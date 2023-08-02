Target’s Back-to-School Section Includes Hundreds of Storage Solutions for as Little as $3

Organize dorm rooms, closets, and bathrooms for less

By
Bridget Degnan
Bridget Degnan
Bridget Degnan

Bridget Degnan covers meal kits, subscription-based services, home improvement, and more for Meredith Corporation. When she's not writing, she loves to take yoga classes, go thrift shopping, and cuddle with her cat Pete.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 2, 2023 05:00AM EDT

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Target Back-to-School Storage Essentials Tout
Photo:

People / Reese Herrington

August means it’s time to go back-to-school shopping. And whether you’re getting your little ones ready for another great year or making sure you have the right dorm room essentials for college, preparing your living space for the hustle and bustle is a must. 

Luckily, one of our favorite one-stop shops has everything you need to keep closets, bathrooms, and other areas of your home organized when schedules get busier — and prices start at just $3. For first-time and returning college students, Target’s college shop is your guide to all things small-space living, since it features a whole section dedicated to dorm and apartment storage solutions.

Plus, the website is offering 20 percent off one storewide purchase to college students via Target Circle until August 26. To redeem the coupon, simply create a free Target Circle account and then verify you’re a college student with a student ID, class schedule, or tuition receipt.  

Keep scrolling to browse our list of the best back-to-school storage and organizing finds to add to your dorm, apartment, or home.

Target Brightroom 2pk 4 Bar Flocked Hangers Black

Target

Best Closet Storage Finds Under $50

Closets and dresser drawers can get messy real quick, especially when you’re always on the go. The best way to prevent this from happening is by adding storage solutions that give items a place to go even if you’re working with limited space, such as under-bed storage and laundry hampers

Another closet organizing hack that makes a big difference is these $12 flocked hangers. Each hanger has four bars, allowing you to fit multiple pairs of pants, and they are made from recycled plastic with a velvet coating that keeps clothes in place. 

Or make the most of your closet space with hanging organizers that provide bonus shelves or hooks. This $18 two-shelf organizer can be hung on your closest rod and offers ample room to add folded shirts and bottoms as well as a bottom rod to add hanging clothes. It has a near-perfect rating from shoppers who say it’s a “lifesaver in a dorm” and is “very sturdy.” 

We also suggest saving your dresser for clothes and adding a storage cart, like this option with fabric bins, or creating your own with a cube organizer shelf and storage bins, to house sports bras, swimsuits, socks, and other undergarments. And keep shoes, bags, and other accessories tidy while maximizing your space with this $10 over-the-door organizer

Target Brightroom 12" x 7" x 6" Bamboo Hair Tools Organizer with 5pc Magnets

Target

Best Bathroom Storage Finds Under $50

Like closets, bathrooms get cluttered easily with hair tools, beauty products, and other everyday items. The good news is that Target’s bathroom storage section is chock-full of organizers to keep your vanity and shower essentials in order for less, including this $35 aesthetically pleasing one that comes with three compartments for hair tools and three smaller slots for hair accessories and other beauty products that end up scattered across countertops. 

Other bathroom storage must-haves include this $12 over-the-door towel rack with three hooks and this three-tier metal utility cart — available in black, gray, and white — where you can stash towels, body lotions, and hair care products. And make sure to grab this shower caddy for just $3, which holds all your daily self-care essentials and is easy to carry to the bathroom.

Below, we’ve highlighted a few more items at can’t-miss prices, including a $10 bedside caddy that attaches to your bed frame and is perfect for housing headphones, smart devices, books, water bottles, and more up to 10 pounds. 

Brightroom 3-Tier Metal Chrome Utility Cart

Target Brightroom 3 Tier Metal Utility Cart Chrome

Target

Brightroom Pop-Up Mesh Hamper

Target Brightroom Pop-up Mesh Hamper

Target

Room Essentials Bedside Caddy 

Target Room Essentials Bedside Caddy

Target

Iris USA Plastic 50-Quart Under-Bed Storage Container

Target IRIS USA Plastic Under Bed Storage Containers

Target

Brightroom Under-Bed Fabric Bin with Lid

Target Brightroom Underbed Fabric Bin with Lid Light Gray

Target

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.

See More from PEOPLE Shopping

Last Minute Wedding Guest Dresses Tout
The 13 Best Deals on Wedding Guest Dresses at Amazon Right Now — Up to 55% Off
*EXCLUSIVE* - Actress Sandra Bullock enjoys quality time with a friend, it's a wonderful day filled with gifts and joyful moments
Sandra Bullock’s Dress Is a Fall Take on the Summery Style Jennifer Lopez Has Worn — Get the Look from $20
Target AK PO Target Hearth and Hand with Magnolia Launch
Joanna Gaines' Fall Collection at Target Is Already Available, and Prices Start at $4
Related Articles
Gwyneth Paltrow, Powerhouse Brand of the Year Award recipient, attends The Daily Front Row's Seventh Annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards at The Beverly Hills Hotel on April 23, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California; Gweneth Paltrow's House
WATCH: Gwyneth Paltrow Is Listing Her Guest House on Airbnb — and Giving a Full Tour!
Lisa Marie Presley
Lisa Marie Presley’s Final Home Has Found a Buyer Just Days After Being Listed for Sale for $4.6M
Megan Rapinoe and Sue Bird's Stylish New York City home, Elle Decor
See Inside Megan Rapinoe and Sue Bird’s Retirement Retreat — A Stylish Home in New York City
John Legend and Chrissy Teigen Show Off Their 'Magical' Beverly Hills Family Home â See Inside!
John Legend and Chrissy Teigen Show Off Their 'Magical' Beverly Hills Family Home — See Inside!
Pearland, Texas, USA - February 19, 2022: A Bed Bath and Beyond store in Pearland, Texas, USA. Bed Bath and Beyond Inc. is an American chain of domestic merchandise retail stores.
Bed Bath & Beyond Is Back! Store Returns as an Online Retailer After Bankruptcy
Bedsure Satin Pillowcase Tout
The Best Satin Pillowcase We Tested Is on Sale at Amazon for as Little as $7
Lasko 2520 Oscillating Stand Fan tout
Amazon Shoppers Are Swapping AC for This Standing Fan with ‘Great Air Flow,’ and It’s on Sale for $30
AIRROBO Robot Vacuum Cleaner Tout
There’s a 50% Discount on This ‘Impressive’ and ‘Powerful’ Robot Vacuum Cleaner
Macys Big Home Sale Tout
There Are Less Than 24 Hours to Save at Macy’s Big Home Sale, Where Prices Are Up to 76% Off
Chrishell Stause Enjoys a Night Out in West Hollywood with Newlyweds Chris Appleton and Lukas Gage
Chrishell Stause Enjoys a Night Out in West Hollywood with Newlyweds Chris Appleton and Lukas Gage
Target AK PO Target Hearth and Hand with Magnolia Launch
Joanna Gaines' Fall Collection at Target Is Already Available, and Prices Start at $4
The Genesis Collection at Wolf Ranch - 100 3D-printed homes in Georgetown, Texas
World’s Largest 3D-Printed Neighborhood Reveals Its First Completed Home — See Inside
Clorox Air Purifier Tout
The Clorox Air Purifier That Pulls Odors, Candle Smoke, and Cat Dander from the Air in My Home Is on Sale
Collage featuring the Bukfen Under Sink Organizer Tout housing bath and home cleaning essentials.
Thousands of Shoppers Are Buying This ‘Handy’ Cabinet Organizer That’s Under $30 at Amazon
Pioneer Woman Ree Drummond Says Her New Kitchenware Collection at Walmart Is âFunâ and âFunctionalâ for Summer Tout
Pioneer Woman Ree Drummond Says Her New Kitchenware Collection at Walmart Is ‘Fun’ and ‘Functional’ for Summer
Julie Chen-Moonves, host of BIG BROTHER
Julie Chen Moonves Gives First Glimpse of 'Big Brother' Season 25 House: 'Let’s Get This Game Started!'