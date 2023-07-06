Tarek El Moussa Poses with His 2 Older Kids on Family Vacation: 'Having the Best Time'

The HGTV star is dad to daughter Taylor, 12, and son Brayden, 7, with his ex-wife Christina Hall

By Hannah Sacks
Published on July 6, 2023 03:50PM EDT
Tarek El Moussa Family Vacation
Photo:

Instagram/therealtarekelmoussa

Tarek El Moussa is taking a minute to celebrate his two older kids.

On Wednesday, the HGTV star, 41, posted a sweet Instagram photo of himself and his older kids — daughter Taylor, 12, and son Brayden, 7 — as they posed for the camera while on a family vacation.

"Florida nights with the babies ❤️🙏 ," he began his caption.

"This was taken from the first night we got here and @theheatherraeelmoussa met us the next day so I was missing one baby!! But we're all together here now and having the best time:)"

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. 

"Family trips like these where we can all be together and also be with great friends is ideal. I look around at the family we've built and the friendships we've created and feel nothing but pure happiness. Life's too short not to feel that way. ❤️," he added.

Tarek is dad to son Tristan, 4 months, with wife Heather Rae El Moussa and son Brayden and daughter Taylor whom he shares with ex-wife Christina Hall.

For Father's Day this year, El Moussa celebrated the holiday with all three of his kids, sharing an Instagram to document the occasion. El Moussa's wife Heather also took to Instagram to shout out her husband.

"Happy Father’s Day to the man who never fails to show up for the kids, puts a smile on their faces, takes time away from work to be there for them, will do anything not to miss a single game, surprises them at their school with their favorite lunches, wakes up early to spend quality time with them- the list goes on 🤍," she said of Tarek. 

"I have always felt in awe of the way you are as a dad @therealtarekelmoussa but this year it’s extra special 🤍," she continued. "Seeing you with our baby boy Tristan and watching you be a dad of 3 amazing kids makes my heart so happy. I fall in love with you over and over again seeing you be the best daddy ever and we couldn’t be luckier to have you. And I love raising the kids with you. ❤️"

After welcoming son Tristan in February, Tarek shared an adorable photo of his two older kids visiting their newest sibling in the hospital.

"👀👀👀 OMG….I have 3 kids!!!! How did this happen @theheatherraeelmoussa ❤️," he captioned the photo.

Related Articles
Brittany Mahomes Yellowstone Vacation
Brittany Mahomes Takes Her Kids Up a Mountain While on Family Vacation in Yellowstone
Alex Rodriguez Celebrates Fourth of July with Girlfriend, Ex-Wife and Their Two Daughters: 'So Special'
Alex Rodriguez Celebrates Fourth of July with Girlfriend, Ex-Wife and Their Two Daughters: 'So Special'
Armie Hammer; Elizabeth Chambers
Armie Hammer, Elizabeth Chambers Include Candy Stipulation in Joint Custody Agreement of Their Kids
Heather Rae El Moussa Takes 5-Month-Old Son Tristan on Florida Beach Vacation
Tarek and Heather Rae El Moussa Take Son, 5 Months, on Florida Beach Vacation: 'More of a Pool Boy'
Â Khloe Kardashian Shares Cute Videos of True and Dream Performing Dance Routine
Khloé Kardashian Shares Cute Videos of True and Dream Performing Dance Routine as Brother Rob Watches
Daniel Radcliffe arrives for the premiere of "Weird: The Al Yankovic Story"
Daniel Radcliffe Says Being a Dad Is 'Really Beautiful’ and Reveals Baby Son is Already Talking
Bear Grylls and Bradley Cooper enjoy the view as they get ready to spend the night on a paraledge hung off the edge of Pathfinder Canyon
Bradley Cooper Gets Candid About Fatherhood: 'Learn From Your Predecessor's Mistakes'
Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union Enjoy Boating and Family Time with Daughters on Fourth of July
Dwyane Wade, Gabrielle Union Share Photos of Daughters on July 4th: 'Waded for Moments Like This'
Dwayne Johnson Fouth of July
Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Fishes for Mermaids with Daughter Tiana on Fourth of July
Tarek El Moussa and Healther's 4 Year Anniversary
Tarek and Heather Rae El Moussa Celebrate Fourth Anniversary of Their Chance First Meeting at a Boat Party
Thomas Rhett and Lauren Akins Enjoy Patriotic Beach Day with Their Four Daughters for Fourth of July
Thomas Rhett and Lauren Akins Enjoy Patriotic Beach Day with All Four Daughters for Fourth of July
Mike Sorrentino family 4th of July
Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino Celebrates Daughter's First Fourth of July (and His 41st Birthday!)
Ryan Lochte Celebrates First Fourth of July with Newborn Daughter Georgia: 'First Family Photo of 5'
Ryan Lochte and Family Celebrate First Fourth of July with Newborn Daughter Georgia: 'First Family Photo of 5'
Cory Wharton and Taylor Selfridge March in Neighborhood Fourth of July Parade with All Three Girls
Cory Wharton and Taylor Selfridge March in Neighborhood Fourth of July Parade with All Three Girls
Tom Brady Celebrates Mom Galynn's Birthday By Sharing Photos of Her with All Three of His Kids
Tom Brady Shares Photos of All Three of His Kids with Mom Galynn as He Celebrates Her Birthday
Julie Bowen Shares Rare Photo of Three Sons as One Suffers Broken Wrist on Family Vacation
Julie Bowen Shares Rare Photo of Three Sons as One Visits ER with Broken Wrist on Family Vacation