Tarek El Moussa Celebrates 'Extra Special' Father's Day Outing with All Three of His Kids

The HGTV star is dad to sons Tristan, 4 months, and Brayden, 7, plus daughter Taylor, 12

By
Georgia Slater
Georgia Slater

Georgia Slater is a writer/reporter on the Parents team at PEOPLE.

People Editorial Guidelines
and
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on June 19, 2023 08:41PM EDT
Tarek El Moussa Father's Day
Photo:

Heather Rae El Moussa/Instagram

Tarek El Moussa is feeling showered with love from family on Father's Day.

On Sunday, the Flip or Flop alum, 41, celebrated the holiday alongside his three kids, sharing photos on Instagram from the special occasion.

Tarek is dad to son Tristan, 4 months, with wife Heather Rae El Moussa and son Brayden James, 7, and daughter Taylor Reese, 12, whom he shares with ex-wife Christina Hall.

The Selling Sunset realtor, 35, shared a photo of her husband with their little one, as well as a family photo, as she shared her "awe" at his abilities as a dad.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. 

"Happy Father’s Day to the man who never fails to show up for the kids, puts a smile on their faces, takes time away from work to be there for them, will do anything not to miss a single game, surprises them at their school with their favorite lunches, wakes up early to spend quality time with them- the list goes on 🤍," she praised Tarek. 

"I have always felt in awe of the way you are as a dad @therealtarekelmoussa but this year it’s extra special 🤍," she continued. "Seeing you with our baby boy Tristan and watching you be a dad of 3 amazing kids makes my heart so happy. I fall in love with you over and over again seeing you be the best daddy ever and we couldn’t be luckier to have you. And I love raising the kids with you. ❤️"

On her story, Heather also showed the father of three enjoying a game of racquetball with Brayden and Taylor.

Tarek El Moussa Father's Day

Tarek El Moussa/Instagram

Tarek and Heather recent appeared on The Jennifer Hudson Show to talk about their feelings after welcoming son Tristan Jay.

"We went through the [in vitro fertilization] process because we didn't think Heather could get pregnant," said Tarek. "We went through the entire thing, doctors and shots everything."

"Twice," Heather added. "And then she got pregnant naturally and I thought she was showing a covid test," Tarek continued. "It was a pregnancy test."

"I did not think I was going to be successful at having a baby. And I have two beautiful step kids and they're incredible and they made me want to have babies," Heather explained, referring to Brayden and Taylor.

Related Articles
Heather Rae El Moussa/Instagram; https://www.instagram.com/p/CsKZwUppSZP/ Verified Doesnât get any better than this ðð» Our angel babies, just missing Bray ð¤ 2d
Heather Rae El Moussa Responds to Comments Saying She Prefers Baby Son Tristan to Her Stepkids
Tarek El Moussa Heather Rae El Moussa Baby Desert pic
Tarek El Moussa Shares Sweet Family Photo with Wife Heather Rae and Baby Tristan: 'Life Is Good'
Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae El Moussa
Heather and Tarek El Moussa Jet Off to Las Vegas for 'Less than 24 Hours' to 'Be Silly and Connect'
Tarek & Heather El Moussa make an appearance on 'The Jennifer Hudson Show'
Tarek and Heather Rae El Moussa Say Having a Baby Boy After Fertility Journey Is a 'Dream Come True'
Tarek and Heather El Moussa baby
Heather Rae and Tarek El Moussa Celebrate Easter with Baby Boy: 'Missing Our Other Bunny Babies'
SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA - JULY 08: (L-R) Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae Young walk the red carpet at the JBL True Summer event. The exclusive event featured performances by DJ Sophia Eris, Bebe Rexha, and Jason Derulo. JBL is celebrating the return of live music with a donation to the National Independent Venue Association’s (NIVA) #SaveOurStages initiative. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for JBL); https://www.instagram.com/p/CpYNiwLLGAn/ therealtarekelmoussa Verified My boys!!!! Happy National Son’s Day 🙏❤️ I can’t tell you how much my boys mean to me and it just puts the biggest smile on my face to have TWO sons now!!! Double the trouble 😂 In all seriousness, if you know me, you know how much my kids mean to me and I’m just proud to call myself their dad ❤️ 2d
Tarek and Heather Rae El Moussa Celebrate National Sons Day with Sweet Photos of Their Boys: 'Real Life'
Tarek El Moussa Celebrates Son Brayden
Tarek El Moussa Celebrates Son Brayden as His 'Mini': 'I See a Lot of Myself in Him Already'
Tarek and Heather El Moussa Pose with Nick Cannon and Bre Tiesi's Son Legendary: 'In Training'
Pregnant Heather Rae El Moussa and Tarek Pose with Nick Cannon and Bre Tiesi's Son: 'In Training'
Tarek El Moussa with his kids
Tarek El Moussa's Kids: Everything to Know
Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae El Moussa
Pregnant Heather Rae El Moussa and Tarek El Moussa Tease Possibility of 'Back-to-Back' Babies
This period of time where @heatherraeyoung is pregnant with our baby boy brings up a lot of memories for me
Tarek El Moussa Reminisces on 'Memories' of Dad Life Ahead of Baby No. 3: 'I'm So Lucky'
Heather Rae El Moussa, Tarek El Moussa
Heather Rae El Moussa Celebrates Nearly 1 Year of Marriage to Husband Tarek: 'I Love This Life'
Tarek El Moussa and taylor bday
Tarek El Moussa Pens Emotional Tribute to Daughter Taylor on 12th Birthday: 'I Thank Her'
Tarek El Moussa Says He Is 'in Awe of How Amazing' His Wife Heather Is Doing During Pregnancy https://www.instagram.com/p/ChTQiC4pVHU/
Heather Rae El Moussa Bump Photos
Heather Rae El Moussaâs Son Undergoes Tongue Tie Revision: âSuch a Strong Boyâ
Heather Rae El Moussa’s Son Tristan Undergoes Tongue Tie Revision: ‘Such a Strong Boy’
Heather Rae El Moussa/Instagram
Heather Rae El Moussa Honors Son Tristan on His 4-Month Birthday: 'Chill, Snuggly, & Happy'