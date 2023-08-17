Wardrobe basics are the foundation of every outfit. While it’s fun to play around with bold patterns and seasonal trends, staples like a white T-shirt and an oversized button-down never go out of style and are the pieces you can wear in a multitude of ways. If your closet needs a refresh, Target’s clothing sale can save you 30 percent on more than 1,000 items, including everyday tanks for just $3.

If you didn’t sign up for Target Circle during its Prime Day rival sale last month, you’ll want to join the free loyalty program today. After plugging in your email address and phone number, you’ll reap the benefits of being a Target Circle member, including gaining access to this 30 percent discount offer on clothing valid until August 19 at midnight PT.

We combed through the pages of items eligible for the 30 percent discount and rounded up the wardrobe basics worth adding to your collection. Keep scrolling for 14 top picks under $30, including dresses, denim, tees, and tanks.

Wardrobe Basics on Sale at Target

A New Day Extended Shoulder T-Shirt

Target

Grab a few colors of this classic tee from A New Day for just $7 apiece using the 30 percent discount. It has a crew neckline, short sleeves with extended shoulders for a unique twist, and a casual fit that looks stylish tucked into trousers or jeans and is easy to throw on with leggings or joggers. One shopper called it the “perfect transition piece” for summer to fall, and another person said it’s the “most comfortable shirt [they’ve] ever gotten from Target.”

A New Day Maxi Slip Dress

Target

Not only are slip dresses suitable for warm weather, but they’re also ideal for your fall and winter wardrobe when paired with a blazer. This one is on sale for just $18 and has several reviews from customers who called it “beautiful,” “flattering,” and “versatile.” One shopper said it’s the “best dress ever,” adding that it’s “high-quality” and “true to size.” It comes in six different colors, including neutrals like black and cream, and is available in sizes XS through 4X.

A New Day Long-Sleeve Oversized Button-Down Shirt

Target

The ultimate layering staple is an oversized button-down shirt, and this style from Target is only $18 for Circle members. Hundreds of shoppers gave it five stars, with one saying it has “an oversized vibe while still being flattering.” Choose from black or white and leave it open over a simple tank, or do the French tuck with a pair of jeans. Because of its boyfriend fit, reviewers recommend ordering it in your usual size or one down.

Universal Thread Mid-Rise '90s Baggy Jeans

Target

Medium-wash jeans are easy to style, and this recently launched pair from Universal Thread is just $26. The mid-rise straight-leg denim has a relaxed fit that’s popular now but also timeless enough for years to come. It comes in regular, plus, short, and long sizes, so get yours while it’s still in stock.

A New Day Ribbed Tank Top

Target

Now’s the time to stock your drawers with new tanks for the final days of summer and layered looks in the fall. This shopper-loved style is just $6 with the Target Circle offer and has more than 9,000 five-star ratings, with several shoppers saying they own many colors because they love them. One reviewer shared that they “would wear it every day” because it’s “so comfortable, the perfect fit, and really flattering.”

Keep scrolling to see more closet essentials to get on sale with the Target Circle offer. But hurry, as there are only two more days left to use the coupon.

A New Day Short-Sleeve Slim Fit Ribbed T-Shirt

Target

A New Day High-Rise Slim Straight Leg Pintuck Ankle Pants

Target

Wild Fable Tiny Tank Top

Target

Universal Thread Open-Front Cardigan

Target

Wild Fable Scoop Neck Cami T-Shirt

Target

Universal Thread Long-Sleeve Scoop Neck Shirt

Target

A New Day Rib Racer Shift Dress

Target

A New Day Relaxed Fit Essential Blazer

Target

A New Day High-Waisted Leggings

Target

