Target's Sale Section Is Full of Patio Furniture, Grills, Swimsuits, and More Early July 4 Deals — Starting at $8

Save up to 53 percent on summer essentials

By
Bridget Degnan
Bridget Degnan
Bridget Degnan

Bridget Degnan covers meal kits, subscription-based services, home improvement, and more for Meredith Corporation. When she's not writing, she loves to take yoga classes, go thrift shopping, and cuddle with her cat Pete.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on June 20, 2023 06:00AM EDT

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Best Early July 4 Target Deals Tout
Photo:

People / Reese Herrington

With two weeks until the Fourth of July, we’ve rounded up the best deals to score at Target before the holiday weekend. We’re talking everything you need to go boating, host a backyard barbecue, or simply relax at home, like swimsuits, outdoor grills, and patio furniture. We’ve also included can’t-miss deals on kitchen appliances and cleaning gadgets because if guests are coming over, you’ll want a tidy space and plenty of snacks. 

Yes, there will be Fourth of July sales over the actual holiday weekend, but as shopping experts, we know there are tons of markdowns available right now that are equally as exciting. Plus, when you shop early, you’ll find more items in stock.

We love an in-person Target run just as much as — if not more than — the next person. However, if you’re not shopping its virtual storefront, you’re missing out on tons of deals on online-exclusive brands and products. 

Keep scrolling to see what other sale items are worth adding to your virtual cart. Whether you need something to wear over the upcoming holiday weekend or comfortable outdoor seating to enjoy all season long, our list covers the top outdoor living, clothing, home, and kitchen deals happening at Target today.  

Target Opalhouse Southport 3pc Motion Chat Set

Target 

Best Target Outdoor Living Deals

Patio season is best enjoyed with friends and family. And luckily, you don’t have to wait until the end of the summer to get amazing deals on outdoor furniture. Target’s patio section is chock-full of bistro chairs, dining tables, and conversation sets up to 50 percent off. And no outdoor space is complete without a gas grill for delicious charred foods and string lights for a cozy ambiance. 

Target Cupshe Women's Cutout Scallop Trim One Piece Swimsuit

Target 

Best Target Clothing and Swimwear Deals

If you’re going to be by the water this summer, now’s the time to stock up on swimsuits. Target’s swimwear never fails thanks to its wide selection of comfortable and flattering styles, and right now you can snag many of these already-affordable suits for less. We love this scalloped one-piece that’s on sale for $37. One shopper said it “gives enough coverage while still being a flirty swimsuit,” and it comes in four colors: black, green, blue, and yellow. We also found dresses and rompers that can be worn over a swimsuit or on their own.  

Target Shark Navigator Lift-Away Deluxe Upright Vacuum - Blue NV360

Target 

Best Target Home Deals


Shark’s floor care products never miss, and today you can get some of the brand’s most popular vacuums and steam mops on sale. Save $40 on the Shark Navigator Lift-Away Deluxe Upright Vacuum that works equally well on carpets and hardwood surfaces, and get the Shark Steam Pocket Mop that one customer said leaves their floors with “a professional shine after one use.” In addition to cleaning appliances, we found incredible discounts on tower fans, storage containers, and air purifiers for up to 53 percent off.  

Target Instant Vortex 6 qt 4-in-1 Air Fryer

Target 

Best Target Kitchen Deals

The drinks are just as important as the food, which is why we recommend adding this frozen margarita machine and smoothie bowl maker to your cart. Plus, you can get water filter systems, pitchers, ice makers, and soda machines on sale for all your beverage needs. When it’s too hot to turn on the oven, you can’t go wrong with cooking in an air fryer like this Instant Pot Vortex model that’s currently $40 off. It can air fry, roast, and broil wings, veggies, popcorn, and more.

Don’t wait until Fourth of July weekend to score deals on summer must-haves. Head to Target to score early discounts and keep scrolling to shop more of our top picks.

Target Endless Summer 30 Inch Square Outdoor UV

Target 

Buy It! Endless Summer 30-Inch Square Gas Fire Pit Table, $197.99 (orig. $316.99); target.com

Target Threshold 10ct LED Globe String Lights

Target 

Buy It! Threshold 10-Count LED Globe String Lights, $12.60 (orig. $18); target.com

Target A New Day Women's Eyelet Maxi Sun Dress

Target 

Buy It! A New Day Eyelet Maxi Sundress, $29.75 (orig. $35); target.com

Target Bearpaw Women's Jaycee Black Sandals

Target 

Buy It! Bearpaw Jaycee Black Sandals, $29.99 (orig. $49.99); target.com

Target Tangkula 28" Oscillating Tower Fan 3 Wind Outlet Speed Space Cooling 35W

Target 

Buy It! Tangkula 28-Inch Oscillating Tower Fan, $49.99 (orig. $105.95); target.com

Target Rattan Round Basket - Thresholdâ¢ designed with Studio McGee

Target 

Buy It! Threshold Designed with Studio McGee Rattan Round Basket, $42 (orig. $60); target.com

Target Frigidaire Professional Ice Maker

Target 

Buy It! Frigidaire Professional Ice Maker, $99.99 (orig. $119.99); target.com

Target Margaritaville Bahamas Frozen Concoction Maker - Silver - DM0500-000-000

Target 

Buy It! Margaritaville Bahamas Frozen Concoction Maker, $169.99 (orig. $209.99); target.com

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.

See More from PEOPLE Shopping

Outdoor String Light Amazon Deal Tout
These Outdoor String Lights with 6,000+ Perfect Ratings Are More Than Half-Off at Amazon Right Now
Amazon Yeedi vac x Robot Vacuum
This Robot Vacuum That ‘Does Not Miss a Spot’ Is 60% Off Today
Trending Products Roundup: Jumpsuits and Rompers Tout
The 12 Best Deals on Trending Jumpsuits and Rompers at Amazon Right Now — All Under $40
Related Articles
Amanza Smith Says Her Surgery Was 'Absolute Perfection'
‘Selling Sunset’ Star Amanza Smith Says Her Spinal Surgery Was 'Absolutely Perfection'
Trending Products Roundup: Jumpsuits and Rompers Tout
The 12 Best Deals on Trending Jumpsuits and Rompers at Amazon Right Now — All Under $40
Alpine Corporation Bistro Set Tout
Shoppers Say This Outdoor Bistro Set ‘Brightens Up’ Their Patios — and It’s on Sale for 45% Off at Amazon
Neon Swimsuits Roundup Tout
Neon Swimwear Is Having a Moment — and You Can Get in on the Trend Starting at Just $17
Weekend sales roundup
The 7 Best Sales Right Now: Tory Burch Bags, Barefoot Dreams Bedding, Taylor Swift's Shoes, and More
PO Tested Shapewear Tout
The Best Lace Shapewear Bodysuit We Tested Is Up to 59% Off at Amazon Today
Kate Spade Bags + Wallets Sale Tout
Kate Spade Bags and Wallets Are on Super Sale Right Now, Including Tons of Summer-Ready Styles
Barbiecore Trend Roundup Tout
25 Ways to Wear the Barbiecore Trend This Summer
Spanx Sale Roundup Tout
Spanx’s Sale Section Is Packed with Summer-Ready Styles, Including Best-Selling Shorts and Lightweight Tops
Amazon Last-Minute Father's Day Gift Ideas Tout
These Father’s Day Gifts from Amazon Will Arrive by June 18, and They’re All Under $50
Furniture Roundup: Outlet Tout
Amazon’s Secret Outlet Is Overflowing with Massive Furniture Discounts — Up to 57% Off
Prime Members-Only Father's Day Gift Guide Tout
Amazon Prime Members Can Still Snag These 16 Gifts on Sale in Time for Father’s Day
Fashion Item Roundup Under $50: Casual Summer Dresses Tout
The 12 Best Deals on Casual Summer Dresses at Amazon Right Now — Up to 58% Off
Fashion One-Off: Blouse Tout
Shoppers Get ‘So Many Compliments’ on This Sleeveless Blouse from Amazon — and It’s on Sale
Victoria's Secret Swim on Amazon Tout
Victoria’s Secret Is Now On Amazon — Just in Time for Swimsuit Season
Cooling Pillows Tout
Amazon Dropped a Black-Friday Level Deal on These ‘Fluffy’ Bed Pillows That Are ‘Cool to the Touch’