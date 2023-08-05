Target's Back-to-School Storefront Puts All the Supplies You Need in One Place, and They Start at Under $1

Stock up on convenient organizers, comfy sneakers, and more

By
Andie Kanaras
Andie Kanaras
Andie Kanaras
Andie Kanaras is a branded manager who oversees branded e-commerce content across 15+ publications.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 5, 2023 06:00AM EDT

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Target Back-to-School Roundup Tout
Photo:

People / Tyler Roeland

While you’re savoring the final days of summer, you may have forgotten that back-to-school season is just around the corner. Thankfully, there’s no need to panic: Target curated a convenient collection of supplies that will make the transition less stressful for parents, teachers, and students.

The hidden storefront is filled with tons of essentials to help you start the school year off on the right foot, like on-trend sneakers, an organized lunchbox for kids — and adults — of all ages, a desk lamp with storage, and a shopper-loved pencil sharpener that’s only 50 cents. Regardless of what you’re looking for, you’re sure to find something (or many somethings) you need at Target’s one-stop shop. Keep scrolling to discover our best back-to-school finds for tackling the school year with ease.

Capello Kids’ Wake Up Light Alarm Clock  

Target Kids' Wake Up Light Alarm Bear Clock White

Target

Help your little one learn how to wake up on time with Capello’s adorable alarm clock. Target customers love that they can customize this alarm to fit their child’s needs. It has three settings: a sound alarm, a light alarm, or both. The light alarm turns the clock green to alert your child that it’s time to get up for the day. Dozens of parents say it “works like a charm” thanks to its subtle alarm and easy-to-read display. Plus, the tabletop clock functions as a nightlight — simply tap the top of the clock to turn the light on or off. Shoppers say the clock “works exactly as [they’d] hoped,” and that it’s “really helpful for communicating when it’s time to get up” for kids of all ages.

Fit & Fresh Athleisure Carli Lunch Kit Set

Target Fit & Fresh Athleisure Carli Lunch Kit Set

Target

Don’t let its compact size fool you: The Fit & Fresh Athleisure Carli Lunch Kit Set is the Mary Poppins bag of lunch boxes. It comes with four dishwasher-safe, 1-cup containers that were designed to store a whole meal in this bag with room left for an extra snack or drink. The insulated lunch box has two webbed handles for easy carrying and a side pocket to hold hand sanitizer or a small water bottle. Over 100 Target customers confirm this stylish set is “the best lunch kit” for all ages, so it makes sense for everyone from working parents and students in any grade to their teachers themselves. 

Dymo LetraTag Bluetooth Label Maker 

Target Dymo LetraTag 200B Bluetooth Label Maker Black with 2pk Assorted Label Tapes

Target

If you don’t have a label maker already, consider this your sign to get one. The Dymo LetraTag Bluetooth Label Maker uses Bluetooth to connect with the brand’s “super easy to use” app, so you can design labels for a pantry or classroom from your smartphone. The package includes one white paper label tape and one clear plastic label tape. Choose from five font sizes, 15 font styles, and 100 icons to customize each one for a more organized home or workspace. One person said it’s so “simple to use,” they’re “labeling just about everything” to keep their home “organized and neat.”

Fuji Instax Mini 12 Camera 

Target Fujifilm Instax Mini 12 Camera

Target

While the back-to-school season is usually stressful, it’s also a great opportunity to capture milestones. Commemorate the first day of school by snapping a cute little picture with the Fuji Instax Mini 12 Camera. Available in five pastel colors, the instant camera develops a high-quality image in under two minutes. It has five light settings to prevent washed-out results along with a built-in mirror for selfies. Shoppers say the camera is great for “special events” and that it makes them “100 percent more fun.” Take a photo of your kid in front of this cute first-day-of-school sign for extra parent points. 

If you still haven’t found exactly what you’re looking for, take a look at more standout pieces from Target’s back-to-school storefront below. 

Creative Puzzle Large Rainbow Pencil Pouch 

Target Creative Puzzle Large Pencil Pouch Rainbow

Target

Embark Adaptive Backpack

Target Adaptive Backpack

Target

Wilt & Delight Undated Planner 

Target Undated Planner 8"x10" Stay on Track Black

Target

Heyday Wired On-Ear Headphones

Target Wired On-Ear Headphones

Target

Room Essentials Organizer Task Lamp

Target Organizer Task Lamp

Target

U Brands 6-Piece Locker Value Pack in 70’s Floral

Target U Brands 6pc Locker Value Pack 70's Floral

Target

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.

See More from PEOPLE Shopping

August Roundup 100 Best Deals This Month Tout
The 100 Best Deals We Found at Amazon in August — Starting at $2
A-List: Adidas Sambas Sneakers Tout
Olivia Wilde, Bella Hadid, and I Wear Comfortable Adidas Sambas for Everything from Errands to Special Occasions
Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Shoes Tout
Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale Is Packed with Shoe Deals for Every Season — Shop Now Before It’s Too Late
Related Articles
'Teen Mom' 's Gary Shirley Shares Rare Photo of Daughters Emilee and Leah on First Day of School
'Teen Mom' 's Gary Shirley Shares Rare Photo of Daughters Emilee and Leah on First Day of School
Weekend Sale Roundup Tout
The 7 Best Sales This Weekend from Spanx, Nordstrom, an Oprah ‘Favorite’ Brand, and More
SLEEP ZONE Cooling Queen Mattress Topper Tout
This Cooling Mattress Topper Feels Like Sleeping on a ‘Fluffy Cloud,’ and It’s on Sale at Amazon
Fun and Functional Dorm Decor Tout
Amazon’s Dorm Storefront Is Packed with Fun and Functional Decor — Up to 72% Off
Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Last-Minute Deals Tout
The 10 Best Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Last-Minute Deals to Score Before It Ends Sunday
Amazon Clothing Steamer Tout
This Handheld Clothing Steamer That ‘Gets Wrinkles Out Like Magic’ Is Topping Amazon’s Charts
Target Back-to-School Storage Essentials Tout
Target’s Back-to-School Section Includes Hundreds of Storage Solutions for as Little as $3
Nordstromâs Anniversary Sale Includes Beauty Must-Haves for Every Budget Tout
Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale Includes Beauty Must-Haves for Every Budget — These Are the Best Deals Under $35
J Lo Birthday
Jennifer Lopez Celebrated Her 54th Birthday in a Comfy Caftan — Get the Look Starting at $25
Nordstrom Sale Shopping Writer Picks Tout
Under-$100 Summer and Fall Fashion a Shopping Expert Is Grabbing from the Nordstrom Sale Before It Ends
What Are PEOPLE Readers Buying This Month? Apple AirTags on Sale, Bissell Carpet Cleaners, and Personal Fans tout
What Are PEOPLE Readers Buying This Month? Apple AirTags on Sale, Bissell Carpet Cleaners, and Personal Fans
Target AK PO Target Hearth and Hand with Magnolia Launch
Joanna Gaines' Fall Collection at Target Is Already Available, and Prices Start at $4
Weekly Deal Roundup: Best Deals Under $25 tout
The 17 Best Deals Under $25 at Amazon This Weekend — Up to 67% Off
Chrissy Teigen White Sarong Cover-up
Chrissy Teigen's Effortless Sarong Looks So Much Like This $20 One from Amazon
Weekend sales Tout
The 7 Best Sales This Weekend, Including Ulta, Birkenstock, and Katie Holmes' BaubleBar Necklaces
Bali Wireless Bra tout
Amazon Shoppers Swear by This ‘Back-Smoothing’ Wireless Bra That’s Up to 66% Off