez has worn on repeat. Or upgrade your loungewear with these seamless ribbed leggings and a pair of fluffy slippers that cost just $7.

Target Labor Day Home and Kitchen Deals

The holidays are a prime time to snag pricier home items, and some popular brands are heavily discounted at Target. If your old vacuum or mop needs an upgrade, you can get the Shark Navigator Lift-Away Upright Vacuum for $30 less or the Shark Professional Steam Pocket Mop for only $90.

Back-to-school shoppers can save big on a comfy set of 300 thread count sheets made of breathable organic cotton or a storage ottoman that helps maximize your space thanks to an inner compartment you can put books, shoes, or other items in. And in the spirit of organization, you can get plastic weave storage baskets for as little as $3.

Target Labor Day Tech Deals

Some of Target’s best deals on tech include savings on Apple products, like the 3rd Generation AirPods, which are going for $20 off. The latest Apple earbuds feature six hours of listening time, a water-resistant charging case, and a wireless design. Apple iPads are also on sale, like the 2022 10.9-Inch iPad with WiFi capabilities that you can get for $50 off.

In the entertainment space, tons of smart TVs are discounted, including this Westinghouse 24-Inch 720p LED Roku Smart TV that offers over 350 free streaming channels. Amazon’s most advanced Fire Stick, which allows you to stream over 1 million shows, movies, and games, is a whopping 51 percent off. It also connects to Alexa, allowing you to search and change channels using voice commands.

Target Labor Day Beauty Deals

There are also deals on customer-loved beauty items, like the Conair Knot Dr Dryer Hair Brush, which is an all-in-one dryer brush that can detangle, defrizz, and dry your strands using an oval brush design and ionic technology. One shopper said the tool helped smooth their “insanely frizzy hair.” A popular Conair curling iron is also going for under $19 right now.

If you’re in need of a new toothbrush, consider the Quip Plastic Electric Toothbrush Starter Kit, which is a reusable electric toothbrush that offers sensitive sonic vibrations. It can last for up to three months before you have to change the batteries. The replaceable toothbrush head has one side with bristles to clean your teeth and another that scraps your tongue.

With thousands of deals ahead of Labor Day weekend, now is the best time to stock up on all of your must-have items at Target. From cleaning essentials to fall fashion finds to top-rated tech, read on for more of our favorite picks, and hurry, as there’s no telling how long everything will be discounted and in stock.

Keurig K-Classic Single-Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker

Shark Professional Steam Pocket Mop

A New Day V-Neck Midi Slip Dress

Shark Navigator Lift-Away Upright Vacuum

LG 65-Inch 4K UHD 2160p Smart OLED TV

Apple Airpods (3rd Generation)

Conair Knot Dr Dryer Hair Brush

Wild Fable Crossbody Bag

