​​Target Marked Down College Dorm Furniture, Bedding, and More — and Prices Start at Under $1

Whether you’re heading off to college for the first time or returning for another year of what’s inarguably the best time of your life, you’ll want to ensure you have everything you need to make your living space, well, livable.

Right now, Target has deals to kick your dorm into high gear, including slashed prices on bedding, kitchen supplies, electronics, and furniture — and prices start at less than $1. So if it’s your first time furnishing a dorm or you’d like to upgrade essentials, like sheets or utensils, Target has you covered.

We found incredible steals on pricier items, too, like electronics and furniture. Save $90 on Beats earbuds, take $170 off a touchscreen HP laptop, plus impressively low prices on furniture like a wool pouf footrest and a microwave cart.

Keep scrolling to see our top picks in bedding, kitchen, electronics, and furniture to snag before heading back to school.

Target College Bedding Deals

Intelligent Design Elia Tufted Diamond Ruffle Coverlet Set

Heading off to live at school likely means leaving behind your full-sized bed and downsizing to a twin, but that doesn’t mean you can’t make it as comfy as possible with the right bedding. This tufted ruffle quilt set includes a coverlet quilt and two matching shams that are machine washable. One shopper called the set “super cute and elegant” and added that it “keeps [them] warm enough,” but not to the point of getting too hot.

If you’d prefer a classic comforter, this ruched chevron set is available in two neutral shades, gray and white, that won’t clash with other decor in your space. While building your ultimate bed, don’t forget to add pillows, like this fuzzy bedrest pillow. One shopper got it for their daughter’s dorm room as a “comfy and soft” place to study.

Target College Kitchen Supplies Deals

Room Essentials 40-Ounce 3-Piece Plastic Bento Box

Chances are your college dorm room won’t have a full kitchen (you’ll probably have to go to a common area for that), but you can still stock up on essentials to keep handy for when you do cook — or order too much pizza. This 3-Piece Plastic Bento Box comes with a utensil for an organized storage solution for leftovers that won’t take up too much space in your mini fridge.

Other cooking deals include this plastic ladle for soups that’s less than $1 and these liquid measuring cups, so when you embark on your third bowl of microwaved ramen for the week, you’ll be able to add the exact amount of water required.

Target College Electronics Deals

HP 15.6-Inch Touch Screen Laptop

While college is a time for fun, it’s also a time to get your learning on, and that means ensuring you have the right electronics to tackle your class load like a champ. This HP touchscreen laptop that one reviewer called “light and sleek” is $170 off and features Windows 10 S Mode software for secure and fast internet surfing. It also has over eight hours of battery life when fully charged.

Other standout electronics deals include this HP Deskjet wireless printer and Powerbeats Pro True Wireless Bluetooth Earphones for $90 off. They feature noise cancellation and can hold an eight-hour charge that one shopper described as “totally worth the money.”

Target College Furniture Deals

Room Essentials Microwave Cart

Your dorm room probably comes with some furniture pieces already, but that doesn’t mean you can’t spruce up your space with more useful storage and seating options. This microwave cart will keep your “cooking spot” organized with a top shelf to house your microwave and two shelves and additional hooks for acting as a pantry for cereals, ingredients, utensils, and more.

If you’d prefer your bed to just be for sleeping and not also act as your seating option, too, snag this butterfly chair for an extra spot for guests to enjoy or to serve as your study area when you want a break from sitting on the bed. One reviewer said it’s “perfect for [their] dorm” and is “super quick” to set up and easy to pack.

For more dorm must-haves, head over to Target to explore can’t-miss deals ahead of the school year.

Room Essentials Fuzzy Bed Rest Pillow

Room Essentials Ladle

HP Deskjet 2755e Wireless All-in-One Color Printer

Beats Powerbeats Pro True Wireless Bluetooth Earphones

Room Essentials Storage Ottoman

Room Essentials Butterfly Chair