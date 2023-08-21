Tarek and Heather Rae El Moussa Celebrate Brayden's 8th Birthday with Shark-Themed Celebration: 'So Much Fun'

Tarek El Moussa's little guy is growing up!

On Saturday, the HGTV star, 42, and wife Heather Rae El Moussa gathered with family and friends to celebrate son Brayden's 8th birthday.

Tarek — who shares Brayden and daughter Taylor, 12, with ex Christina Hall — shared a family photo from the Dave & Buster's birthday bash.

"Brays 8th birthday celebration today at Dave & Busters, Shark themed, of course, and he had so much fun 🎉🫶🏻 🦈 We can’t believe he is 8!!! Big boy! He’s getting cuter and cuter," he wrote in a joint post with Heather, with whom he shares son Tristan, 6 months.



The father of three reflected on some recent special moments with his older son in a longer post later on.

"As you parents know, time flies and your kids grow fast! I can’t believe my big boy Bray is turning 8 today. It feels like yesterday I was negotiating with him over Binky’s🤣🤣🤣," he wrote.



"I put together a little slide show! Yesterday we celebrated his birthday with the family at Dave and Buster’s, and that night we went to the Angels game. It was just the coolest night and it is so fun celebrating our back to back birthdays!!"

He continued, "In the last two weeks alone we’ve been camping, sport fishing, dirtbiking and to a pro ball game! I’m just loving being this kids dad and I’m so excited for all the new fun things we are now doing. Things keep getting better and better and our bond stronger and stronger. I just love this kid❤️❤️❤️!"

The Selling Sunset star also got emotional about how much Brayden has grown since she came into his life as a "bonus mama."

"Happy birthday Bray, the sweetest boy and the best brother ❤️ When I met this boy, he was 3 years old and the cutest thing. It’s so crazy he’s 8!! What a gift to watch him grow up and grow into someone who @therealtarekelmoussa and I are so proud of and he’s just the goofiest kindest, smartest most loving boy," she wrote.

"His bond with Tristan is something that warms my heart and I can’t wait to watch them grow up together and be best friends 🥹 I love this boy so much and couldn’t be luckier to be his bonus mama 🤍."

