Lifestyle Target's Sale Section Is Full of Patio Furniture, Grills, Swimsuits, and More Early July 4 Deals — Starting at $8 Save up to 53 percent on summer essentials Published on June 20, 2023 06:00AM EDT With two weeks until the Fourth of July, we've rounded up the best deals to score at Target before the holiday weekend. We're talking everything you need to go boating, host a backyard barbecue, or simply relax at home, like swimsuits, outdoor grills, and patio furniture. We’ve also included can’t-miss deals on kitchen appliances and cleaning gadgets because if guests are coming over, you’ll want a tidy space and plenty of snacks. Yes, there will be Fourth of July sales over the actual holiday weekend, but as shopping experts, we know there are tons of markdowns available right now that are equally as exciting. Plus, when you shop early, you’ll find more items in stock. Spanx’s Sale Section Is Packed with Summer-Ready Styles, Including Best-Selling Shorts and Lightweight Tops We love an in-person Target run just as much as — if not more than — the next person. However, if you’re not shopping its virtual storefront, you’re missing out on tons of deals on online-exclusive brands and products. Keep scrolling to see what other sale items are worth adding to your virtual cart. Whether you need something to wear over the upcoming holiday weekend or comfortable outdoor seating to enjoy all season long, our list covers the top outdoor living, clothing, home, and kitchen deals happening at Target today. Target Best Target Outdoor Living Deals Patio season is best enjoyed with friends and family. And luckily, you don’t have to wait until the end of the summer to get amazing deals on outdoor furniture. Target’s patio section is chock-full of bistro chairs, dining tables, and conversation sets up to 50 percent off. And no outdoor space is complete without a gas grill for delicious charred foods and string lights for a cozy ambiance. Threshold Designed with Studio McGee Colton 2-Pack Wood & Strapping Patio Club Chairs, $165 (orig. $330) Grill Boss GBC1932M 3-Burner Propane Gas Grill, $219.99 (orig. $312.99) Project 62 Bryant 4-Pack Folding Patio Bistro Chairs, $120 (orig. $240) Opalhouse Southport 4-Person Round Patio Dining Table, $150 (orig. $300) Endless Summer 30-Inch Square Gas Fire Pit Table, $197.99 (orig. $316.99) Threshold Halsted Wicker Patio Loveseat, $325 (orig. $650) Pit Boss 10860 Pellet Grill with Wi-Fi Controller, $319.99 (orig. $399.99) Opalhouse Southport 3-Piece Motion Chat Set, $225 (orig. $450) Nuloom Ranya Indoor/Outdoor Area Rug, $217.76 (orig. $268) Threshold 10-Count LED Globe String Lights, $12.60 (orig. $18) Target Best Target Clothing and Swimwear Deals If you’re going to be by the water this summer, now’s the time to stock up on swimsuits. Target’s swimwear never fails thanks to its wide selection of comfortable and flattering styles, and right now you can snag many of these already-affordable suits for less. We love this scalloped one-piece that’s on sale for $37. One shopper said it “gives enough coverage while still being a flirty swimsuit,” and it comes in four colors: black, green, blue, and yellow. We also found dresses and rompers that can be worn over a swimsuit or on their own. Cupshe Cutout Scallop Trim One-Piece Swimsuit, $36.99 (orig. $39.99) Cupshe Cutout V-Neck Cover-Up Dress, $29.99 (orig. $35.99) A New Day Eyelet Maxi Sundress, $29.75 (orig. $35) Cupshe Ruffled Lace-Up One-Piece Swimsuit, $34.99 (orig. $36.99) Bearpaw Jaycee Black Sandals, $29.99 (orig. $49.99) Cupshe Striped Mini Shirt Dress, $36.99 (orig. $39.99) Cupshe One-Shoulder Ruffled High-Waist Bikini, $33.99 (orig. $38.99) August Sky Sleeveless Tank Dress, $23.90 (orig. $29.99) Cupshe Crisscross Tied Back Bikini Top Swimsuit, $24.99 (orig. $28.99) Cupshe Belted V-Neck Sleeveless Romper, $35.99 (orig. $37.99) Shoppers Are 'Shocked' by the Quality of Amazon's Hottest New Crochet Cover-Up, and It’s Only $35 Target Best Target Home Deals Shark’s floor care products never miss, and today you can get some of the brand’s most popular vacuums and steam mops on sale. Save $40 on the Shark Navigator Lift-Away Deluxe Upright Vacuum that works equally well on carpets and hardwood surfaces, and get the Shark Steam Pocket Mop that one customer said leaves their floors with “a professional shine after one use.” In addition to cleaning appliances, we found incredible discounts on tower fans, storage containers, and air purifiers for up to 53 percent off. Shark Navigator Lift-Away Deluxe Upright Vacuum, $159.99 (orig. $199.99) Tangkula 28-Inch Oscillating Tower Fan, $49.99 (orig. $105.95) California Design Den Soft Queen Cooling Bed Sheets, $51.99 (orig. $64.99) Threshold Designed with Studio McGee Rattan Round Basket, $42 (orig. $60) Miko HEPA Air Purifier with Essential Oil Diffuser, $74.99 (orig. $119.99) Bissell CleanView Pet Slim Corded Stick Vacuum, $129.99 (orig. $179.99) Shark Professional Steam Pocket Mop, $89.99 (orig. $109.99) Sterilite 4-Pack Stackable Storage Containers with Latching Lids, $33.59 (orig. $50.99) Hoover WindTunnel Cord Rewind Upright Vacuum Cleaner, $99.99 (orig. $119.99) Sun Squad Wow Reversible Beach Towel, $7.80 (orig. $12) Target Best Target Kitchen Deals The drinks are just as important as the food, which is why we recommend adding this frozen margarita machine and smoothie bowl maker to your cart. Plus, you can get water filter systems, pitchers, ice makers, and soda machines on sale for all your beverage needs. When it’s too hot to turn on the oven, you can’t go wrong with cooking in an air fryer like this Instant Pot Vortex model that’s currently $40 off. It can air fry, roast, and broil wings, veggies, popcorn, and more. Keurig K-Mini Single-Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker, $69.99 (orig. $89.99) Ninja Foodi Smoothie Bowl Maker and Nutrient Extractor, $89.99 (orig. $119.99) Margaritaville Bahamas Frozen Concoction Maker, $169.99 (orig. $209.99) Frigidaire Professional Ice Maker, $99.99 (orig. $119.99) Instant Pot Vortex 6-Quart 4-in-1 Air Fryer, $79.99 (orig. $119.99) Pur Classic 30-Cup Water Dispenser Filtration System, $32.99 (orig. $34.99) JoyJolt 60-Ounce Glass Pitcher, $20.95 (orig. $45.95) Hamilton Beach Modern Chrome 2-Slice Toaster, $24.99 (orig. $30.99) SodaStream E-Terra, $99.99 (orig. $159.99) Nespresso Vertuo Next Coffee Maker and Espresso Machine, $143.99 (orig. $179.99) Don’t wait until Fourth of July weekend to score deals on summer must-haves. Head to Target to score early discounts and keep scrolling to shop more of our top picks. Target Buy It! Endless Summer 30-Inch Square Gas Fire Pit Table, $197.99 (orig. $316.99); target.com Target Buy It! Endless Summer 30-Inch Square Gas Fire Pit Table, $197.99 (orig. $316.99); target.com
Threshold 10-Count LED Globe String Lights, $12.60 (orig. $18); target.com
A New Day Eyelet Maxi Sundress, $29.75 (orig. $35); target.com
Bearpaw Jaycee Black Sandals, $29.99 (orig. $49.99); target.com
Tangkula 28-Inch Oscillating Tower Fan, $49.99 (orig. $105.95); target.com
Threshold Designed with Studio McGee Rattan Round Basket, $42 (orig. $60); target.com
Frigidaire Professional Ice Maker, $99.99 (orig. $119.99); target.com
Margaritaville Bahamas Frozen Concoction Maker, $169.99 (orig. $209.99); target.com 