Tarek El Moussa Celebrates 'Extra Special' Father's Day Outing with All Three of His Kids

Tarek El Moussa is feeling showered with love from family on Father's Day.

On Sunday, the Flip or Flop alum, 41, celebrated the holiday alongside his three kids, sharing photos on Instagram from the special occasion.

Tarek is dad to son Tristan, 4 months, with wife Heather Rae El Moussa and son Brayden James, 7, and daughter Taylor Reese, 12, whom he shares with ex-wife Christina Hall.

The Selling Sunset realtor, 35, shared a photo of her husband with their little one, as well as a family photo, as she shared her "awe" at his abilities as a dad.

"Happy Father’s Day to the man who never fails to show up for the kids, puts a smile on their faces, takes time away from work to be there for them, will do anything not to miss a single game, surprises them at their school with their favorite lunches, wakes up early to spend quality time with them- the list goes on 🤍," she praised Tarek.

"I have always felt in awe of the way you are as a dad @therealtarekelmoussa but this year it’s extra special 🤍," she continued. "Seeing you with our baby boy Tristan and watching you be a dad of 3 amazing kids makes my heart so happy. I fall in love with you over and over again seeing you be the best daddy ever and we couldn’t be luckier to have you. And I love raising the kids with you. ❤️"

On her story, Heather also showed the father of three enjoying a game of racquetball with Brayden and Taylor.

Tarek El Moussa/Instagram

Tarek and Heather recent appeared on The Jennifer Hudson Show to talk about their feelings after welcoming son Tristan Jay.

"We went through the [in vitro fertilization] process because we didn't think Heather could get pregnant," said Tarek. "We went through the entire thing, doctors and shots everything."

"Twice," Heather added. "And then she got pregnant naturally and I thought she was showing a covid test," Tarek continued. "It was a pregnancy test."



"I did not think I was going to be successful at having a baby. And I have two beautiful step kids and they're incredible and they made me want to have babies," Heather explained, referring to Brayden and Taylor.

