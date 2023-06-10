Apple Watches, AirPods, AirTags, and More Apple Products Are on Sale at Target Right Now

This time of year brings a seemingly unending rotation of celebrations. Graduations, Father’s Day, and birthdays abound, which means lots of gift shopping.

If you’ve thought about treating your loved ones to some new tech, you’re in luck. Target has deals on Apple products like iPads, AirPods, and Apple Watches for up to 30 percent off. One discount to have your eye on is the 10.9-inch iPad Air, which is currently $100 off. You can also score major savings on other top Apple products, like $50 off the AirPods Pro and $70 off an Apple Watch. If you’re looking to amp up your tech devices with additional accessories, the Apple Pencil is 30 percent off, and the Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro is $40 off.

We rounded up the best Apple products on sale at Target to treat yourself to or to gift to others. There’s no knowing how long they’re on sale for, so don’t wait too long to take advantage of these stellar discounts.

The Best Apple Deals at Target

It’s hard to step outside and not pass at least one person wearing AirPods — and for good reason. They’re compact and come in a small carrying case that charges the earbuds while they’re not in use. The AirPods Pro offer active noise cancellation, which one shopper said “is the by far the best [noise cancellation] I’ve ever encountered.” There’s also transparency mode, which lets you turn noise cancellation on and off or adjust it based on your surroundings. They’re also water-resistant, making them suitable for sweaty workouts, and right now, you can save $50 on a pair of second-generation Apple AirPods Pro.

Target

Buy It! Apple AirPods Pro Second Generation, $199.99 (orig. $249.99); target.com

If you, or your gift recipient, own an iPad, consider grabbing an Apple Pencil while it’s $40 off. It’s great for art-centric apps like Procreate, where the Pencil becomes every artistic tool under the sun (think: pens, pastel crayons, pencils, and more). It also improves the overall iPad experience in its function as a stylus, making it easier to navigate websites, apps, and take handwritten notes. It easily charges through an internal magnet that adheres to the side of the iPad. One shopper described the pencil as “smooth, different, unique, solid, fluent, gorgeous, and hefty.”

Target

Buy It! Apple Pencil Second Generation, $89.99 (orig. $129.99); target.com



Have your eye on the nifty Pencil but don’t own an iPad? Target also has great deals on those. The Apple iPad 10.2-inch is $60 off for the 64 GB version, and the iPad Air 10.9-inch is $100 off for both the 64 GB and 256 GB models. One shopper said iPad Air makes taking notes so much easier and that they “constantly use [their] iPad for school.” An iPad is a great grad gift, especially for those transitioning from high school to college.

Target

Buy It! Apple iPad Air 10.9-Inch Fifth Generation, $499.99–$649.99 (orig. $599.99–$749.99); target.com

If travel is on your agenda this summer, pick up a pack of Apple AirTags, which can help you keep an eye on luggage through the Find My app on iPhone. They can be attached to other essentials, too, like car keys, handbags, and even pets. One shopper said they’re “perfect for tracking valuables, especially for travel.” Both the 4-pack and individual AirTags are on sale at Target right now

Target

Buy It! Apple AirTag 4-Pack, $89.99 (orig. $99.99); target.com

There’s no better time to splurge on must-have tech items from Apple. Keep scrolling for other Apple deals worth exploring right now at Target.

Target

Buy It! Apple Watch Series 8, $329.99–$359.99 (orig. $399.99–$429.99); target.com

Target

Buy It! Apple Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro 11-Inch and iPad Air, $259.99 (orig. $299.99); target.com

Target

Buy It! Apple iPad 10.2-Inch Ninth Generation, $269.99 (orig. $329.99); target.com

