Tarek and Heather Rae El Moussa Praise 'Nervous' Son Brayden on First Day of Second Grade at New School

Tarek shares Brayden and daughter Taylor with ex Christina Hall, and son Tristan with wife Heather

Published on September 1, 2023 12:27PM EDT
Tarek and Heather Rae El Moussa with Brayden. Photo:

Tarek El Moussa/Instagram

Tarek El Moussa is proud of his son as he embarks on something new.

The father of three, 42, shared on Instagram Thursday that son Brayden, 8, had his first day of school, starting the school year somewhere new.

"Everyone said I was crazy a few weeks ago because I said summer was almost over and for Bray it is!! I can’t believe my big boy is 8 years old and in second grade," he captioned a selfie where he poses with wife Heather Rae El Moussa and the newly-minted second grader, whom he shares along with daughter Taylor, 12, with ex Christina Hall.

"He was really nervous because he started a new school this year so we worked last night on fun stories for him to share at school and tips on creating new friendships. Yes lol, we study everything, especially if it helps the children!" Tarek continued.

"Any parents out there have advice I can share with Bray to have a positive adjustment to his new school? I’d appreciate it ❤️."

Heather also praised her stepson for facing the challenge with a good attitude, writing on her own Instagram, "Bray’s first day of second grade at a new school !!!"

"He was so excited but super nervous this morning. Can’t believe it’s already back to school time for the kids, I’m going to blink and baby Tristan will be in school 🥺," she continued, referencing her and Tarek's 7-month-old.

"His little shark backpack and red shark socks was the cutest thing ever ❤️❤️."

Tarek El Moussa and Heather El Moussa
Tarek El Moussa/Instagram

Tarek recently reflected on some special moments with his older son for his 8th birthday last month, sharing on Instagram, "As you parents know, time flies and your kids grow fast! I can’t believe my big boy Bray is turning 8 today. It feels like yesterday I was negotiating with him over Binky’s🤣🤣🤣."

"I put together a little slide show! Yesterday we celebrated his birthday with the family at Dave and Buster’s, and that night we went to the Angels game. It was just the coolest night and it is so fun celebrating our back-to-back birthdays!!"

He continued, "In the last two weeks alone we’ve been camping, sport fishing, dirtbiking and to a pro ball game! I’m just loving being this kids dad and I’m so excited for all the new fun things we are now doing. Things keep getting better and better and our bond stronger and stronger. I just love this kid❤️❤️❤️!"

