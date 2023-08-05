Target's Back-to-School Storefront Puts All the Supplies You Need in One Place, and They Start at Under $1

While you’re savoring the final days of summer, you may have forgotten that back-to-school season is just around the corner. Thankfully, there’s no need to panic: Target curated a convenient collection of supplies that will make the transition less stressful for parents, teachers, and students.

The hidden storefront is filled with tons of essentials to help you start the school year off on the right foot, like on-trend sneakers, an organized lunchbox for kids — and adults — of all ages, a desk lamp with storage, and a shopper-loved pencil sharpener that’s only 50 cents. Regardless of what you’re looking for, you’re sure to find something (or many somethings) you need at Target’s one-stop shop. Keep scrolling to discover our best back-to-school finds for tackling the school year with ease.

Capello Kids’ Wake Up Light Alarm Clock

Help your little one learn how to wake up on time with Capello’s adorable alarm clock. Target customers love that they can customize this alarm to fit their child’s needs. It has three settings: a sound alarm, a light alarm, or both. The light alarm turns the clock green to alert your child that it’s time to get up for the day. Dozens of parents say it “works like a charm” thanks to its subtle alarm and easy-to-read display. Plus, the tabletop clock functions as a nightlight — simply tap the top of the clock to turn the light on or off. Shoppers say the clock “works exactly as [they’d] hoped,” and that it’s “really helpful for communicating when it’s time to get up” for kids of all ages.

Fit & Fresh Athleisure Carli Lunch Kit Set

Don’t let its compact size fool you: The Fit & Fresh Athleisure Carli Lunch Kit Set is the Mary Poppins bag of lunch boxes. It comes with four dishwasher-safe, 1-cup containers that were designed to store a whole meal in this bag with room left for an extra snack or drink. The insulated lunch box has two webbed handles for easy carrying and a side pocket to hold hand sanitizer or a small water bottle. Over 100 Target customers confirm this stylish set is “the best lunch kit” for all ages, so it makes sense for everyone from working parents and students in any grade to their teachers themselves.

Dymo LetraTag Bluetooth Label Maker

If you don’t have a label maker already, consider this your sign to get one. The Dymo LetraTag Bluetooth Label Maker uses Bluetooth to connect with the brand’s “super easy to use” app, so you can design labels for a pantry or classroom from your smartphone. The package includes one white paper label tape and one clear plastic label tape. Choose from five font sizes, 15 font styles, and 100 icons to customize each one for a more organized home or workspace. One person said it’s so “simple to use,” they’re “labeling just about everything” to keep their home “organized and neat.”

Fuji Instax Mini 12 Camera

While the back-to-school season is usually stressful, it’s also a great opportunity to capture milestones. Commemorate the first day of school by snapping a cute little picture with the Fuji Instax Mini 12 Camera. Available in five pastel colors, the instant camera develops a high-quality image in under two minutes. It has five light settings to prevent washed-out results along with a built-in mirror for selfies. Shoppers say the camera is great for “special events” and that it makes them “100 percent more fun.” Take a photo of your kid in front of this cute first-day-of-school sign for extra parent points.

If you still haven’t found exactly what you’re looking for, take a look at more standout pieces from Target’s back-to-school storefront below.

Creative Puzzle Large Rainbow Pencil Pouch

Embark Adaptive Backpack

Wilt & Delight Undated Planner

Heyday Wired On-Ear Headphones

Room Essentials Organizer Task Lamp

U Brands 6-Piece Locker Value Pack in 70’s Floral

