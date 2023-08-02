Target’s Back-to-School Section Includes Hundreds of Storage Solutions for as Little as $3

August means it’s time to go back-to-school shopping. And whether you’re getting your little ones ready for another great year or making sure you have the right dorm room essentials for college, preparing your living space for the hustle and bustle is a must.

Luckily, one of our favorite one-stop shops has everything you need to keep closets, bathrooms, and other areas of your home organized when schedules get busier — and prices start at just $3. For first-time and returning college students, Target’s college shop is your guide to all things small-space living, since it features a whole section dedicated to dorm and apartment storage solutions.

Plus, the website is offering 20 percent off one storewide purchase to college students via Target Circle until August 26. To redeem the coupon, simply create a free Target Circle account and then verify you’re a college student with a student ID, class schedule, or tuition receipt.



Keep scrolling to browse our list of the best back-to-school storage and organizing finds to add to your dorm, apartment, or home.

Best Closet Storage Finds Under $50

Closets and dresser drawers can get messy real quick, especially when you’re always on the go. The best way to prevent this from happening is by adding storage solutions that give items a place to go even if you’re working with limited space, such as under-bed storage and laundry hampers.

Another closet organizing hack that makes a big difference is these $12 flocked hangers. Each hanger has four bars, allowing you to fit multiple pairs of pants, and they are made from recycled plastic with a velvet coating that keeps clothes in place.

Or make the most of your closet space with hanging organizers that provide bonus shelves or hooks. This $18 two-shelf organizer can be hung on your closest rod and offers ample room to add folded shirts and bottoms as well as a bottom rod to add hanging clothes. It has a near-perfect rating from shoppers who say it’s a “lifesaver in a dorm” and is “very sturdy.”

We also suggest saving your dresser for clothes and adding a storage cart, like this option with fabric bins, or creating your own with a cube organizer shelf and storage bins, to house sports bras, swimsuits, socks, and other undergarments. And keep shoes, bags, and other accessories tidy while maximizing your space with this $10 over-the-door organizer.



Best Bathroom Storage Finds Under $50

Like closets, bathrooms get cluttered easily with hair tools, beauty products, and other everyday items. The good news is that Target’s bathroom storage section is chock-full of organizers to keep your vanity and shower essentials in order for less, including this $35 aesthetically pleasing one that comes with three compartments for hair tools and three smaller slots for hair accessories and other beauty products that end up scattered across countertops.

Other bathroom storage must-haves include this $12 over-the-door towel rack with three hooks and this three-tier metal utility cart — available in black, gray, and white — where you can stash towels, body lotions, and hair care products. And make sure to grab this shower caddy for just $3, which holds all your daily self-care essentials and is easy to carry to the bathroom.

Below, we’ve highlighted a few more items at can’t-miss prices, including a $10 bedside caddy that attaches to your bed frame and is perfect for housing headphones, smart devices, books, water bottles, and more up to 10 pounds.

Brightroom 3-Tier Metal Chrome Utility Cart

Brightroom Pop-Up Mesh Hamper

Room Essentials Bedside Caddy

Iris USA Plastic 50-Quart Under-Bed Storage Container

Brightroom Under-Bed Fabric Bin with Lid

