Tarek El Moussa Flexes Buff Biceps as He Shows Off His Fitness ‘Transformation’

Tarek El Moussa is showing off the results of his hard work — and it's not a successful flip.

On Thursday, the star of HGTV's The Flipping El Moussas shared an Instagram post in which he showed off his toned biceps and revealed the details of his fitness journey.

“Transformation Thursday LET’S GET IT!!!” he began in the caption.

While the first photo featured a look at his impressive biceps now as he flexes for the camera, El Moussa said the second snap in the carousel was taken two years ago and paints a different picture.

“The reason I’m sharing it is because it shows me coming out of a yoga class with my wife and is PROOF that sometimes you think you’re doing the right thing but what you actually need is redirection in order to see growth,” he wrote. “In that photo I was doing some hot yoga, wasn’t really on any kind of schedule, wasn’t tracking my protein intake, and didn’t really have any guidance.”

A couple years later, the real estate expert is now “up early every AM to workout.”

“I have a solid routine (thanks to @seantorbati), I’m taking the right supplements, I’m eating the right food & Hot yoga 1-2 times a week which is so good for my mental & physical state. It all comes down to motivation and perseverance,” he added.

The Flipping 101 host then shared his motivation for putting a more stringent health and fitness routine into practice.

“Once I realized how BADLY I wanted to feel good and be healthy- for myself, my wife, my kids, and my longevity- was the second I put my head down and got to work!!” he said.

Tarek El Moussa and wife Heather Rae El Moussa leave a yoga class. TheImageDirect.com

His wife, Selling Sunset star Heather Rae El Moussa, showed her support in the comments section. “Hardest working man We love you 😘 daddy bear 🐻,” she wrote alongside several fire emojis.

The dad of three, who survived both testicular cancer and thyroid cancer — has always been open about prioritizing his health.

In 2020, he took part in Movember to help raise awareness for men's health issues like prostate and testicular cancer.

Tarek El Moussa shows off his fitness transformation. Tarek El Moussa/Instagram

"Some of the statistics are shocking. One in nine men will get prostate cancer in their lifetime and a lot of times it’s preventable. Another statistic that was shocking to me is that the highest occurrence age of testicular cancer in men is 18 to 34," he told PEOPLE at the time. "Young men have no idea they are at the highest risk."

El Moussa then spoke about the importance of men also doing self-checks. "With testicular cancer, it’s literally a 3– to 5-second self-check in the shower can save your life," he explained.

El Moussa’s personal cancer battle started in 2013 when a Flip or Flop fan who was also a registered nurse noticed a lump on his neck and wrote to the show’s producers to say she thought the HGTV star might have thyroid cancer.

She was right. After being diagnosed, El Moussa decided to go through his old medical records for any other irregularities and found an irregular testicular exam from two years earlier. He decided to get further testing and was also diagnosed with testicular cancer.

He then took a few weeks to process his diagnosis but eventually scheduled his surgeries and radioactive iodine therapy in order to successfully beat the cancers.

Tarek is now cancer free and an active voice for early detection and prevention.

He has even more to be grateful for lately. Tarek and Heather, with whom he tied the knot in October 2021, welcomed their first child together, Tristan, in January. Tarek also shares daughter Taylor, 12, and son Brayden, 7, with his ex wife and former HGTV co-host Christina Hall.

