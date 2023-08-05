Lifestyle Target's Back-to-School Storefront Puts All the Supplies You Need in One Place, and They Start at Under $1 Stock up on convenient organizers, comfy sneakers, and more By Andie Kanaras Andie Kanaras Andie Kanaras is a branded manager who oversees branded e-commerce content across 15+ publications. People Editorial Guidelines Published on August 5, 2023 06:00AM EDT We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: People / Tyler Roeland While you’re savoring the final days of summer, you may have forgotten that back-to-school season is just around the corner. Thankfully, there’s no need to panic: Target curated a convenient collection of supplies that will make the transition less stressful for parents, teachers, and students. The hidden storefront is filled with tons of essentials to help you start the school year off on the right foot, like on-trend sneakers, an organized lunchbox for kids — and adults — of all ages, a desk lamp with storage, and a shopper-loved pencil sharpener that’s only 50 cents. Regardless of what you’re looking for, you’re sure to find something (or many somethings) you need at Target’s one-stop shop. Keep scrolling to discover our best back-to-school finds for tackling the school year with ease. Capello Kids’ Wake Up Light Alarm Clock Target Buy on Target $20 Help your little one learn how to wake up on time with Capello’s adorable alarm clock. Target customers love that they can customize this alarm to fit their child’s needs. It has three settings: a sound alarm, a light alarm, or both. The light alarm turns the clock green to alert your child that it’s time to get up for the day. Dozens of parents say it “works like a charm” thanks to its subtle alarm and easy-to-read display. Plus, the tabletop clock functions as a nightlight — simply tap the top of the clock to turn the light on or off. Shoppers say the clock “works exactly as [they’d] hoped,” and that it’s “really helpful for communicating when it’s time to get up” for kids of all ages. Joanna Gaines' Fall Collection at Target Is Already Available, and Prices Start at $4 Fit & Fresh Athleisure Carli Lunch Kit Set Target Buy on Target $21 Don’t let its compact size fool you: The Fit & Fresh Athleisure Carli Lunch Kit Set is the Mary Poppins bag of lunch boxes. It comes with four dishwasher-safe, 1-cup containers that were designed to store a whole meal in this bag with room left for an extra snack or drink. The insulated lunch box has two webbed handles for easy carrying and a side pocket to hold hand sanitizer or a small water bottle. Over 100 Target customers confirm this stylish set is “the best lunch kit” for all ages, so it makes sense for everyone from working parents and students in any grade to their teachers themselves. Dymo LetraTag Bluetooth Label Maker Target Buy on Target $38 If you don’t have a label maker already, consider this your sign to get one. The Dymo LetraTag Bluetooth Label Maker uses Bluetooth to connect with the brand’s “super easy to use” app, so you can design labels for a pantry or classroom from your smartphone. The package includes one white paper label tape and one clear plastic label tape. Choose from five font sizes, 15 font styles, and 100 icons to customize each one for a more organized home or workspace. One person said it’s so “simple to use,” they’re “labeling just about everything” to keep their home “organized and neat.” Fuji Instax Mini 12 Camera Target Buy on Target $80 While the back-to-school season is usually stressful, it’s also a great opportunity to capture milestones. Commemorate the first day of school by snapping a cute little picture with the Fuji Instax Mini 12 Camera. Available in five pastel colors, the instant camera develops a high-quality image in under two minutes. It has five light settings to prevent washed-out results along with a built-in mirror for selfies. Shoppers say the camera is great for “special events” and that it makes them “100 percent more fun.” Take a photo of your kid in front of this cute first-day-of-school sign for extra parent points. If you still haven’t found exactly what you’re looking for, take a look at more standout pieces from Target’s back-to-school storefront below. Creative Puzzle Large Rainbow Pencil Pouch Target Buy on Target $10 Embark Adaptive Backpack Target Buy on Target $40 Wilt & Delight Undated Planner Target Buy on Target $16 Heyday Wired On-Ear Headphones Target Buy on Target $10 Room Essentials Organizer Task Lamp Target Buy on Target $16 U Brands 6-Piece Locker Value Pack in 70’s Floral Target Buy on Target $10 Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more. See More from PEOPLE Shopping The 100 Best Deals We Found at Amazon in August — Starting at $2 Olivia Wilde, Bella Hadid, and I Wear Comfortable Adidas Sambas for Everything from Errands to Special Occasions Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale Is Packed with Shoe Deals for Every Season — Shop Now Before It’s Too Late