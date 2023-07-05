Tarek and Heather Rae El Moussa Celebrate Fourth Anniversary of Their Chance First Meeting at a Boat Party

Tarek and Heather Rae El Moussa could have easily been like two ships passing in the night!

The power couple of celebrity home renovation may have married over a year ago, but they’re still thinking about the fateful day they met on two neighboring boats. The pair took to Instagram to celebrate the fourth anniversary of their meet cute on Independence Day in 2019.

“4 Years ago today I was on a boat, @theheatherraeelmoussa was on a DIFFERENT boat – but still, our worlds collided and my life forever changed… and thank God it did,” Tarek, 41, captioned his post. “I met my soulmate, the woman who healed me, made me the happiest and healthiest version of myself and who happened to be the best mom on the planet.”

Tarek and Heather Rae El Moussa. Tarek El Moussa/Instagram

The Flip or Flop alum also featured his children in his photo gallery, including his son with Heather, Tristan, who was born in February, as well as his two kids with ex Christina Hall, Taylor Reese, 12, and Brayden James, 7.



Tarek and Heather Rae El Moussa with kids Taylor Reese and Brayden James. Tarek El Moussa/Instagram

“I love you and the life we’ve built more than words,” Tarek concluded his caption. “So excited for what’s next!”

Meanwhile, Heather , 35, took to her Instagram for a separate commemorative post. Amid loved-up PDA shots (and some additional photos of the kids), the Selling Sunset star celebrated her husband.

“When I think of a life before you it’s hard to even remember it,” Heather wrote. “The best chapter of my life has been with you. You’ve loved me unconditionally. Thank you for working so hard for us. I love you so much.”

Tarek and Heather Rae El Moussa's Tattoos. Heather Rae El Moussa/Instagram

The celebrity real estate agent also showed off her and her husband’s tattoos. Each of the pair has their partner’s initials tattooed on their wrist, with Tarek sporting an “HEM” and Heather flashing a “TEM.” While both Heather and Tarek have mid-arm tattoos with their marriage anniversary date, Tarek has two more underneath with the birthdays of kids Taylor and Brayden.

Heather and Tarek wed back in 2021, sharing the photos exclusively with PEOPLE. “He makes me feel comfort, he makes me feel safe, he makes me feel protected and he has the biggest heart," Heather said of her husband. "We're best friends and we're true soulmates."



Tarek and Heather Rae El Moussa with baby Tristan. Tarek El Moussa/Instagram

"I'm just excited to live this life with her,” Tarek added. “We have a family and we have a very bright future."