Taraji P. Henson Surprises Housekeeper Who Is Like a ‘Second Mom’ with Heartwarming Garden Sanctuary (Exclusive)

Taraji P. Henson surprised her housekeeper with a new home renovation, thanks to help from Property Brothers stars Drew Scott and Jonathan Scott.

In the latest episode of Celebrity IOU, the Oscar-nominated actress, 52, introduced the Scott brothers to her housekeeper Jahel, whom she considers a "second mother." Henson hired her three years ago when she moved back to California after living in Chicago to film Empire.

"When I met her, I just wanted to hug her," Henson told Drew, 45. "She's just the sweetest, sweetest person, and, of course, as we got to know each other, I just loved her and her story."

The two bonded as single mothers. Henson wanted to thank Jahel for choosing to work for her during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Taraji P. Henson, Drew Scott, and Jonathan Scott in Celebrity IOU. HGTV

"The fact that she chose me during the pandemic when everyone was so scared to be around other humans, I just love her for that," the Hidden Figures star said. "The way she takes such great care of me... I just feel like she mothers me."

Henson brought the Scott brothers to Jahel's house to renovate her backyard and install a home garden. In an exclusive clip from the episode above, Henson decided to get her hands dirty and help Jonathan, 45, and Drew by picking up a jackhammer.

"How come you didn't bring in one of those machines that can do all this?" Henson asked.

"We brought in this machine right here!" Drew joked as he pointed to Henson.

"That was actually fun, getting my hands dirty," Henson told the camera later. "I've never done a demo before. I usually said, 'This is what I want,' and then I leave," she added with a laugh.

HGTV

Henson was an absolute "wrecking machine" during the renovation, Drew told PEOPLE in May, ahead of the Celebrity IOU season 4 premiere.

"She had long nails on our first day of construction, and she's like, 'You don't need those shovels. You don't need any of that jackhammer that you have. I'll just go straight in there with my nails and get this thing done,'" Drew recalled. The three-time Emmy nominee always arrived at the construction site before the brothers, Drew said.

Taraji P. Henson, Jonathan Scott and Drew Scott in Celebrity IOU. HGTV

This was not the first time Henson has surprised someone close to her with a home renovation. In 2019, she teamed up with interior designer Stephanie Gamble to renovate her stepmother Angie's home for My Houzz, 13 years after Henson's father died.

“My dad always said, ‘If you have been blessed, then it is your duty to go out into the world and be a blessing,'” Henson said in 2019. “So I feel like I’m doing what my dad told me I should do.”

Henson's Celebrity IOU episode premieres on Monday, June 26 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on HGTV. Other celebrities appearing on the show this season include Kristin Chenoweth, Glenn Close, Kristin Davis, Derek Hough, Julianne Hough, Heidi Klum, Jay Leno, and Emma Roberts.

