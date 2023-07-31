Tarek El Moussa Admits 'I Lose My Sh--' Sometimes on Family Vacations

Tarek El Moussa is getting candid about big vacations with his family.

The Flipping El Moussas star shared an Instagram on Saturday with a photo of himself, wife Heather and their baby boy Tristan sunning it up recently at a Florida beach. (He also shares daughter Taylor, 12, and son Brayden, 7, with his ex-wife, Christina Hall.)

“One of the reasons I work so hard is so I create lifelong memories with my family…the ENTIRE family haha!" he captioned the snapshot. 'We’ve actually nicknamed our family the Griswolds, because like Clark Griswold, I lose my sh** sometimes🤣🤣🤣. We normally travel with about 12 of us so you may just see us cruising an airport.”

The family makes regular trips to Big Bear Mountain for skiing and Baja California for group beach trips, which often include the couple's parents and siblings and the kids' cousins.

While he doesn't always manage to keep a cool head, Tarek told his Instagram followers that he maintaining his daily routines is a big part of staying sane during a big family trip. “It’s amazing how far you can go in life if you set goals and create daily habits,” he wrote. “One of the reasons I share so much with you is because I’m just like you! But… I forced myself to change.”



He also recalled when he decided to make a big lifestyle change 22 years ago.

“You build discipline over time but you have to start with baby steps," he wrote. "If you’re looking for a change in your life start today. Wake up an hour earlier, go for a walk, go to the gym, do something different and new. If you want to grow, you need to start breaking your normal routine.”





Tarek and Heather previously posted photos from their family outings on Instagram. On Sunday, Tarek shared an adorable photo of himself and Tristan as the El Moussas were vacationing in Cabo San Lucas in Mexico.

“Been taking a lot of family vacations recently because at the end of the day, the work that I put in day in and day out means nothing without the people I love the most so spending quality time with them is a huge priority of mine:),” Tarek wrote in the caption. “I’m currently in Cabo with my whole family and there’s no better feeling than looking around and knowing everyone’s here and that we’re making the best memories together.”

Earlier this month, the couple posted a photo of their blended family. "Our family of 5 ❤️,” Heather captioned the post. “Perfectly imperfect, crazy, loud, filled with so much love and laughter, lots of smiles, never dull… Love them so much and can’t imagine our life without them. This trip was amazing but getting a photo of all of us was the cherry on top.”

Heather Rae El Moussa/Instagram



And Tarek shared a photo of himself, Taylor and Brayden taken in the Sunshine State earlier this month.

“Florida nights with the babies ❤️🙏,” he wrote: This was taken from the first night we got here and @theheatherraeelmoussa met us the next day so I was missing one baby!! But we’re all together here now and having the best time :) Family trips like these where we can all be together and also be with great friends is ideal. I look around at the family we’ve built and the friendships we’ve created and feel nothing but pure happiness. Life’s too short not to feel that way."

Rob Latour/Shutterstock

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

But Tarek and Heather’s trips haven’t just been relegated to kid-friendly outings. According to Heather, she and Tarek spent time together by taking a spontaneous Las Vegas trip last month to "laugh, be silly & connect."

