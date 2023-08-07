Tarek El Moussa Turns Off Comments on Instagram About His Controversial Condo Project

The HGTV star released a statement on Instagram Friday regarding a North Hollywood property he plans to tear down and flip into a luxury apartment complex

By
Alexis Jones
Alexis Jones
Alexis Jones
Alexis Jones is a writer-reporter at PEOPLE.
Published on August 7, 2023
Tarek El Moussa attends Discovery's "Serengeti" premiere at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on July 23, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California
Photo:

Michael Kovac/Getty

Tarek El Moussa has turned off the comments on his Instagram post addressing concerns about his controversial $50 million condo development.

The Flipping El Moussas star's massive project, known as NoHo 138 — which will be handled by his investment company, TEM Capital; his wife and HGTV costar Heather’s company, HEM Capital, and other partners — requires tearing down several bungalows on the site in order to construct a 138-unit luxury apartment complex.

The development has sparked concerns from the Hartsook Tenant Association, as it will require all remaining tenants to relocate before construction is expected to begin in 2024.

According to a post on the association’s official Instagram, residents expressed that the project “will destroy their homes and inevitably displace the tenants." Another post claims that Tarek is “swooping in on a vulnerable but vindicated set of tenants." 

Tarek broke his silence about the project in a statement he posted on Instagram Friday, saying that he wants to clear up the “false accusations and misconceptions” he is being “dragged” for, regarding claims he’s personally forcing the Hartsook community members out of their homes. 

Tarek El Moussa attends the 2022 People's Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on December 06, 2022 in Santa Monica, California

Frazer Harrison/WireImage

“Notices to the tenants were served by the current owner, not by me or the partners of NoHo 138,” he explained. “I am not evicting anyone. We did not issue the Ellis Act relocation documents.”  

The Ellis Act is a California state law that allows landlords to legally “go out of business” and evict tenants at any given time, according to the Los Angeles Housing Department

NoHo 138's website states that "the entire process has been and will continue to be handled justly through the Los Angeles Housing Department (LAHD) and a legal relocation advisor in order to make 100% sure the relocation is performed according to the law.”

It also claims members on the development team introduced themselves to residents in March “to assure them the process will be handled with the utmost respect" and mentions that “monetary compensation will be offered” to those who wish to vacate early. 

Tarek also said that he and his partners have been trying to arrange a meeting with the tenants to have an “amicable discussion regarding final move out agreements.” 

“Our intentions are to work with the tenants to offer a great opportunity for them while helping to improve the neighborhood,” he continued. Among those opportunities, Tarek said, are more jobs created through the construction process and increased city tax revenue that will benefit “homeless programs and other socially impactful programs,” as well as the creation of new parking spaces that will “reduce the impact of street parking.”

The HGTV star stated that the complex will include 14 low income units and that the tenants who already live in the area will have an opportunity to move back once the project is completed. 

Comments are still enabled on Tarek's other Instagram posts.

