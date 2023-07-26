Back to School Target Marked Down College Dorm Furniture, Bedding, and More — and Prices Start at Under $1 Load up on linens, laptops, and other essentials on sale By Ali Faccenda Ali Faccenda Ali Faccenda is a Partnerships Commerce Writer for Dotdash Meredith brands such as People, InStyle, Travel + Leisure, Food & Wine, and Real Simple and has, prior to this role, written freelance content for Real Simple and Better Homes & Gardens. She writes across a variety of categories in the shopping space, such as beauty, fashion, lifestyle, home, and more. Ali was previously a freelancer and full-time commerce writer at BuzzFeed for three years and produced short-form video content that garnered millions of views for their social platforms like Tasty and As/Is. She graduated with a BA in English and a minor in Journalism from Montclair State University. We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: People / Tyler Roeland Whether you're heading off to college for the first time or returning for another year of what's inarguably the best time of your life, you'll want to ensure you have everything you need to make your living space, well, livable. Right now, Target has deals to kick your dorm into high gear, including slashed prices on bedding, kitchen supplies, electronics, and furniture — and prices start at less than $1. So if it's your first time furnishing a dorm or you'd like to upgrade essentials, like sheets or utensils, Target has you covered. We found incredible steals on pricier items, too, like electronics and furniture. Save $90 on Beats earbuds, take $170 off a touchscreen HP laptop, plus impressively low prices on furniture like a wool pouf footrest and a microwave cart. Keep scrolling to see our top picks in bedding, kitchen, electronics, and furniture to snag before heading back to school. Target College Bedding Deals Intelligent Design Elia Tufted Diamond Ruffle Coverlet Set, $67.49—$85.49 (originally $74.99—$94.99) Room Essentials Fuzzy Bed Rest Pillow, $18 (originally $20) Lush Décor Farmhouse Stripe Reversible Cotton Comforter & Sham Set, $79.39—$142.19 (originally $114.99—$164) Room Essentials Microfiber Reversible Banana Print Comforter, $15—$30 (originally $20—$35) Lush Décor Ruched Chevron Comforter Set, $105.29—$128.69 (originally $116.99—$142.99) The 8 Best Comforters of 2023, Tested and Reviewed Intelligent Design Elia Tufted Diamond Ruffle Coverlet Set Target Buy on Target $75 $68 Heading off to live at school likely means leaving behind your full-sized bed and downsizing to a twin, but that doesn’t mean you can’t make it as comfy as possible with the right bedding. This tufted ruffle quilt set includes a coverlet quilt and two matching shams that are machine washable. One shopper called the set “super cute and elegant” and added that it “keeps [them] warm enough,” but not to the point of getting too hot. If you’d prefer a classic comforter, this ruched chevron set is available in two neutral shades, gray and white, that won’t clash with other decor in your space. While building your ultimate bed, don’t forget to add pillows, like this fuzzy bedrest pillow. One shopper got it for their daughter’s dorm room as a “comfy and soft” place to study. Target College Kitchen Supplies Deals Room Essentials 40-Ounce 3-Piece Plastic Bento Box, $2.70 (originally $3) Room Essentials Ladle, $0.90 (originally $1) Design Imports 3-Pack 3x6-Inch Pan Handle Holders, $3.59 (originally $5.99) Room Essentials 24-Ounce 3-Pack Reusable Cold Cups, $4.50 (originally $5) Room Essentials Liquid Measuring Cups, $4.50 (originally $5) Room Essentials 40-Ounce 3-Piece Plastic Bento Box Target Buy on Target $3 $2 Chances are your college dorm room won’t have a full kitchen (you’ll probably have to go to a common area for that), but you can still stock up on essentials to keep handy for when you do cook — or order too much pizza. This 3-Piece Plastic Bento Box comes with a utensil for an organized storage solution for leftovers that won’t take up too much space in your mini fridge. Other cooking deals include this plastic ladle for soups that’s less than $1 and these liquid measuring cups, so when you embark on your third bowl of microwaved ramen for the week, you’ll be able to add the exact amount of water required. Target College Electronics Deals HP 15.6-Inch Touch Screen Laptop, $319.99 (originally $489.99) HP Deskjet 2755e Wireless All-in-One Color Printer, $59.99 (originally $84.99) Samsung Galaxy Tablet A7 Lite 8.7-Inch 32GB Storage, $128.99 (originally $159.99) Texas Instruments Graphing Calculator, $96.99 (originally $139.99) Beats Powerbeats Pro True Wireless Bluetooth Earphones, $159.99 (originally $249.99) HP 15.6-Inch Touch Screen Laptop Target Buy on Target $490 $320 While college is a time for fun, it’s also a time to get your learning on, and that means ensuring you have the right electronics to tackle your class load like a champ. This HP touchscreen laptop that one reviewer called “light and sleek” is $170 off and features Windows 10 S Mode software for secure and fast internet surfing. It also has over eight hours of battery life when fully charged. Other standout electronics deals include this HP Deskjet wireless printer and Powerbeats Pro True Wireless Bluetooth Earphones for $90 off. They feature noise cancellation and can hold an eight-hour charge that one shopper described as “totally worth the money.” Target College Furniture Deals Room Essentials Microwave Cart, $35 (originally $50) Room Essential Office Chair Bonded Leather, $75.65 (originally $89) Room Essentials Storage Ottoman, $22 (originally $28) Room Essentials Butterfly Chair, $35 (originally $38) Threshold Palmette Wool Kilim Style Pouf, $45 (originally $75) Room Essentials Microwave Cart Target Buy on Target $50 $35 Your dorm room probably comes with some furniture pieces already, but that doesn’t mean you can’t spruce up your space with more useful storage and seating options. This microwave cart will keep your “cooking spot” organized with a top shelf to house your microwave and two shelves and additional hooks for acting as a pantry for cereals, ingredients, utensils, and more. If you’d prefer your bed to just be for sleeping and not also act as your seating option, too, snag this butterfly chair for an extra spot for guests to enjoy or to serve as your study area when you want a break from sitting on the bed. One reviewer said it’s “perfect for [their] dorm” and is “super quick” to set up and easy to pack. For more dorm must-haves, head over to Target to explore can’t-miss deals ahead of the school year. 