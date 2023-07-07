Tarek and Heather Rae El Moussa Share Photo of 'Perfectly Imperfect' Blended Family on Vacation

Tarek is dad to two kids from his first marriage and shares son Tristan with wife Heather

By Staff Author
Published on July 7, 2023 01:19PM EDT
Heather Rae and Tarek El Moussa, family photo
Photo:

Heather Rae El Moussa/ Instagram

Tarek and Heather Rae El Moussa are celebrating their blended family.

On Thursday, the couple shared a post to both their Instagrams that featured several photos of their blended family. In the first photo, Heather, 35, carries son Tristan Jay, 5 months, and poses next to Tarek, 41, and her two stepkids, Taylor Reese, 12, and Brayden James, 7½. Tarek shares his two older kids with ex-wife Christina Hall.

"Our family of 5 ❤️ Perfectly imperfect, crazy, loud, filled with so much love and laughter, lots of smiles, never dull...Love them so much and can't imagine our life without them," they began their caption.

"This trip was amazing but getting a photo of all of us was the cherry on top 🥰❤️," they concluded.

In another photo, Taylor kisses the cheek of brother Tristan while Heather smiles for the camera.

Earlier this week, the HGTV star shared a photo of himself with his two older kids. "Florida nights with the babies ❤️🙏 ," he wrote in his caption.

"This was taken from the first night we got here and @theheatherraeelmoussa met us the next day so I was missing one baby!! But we're all together here now and having the best time:) "Family trips like these where we can all be together and also be with great friends is ideal."

"I look around at the family we've built and the friendships we've created and feel nothing but pure happiness. Life's too short not to feel that way. ❤️," he added."

On the same trip, Heather posted photos of her visit to the beach with son Tristan. Heather held her baby close to her, wearing a black swimsuit while little Tristan was dressed in all blue and green. “My beach boy who we discovered is much more of a pool boy 😆🤷🏼‍♀️," she wrote on the Instagram post.

"Having the best time being here with the whole family and great friends 🤍 so we’ll just be here soaking up the sun ... " the reality star captioned her post, concluding, "The long travel was worth it 😌."

In a previous conversation with PEOPLE, Heather spoke candidly about Tristan's arrival, saying that she and her husband were in the middle of in vitro fertilization treatments when they learned they were expecting.

"It was a huge shock," she shared. "We just weren't expecting this. We had just gone through IVF. We had embryos on ice. We had a plan."

While she added that they went into their relationship "not planning on having children together," she shared with PEOPLE that "the world just brought us what was meant to be."

