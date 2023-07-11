Target’s Biggest Sale of the Season Is Here — Shop Dyson, Apple, KitchenAid, and More for Up to 70% Off

In response to Amazon’s annual two-day shopping event, Target announced its first-ever Circle Week sale that runs for seven days, starting on Sunday, July 9, and ending on Saturday, July 15. Who doesn’t love a little friendly competition, especially when it involves discounts? And let’s just say, Target is setting the bar high with markdowns galore on everything from beauty to electronics.

With so many deals going on right now, it’s hard to know which ones are actually worth your money. We’ve taken our sweet time scouring through Target’s Circle Week deals and determined the sale items that are too good to pass up.

Some deals on our list are available to all shoppers, while others require you to log into your Target Circle account to access the exclusive offer. Not a member? Signing up is as easy as plugging in your email address and phone number and creating a username and password — and it’s completely free.

Head to Target to create an account and keep scrolling to save up to 70 percent on brands like Dyson, Apple, KitchenAid, Henckels, and more.

Best Target Circle Week Deals Overall

The most anticipated Target Circle Week deals include $130 off the Dyson V8 Origin Cordless Stick Vacuum, 47 percent off this Lenovo 15.6-Inch Laptop, $30 off the Keurig K-Mini, and $70 off the Apple Watch Series 8. The steep discounts don’t stop there, though. This Henckels 14-Piece Knife Set with a near-perfect rating from over 2,000 customers is 70 percent off today, and it even comes with a self-sharpening block to keep your blades in tip-top shape and safely stored. And if you’ve been wanting a clothing rack that’s both aesthetically pleasing and efficient for small spaces, this bamboo one is a no-brainer. It’s currently half-off and comes with two bonus shelves for shoes, purses, and other accessories.

Best Vacuum Deals

Target Circle Week’s floor care deals don’t disappoint, featuring huge markdowns on Dyson, Shark, iRobot, and Bissell vacuums. For an upright vacuum that performs well on all surfaces, you can’t go wrong with either the Dyson Ball Animal or the Shark Navigator Powered Lift-Away.

One customer who recently purchased a Dyson vacuum for a second time said their first model “lasted 15 years,” while another shopper wrote that it’s “worth the hype” and “handles hair like a boss.” Several reviewers of the Shark Navigator Powered Lift-Away praise its suction power, with one saying that their “carpet looks brand new.”

Best Tech and Electronic Deals

Electronics always go on sale during Black Friday, but thanks to Target Circle Week, you don’t have to wait until November to score serious discounts on best-selling devices. Several Apple products are marked down, including these Apple AirPods, which are on sale for just $100, and this Apple Watch with a Target Circle coupon for $30 off. Plus, you can save big on smart TVs, home security systems, and more.

Best Kitchen Deals

Between Target’s Circle Week kitchen deals and discounts on cookware and small appliances in its regular sale section, now is the time to invest in products you’ve been eyeing but hoping to see go on sale. If your kitchen is missing a stand mixer or a pressure cooker, Target Circle members can save $130 on the highly regarded KitchenAid Stand Mixer that makes quick work of mixing eight dozen cookies at a time. Or you can get the ultimate countertop appliance, the Instant Pot, for nearly half-off. Along with pressure cooking, the Instant Pot performs eight other functions, including slow cooking, sautéing, and steaming.

Best Home Decor and Furniture Deals

It's not hard to find something worth buying in Target’s home section, and right now it’s even easier with Target Cicle offers on over 150 home items, including 20 percent off Threshold designed with Studio McGee furniture, decor, and lighting. Below, we’ve chosen just a few of our favorites to score during the sales event, like this two-pack of dining chairs in the natural finish that reviewers said is “easy to put together” and “elevates the space,” and this wooden console table that customers said takes “10 minutes to assemble” and is perfect for entryways, dining rooms, and behind sofas.

Target Circle members also receive a $15 Target gift card when they spend $50 on household essentials like laundry detergent and paper towels.

Best Fashion and Beauty Deals

Now until Saturday, Target Circle members earn a $10 Target gift card when they spend $40 on health and beauty products, such as skincare from CeraVe and makeup must-haves from e.l.f. Cosmetics.

With that said, there aren’t a ton of fashion and beauty items on sale during Circle Week, but the ones we did find are certainly worth checking out. For example, this customer-loved ceramic hair straightener is just $40, which is more than half-off its usual price. It has brush-like teeth that evenly heat strands, as well as three temperature settings. One reviewer said it straightens their hair in “one-third the time as a flat iron,” plus several curly-haired shoppers gave it their seal of approval, with one, who has a 4C hair type, calling it a “lifesaver.”

Keep scrolling to see more deals that are at Target right now and read more about all the benefits that come with a Target Circle membership. But hurry, discounts this steep are sure to sell out fast.

Lenovo 15.6-Inch Touchscreen IdeaPad 3i Laptop, $390 (Save $350 with Target Circle)

Keurig K-Mini Single-Serve Coffee Maker, $60 (Save $30 with Target Circle)

Target

Apple Watch Series 8 GPS with Sport Band, $330 (Save $70 with Target Circle)

Henckels Modernist 14-Piece Block Knife Set, $200 (Save $457)

What Is Target Circle Week?

Target Circle Week is the retailer’s first-ever seven-day sale happening during Amazon Prime Day, with deals exclusively for Target Circle members. Target Circle is a loyalty program that’s completely free and doesn’t involve a credit card; however, if you have the RedCard, you’ll continue to save five percent on each purchase as opposed to one percent of earnings for Target Circle members.

When Is Target Circle Week?

Target Circle Week starts Sunday, July 9 and runs through Saturday, July 15. But like with any sale, the most sought-after products have a high risk of selling out, so the sooner you place your order, the better.

Who Can Shop Target Circle Week?

Unlike the retailer’s typical sales events available for all shoppers, Target’s Circle Week deals are exclusive to Target Circle members. To join, you can simply create a free account with your email address and phone number to score hundreds of exclusive deals online, in-store, and in the free Target Circle app. Once you're logged into your account, you’ll have access to the member-only offers for this week’s sales event and beyond.

What Will Be on Sale During Target Circle Week?

You can save up to 70 percent on kitchen, home, electronics, beauty, and fashion, and you’ll also earn free $10 and $15 gift cards when you spend $40 on eligible health and beauty products and $50 on select household essentials. Dyson vacuums, KitchenAid stand mixers, and Apple AirPods are a few must-have items on sale during Target Circle Week.

