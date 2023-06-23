Taraji P. Henson Surprises Housekeeper Who Is Like a ‘Second Mom’ with Heartwarming Garden Sanctuary (Exclusive)

PEOPLE got an exclusive first look at the 'Empire' star's heartwarming renovation project on an all-new episode of 'Celebrity IOU'

By
Daniel S. Levine
Daniel Levine author photo
Daniel S. Levine
Daniel Levine is a Staff Editor at PEOPLE. He joined PEOPLE in 2022. His work previously appeared at PopCulture.com, Heavy, and TheCelebrityCafe.com.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on June 23, 2023 03:19PM EDT

Taraji P. Henson surprised her housekeeper with a new home renovation, thanks to help from Property Brothers stars Drew Scott and Jonathan Scott.

In the latest episode of Celebrity IOU, the Oscar-nominated actress, 52, introduced the Scott brothers to her housekeeper Jahel, whom she considers a "second mother." Henson hired her three years ago when she moved back to California after living in Chicago to film Empire

"When I met her, I just wanted to hug her," Henson told Drew, 45. "She's just the sweetest, sweetest person, and, of course, as we got to know each other, I just loved her and her story."

The two bonded as single mothers. Henson wanted to thank Jahel for choosing to work for her during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Taraji P. Henson. Drew, Johnathan and Taraji carry out finishing touches then greet the homeowner and begin the reveal process. As seen on Celebrity IOU Season 4
Taraji P. Henson, Drew Scott, and Jonathan Scott in Celebrity IOU.

HGTV

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"The fact that she chose me during the pandemic when everyone was so scared to be around other humans, I just love her for that," the Hidden Figures star said. "The way she takes such great care of me... I just feel like she mothers me."

Henson brought the Scott brothers to Jahel's house to renovate her backyard and install a home garden. In an exclusive clip from the episode above, Henson decided to get her hands dirty and help Jonathan, 45, and Drew by picking up a jackhammer.

"How come you didn't bring in one of those machines that can do all this?" Henson asked.

"We brought in this machine right here!" Drew joked as he pointed to Henson. 

"That was actually fun, getting my hands dirty," Henson told the camera later. "I've never done a demo before. I usually said, 'This is what I want,' and then I leave," she added with a laugh.

Taraji P. Henson. Portraits of Drew Scott, Jonathan Scott and Taraji. As seen on Celebrity IOU Season 4.

HGTV

Henson was an absolute "wrecking machine" during the renovation, Drew told PEOPLE in May, ahead of the Celebrity IOU season 4 premiere.

"She had long nails on our first day of construction, and she's like, 'You don't need those shovels. You don't need any of that jackhammer that you have. I'll just go straight in there with my nails and get this thing done,'" Drew recalled. The three-time Emmy nominee always arrived at the construction site before the brothers, Drew said. 

Taraji P. Henson. Taraji, Drew and Jonathan greet the homeowners then get into their work clothes and begin the demolition process! As seen on Celebrity IOU Season 4.
Taraji P. Henson, Jonathan Scott and Drew Scott in Celebrity IOU.

HGTV

This was not the first time Henson has surprised someone close to her with a home renovation. In 2019, she teamed up with interior designer Stephanie Gamble to renovate her stepmother Angie's home for My Houzz, 13 years after Henson's father died.

“My dad always said, ‘If you have been blessed, then it is your duty to go out into the world and be a blessing,'” Henson said in 2019. “So I feel like I’m doing what my dad told me I should do.”

Henson's Celebrity IOU episode premieres on Monday, June 26 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on HGTV. Other celebrities appearing on the show this season include Kristin ChenowethGlenn CloseKristin Davis, Derek HoughJulianne HoughHeidi KlumJay Leno, and Emma Roberts.

Related Articles
Fire Pit Roundup tout
12 Deals on Fire Pits That Are Easy to Set Up and Use — Starting at $28
Erin Napier Says Sheâs âSo Anxious About the Titanic Subâ After Sharing Photo of âOminousâ Fortune Cookies
Erin Napier Says She’s ‘So Anxious About the Titanic Sub’ After Sharing Photo of ‘Ominous’ Fortune Cookies
One-Off Deal: Vacuum Tout
This Cordless Vacuum with 'Unmatched' Maneuverability is 74% Off Before Prime Day
Ree Drummond Furniture Line
Pioneer Woman Ree Drummond’s First-Ever Indoor Furniture Collection is Now at Walmart
Sylvester Stallone Says Adele Insisted on Having His Rocky Statue When She Bought Home
Sylvester Stallone Says Adele Insisted on Having His Rocky Statue When She Bought Home
At Home with Genevieve Gorder Credit: Crackle
Genevieve Gorder Says Her New Show Will 'Redefine How We See Lifestyle' — Watch the Trailer! (Exclusive)
Amazon Prime Day Queen Size Sheet Set
Amazon’s Best-Selling Bed Sheets That ‘Stay Cool Through the Night’ Are on Sale Ahead of Prime Day
Trapdoor on Tik Tok https://www.tiktok.com/t/ZT81vFxeq/ https://app.asana.com/0/1202556224425358/1204866795238642
Woman Finds Trap Door in Home After Living There for 3 Years: 'The House Is Definitely Inhabited'
Outdoor Lighting Deals Tout
Amazon Is Starting Summer with Outdoor Lighting Deals for Your Backyard — Prices Start at $10
Amazon Prime Day Grelife Tower Fan
This ‘Quiet’ Oscillating Tower Fan That Blows ‘Very Cold Air’ Is on Sale at Amazon Today
One-Off Deal: TK Vacuum Tout
This ‘Super Lightweight’ Cordless Vacuum That ‘Sucks Up Everything’ Is Just $95 at Amazon Today
G Flip Comments Hot AF on Partner Chrishell Stauseâs Unfiltered Selfie: Instagram vs. Reality;
G Flip Comments 'Hot AF' on Partner Chrishell Stause's Unfiltered Selfie: 'Instagram vs. Reality'
Tan France 1stDibs Collection
Tan France Curates Collection of Home Decor in Auction with 1stDibs — and Prices Start Below $100! (Exclusive)
Tan France
Tan France Is Documenting the Creation of His Dream House in New Show — 'You Get to See Every Little Decision' (Exclusive)
Margot Robbie Shows Off the Barbie Dreamhouse
Margot Robbie Shows Off the Barbie Dreamhouse — Complete with Waterless Pool, Hot Pink Kitchen and Large Slide
Amazon Memory Foam Bath Mat Sale Tout
Shoppers Can't Stop Adding This ‘Soft' and ‘Plush’ Memory Foam Bath Mat to Their Carts