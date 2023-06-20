Target's Sale Section Is Full of Patio Furniture, Grills, Swimsuits, and More Early July 4 Deals — Starting at $8

With two weeks until the Fourth of July, we’ve rounded up the best deals to score at Target before the holiday weekend. We’re talking everything you need to go boating, host a backyard barbecue, or simply relax at home, like swimsuits, outdoor grills, and patio furniture. We’ve also included can’t-miss deals on kitchen appliances and cleaning gadgets because if guests are coming over, you’ll want a tidy space and plenty of snacks.

Yes, there will be Fourth of July sales over the actual holiday weekend, but as shopping experts, we know there are tons of markdowns available right now that are equally as exciting. Plus, when you shop early, you’ll find more items in stock.

We love an in-person Target run just as much as — if not more than — the next person. However, if you’re not shopping its virtual storefront, you’re missing out on tons of deals on online-exclusive brands and products.

Keep scrolling to see what other sale items are worth adding to your virtual cart. Whether you need something to wear over the upcoming holiday weekend or comfortable outdoor seating to enjoy all season long, our list covers the top outdoor living, clothing, home, and kitchen deals happening at Target today.

Best Target Outdoor Living Deals

Patio season is best enjoyed with friends and family. And luckily, you don’t have to wait until the end of the summer to get amazing deals on outdoor furniture. Target’s patio section is chock-full of bistro chairs, dining tables, and conversation sets up to 50 percent off. And no outdoor space is complete without a gas grill for delicious charred foods and string lights for a cozy ambiance.

Best Target Clothing and Swimwear Deals

If you’re going to be by the water this summer, now’s the time to stock up on swimsuits. Target’s swimwear never fails thanks to its wide selection of comfortable and flattering styles, and right now you can snag many of these already-affordable suits for less. We love this scalloped one-piece that’s on sale for $37. One shopper said it “gives enough coverage while still being a flirty swimsuit,” and it comes in four colors: black, green, blue, and yellow. We also found dresses and rompers that can be worn over a swimsuit or on their own.

Best Target Home Deals



Shark’s floor care products never miss, and today you can get some of the brand’s most popular vacuums and steam mops on sale. Save $40 on the Shark Navigator Lift-Away Deluxe Upright Vacuum that works equally well on carpets and hardwood surfaces, and get the Shark Steam Pocket Mop that one customer said leaves their floors with “a professional shine after one use.” In addition to cleaning appliances, we found incredible discounts on tower fans, storage containers, and air purifiers for up to 53 percent off.

Best Target Kitchen Deals

The drinks are just as important as the food, which is why we recommend adding this frozen margarita machine and smoothie bowl maker to your cart. Plus, you can get water filter systems, pitchers, ice makers, and soda machines on sale for all your beverage needs. When it’s too hot to turn on the oven, you can’t go wrong with cooking in an air fryer like this Instant Pot Vortex model that’s currently $40 off. It can air fry, roast, and broil wings, veggies, popcorn, and more.

Don’t wait until Fourth of July weekend to score deals on summer must-haves. Head to Target to score early discounts and keep scrolling to shop more of our top picks.

Buy It! Endless Summer 30-Inch Square Gas Fire Pit Table, $197.99 (orig. $316.99); target.com

Buy It! Threshold 10-Count LED Globe String Lights, $12.60 (orig. $18); target.com

Buy It! A New Day Eyelet Maxi Sundress, $29.75 (orig. $35); target.com

Buy It! Bearpaw Jaycee Black Sandals, $29.99 (orig. $49.99); target.com

Buy It! Tangkula 28-Inch Oscillating Tower Fan, $49.99 (orig. $105.95); target.com

Buy It! Threshold Designed with Studio McGee Rattan Round Basket, $42 (orig. $60); target.com

Buy It! Frigidaire Professional Ice Maker, $99.99 (orig. $119.99); target.com

Buy It! Margaritaville Bahamas Frozen Concoction Maker, $169.99 (orig. $209.99); target.com

