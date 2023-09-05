Tara Lipinski Recalls Finding Out She Was Pregnant After First Time Trying Naturally: 'I Had Zero Hopes'

Tara Lipinski and husband Todd Kapostasy open up about their fertility journey in the second episode of her podcast, 'Tara Lipinski: Unexpecting'

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2022. Her work has previously appeared on BuzzFeed, Entertainment Weekly, and LittleThings.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on September 5, 2023 04:37PM EDT
Tara Lipinski Recalls Finding Out She Was Pregnant After First Time Trying Naturally: 'I Had Zero Hopes'
Photo:

Tara Lipinski: Unexpecting The Podcast/YouTube

Tara Lipinski is opening up about how she learned she was pregnant.

On the second episode of her new podcast Tara Lipinski: Unexpecting, the Olympic figure skater, 41, explained that after four egg retrievals, resulting in 13 embryos, two of which were viable, her doctor suggested trying to get pregnant naturally.

"She just said, 'Okay, let's mix it up. I think you can get pregnant naturally.'"

Lipinski admitted she thought it was a comical attempt, adding, "There's no way this was going to work."

"She just wanted to try something different and see how my body would react to that," she noted. "She said, 'You'll come into the office, I'll make sure you're ovulating. I'll give you a trigger shot to make sure we know when you ovulate...' Then you just go home and do it naturally."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Husband Todd Kapostasy said, "This is the first time we've tried, literally in our life," then joking, "It's the first time we had sex."

After trying "timed intercourse" in May 2020, Kapostasy said they weren't "very hopeful" the plan would work.

"I had zero hopes that this was going to work, but somehow, and I don't know how or why, I was pregnant. And I just remember you looking at me and saying, 'See? We worried for nothing.'"

The athlete spoke to PEOPLE last month, opening up about why she now "finally felt ready" to share her story.

"I grew up as an Olympic athlete and at a very young age I was in the spotlight and sharing my life publicly," she explained. "This was just the first time in my life — and it's gone on for so long — that I felt like I was living this lie or living with this big secret."

"It's been five years of my life and my husband's life and not speaking about it. I just wasn't emotionally or mentally able to. I was so overwhelmed and struggling day-to-day that I wasn't in a place to bring other people in and that thought really scared me."

Despite being overwhelmed, Lipinski knew that it was important to share her story. "All along I knew that I really, really wanted to talk about my story because infertility in itself is so isolating. I think we hear so many more stories now about IVF and we know people use surrogates and we hear this overarching view of it. But you never hear those deep details. And I think when I started this journey, that's all I wanted — to connect with women."

Related Articles
Heidi Klum and kids
Heidi Klum's Daughter and Son Are Taller Than Her in Sweet New Photo from Beyoncé Concert
Jenna Bush Hager Shares Family Photos with All 3 Kids
Jenna Bush Hager Shares Funny Tip She Tells Kids When Traveling as a Family with Husband Henry Hager
Hoda Kotb kids
Hoda Kotb Reflects on 'Magical' Trip to Mexico with Daughters Hope and Haley: 'Everybody Was Happy'
Tina Knowles Shares Rare Photo of BeyoncÃÂ© and Her Three Kids Alongside Birthday Tribute: 'Precious Gift'
Tina Knowles Shares Rare Photo of Beyoncé and Her Three Kids Alongside Birthday Tribute: 'Precious Gift'
Monica Poses with Daughter Laiyah in Photoshoot Celebrating Her 10th Birthday
Monica Poses with Daughter Laiyah in Photo Shoot Celebrating 10th Birthday: 'Love Without Conditions'
kardashians and kids at beyonce
Kim and Khloé Kardashian Wear Matching Silver Outfits with North and Penelope for Beyoncé Concert
Jenna Bush Hager Looks Back at Summer with Her Three Kids as Family Says Goodbye to the Season
Jenna Bush Hager Looks Back at Summer with Her Three Kids as Family Says Goodbye to the Season
alexis ohanian and olympia best day ever
Alexis Ohanian and Daughter Olympia Have 'Best Day Ever' After Her 6th Birthday: 'I Love This Time'
Jodie Sweetin Brings Daughter Beatrix, 13, to BeyoncÃÂ©'s Renaissance Tour Stop in LA: 'Virgo Season'
Jodie Sweetin Brings Mini-Me Daughter Beatrix, 13, to Beyoncé's Renaissance Tour: 'Virgo Season'
Undated image of Miranda kerr with son flynn - celebrating 11th birthday
All About Miranda Kerr’s 3 Children (and Baby No. 4 on the Way!)
stassi schroeder holding baby
Pregnant Stassi Schroeder 'Trying to Hold This Baby In' to Avoid Missing Daughter's First Day of School
jana Kramer tells daughter about pregnancy
Pregnant Jana Kramer Reveals Moment She Told Daughter About Baby on the Way: 'My Wish Come True'
Shaina Hurley Is Pregnant
'Love Is Blind' Star Shaina Hurley and Husband Expecting First Baby: 'Our Hearts Are Full' (Exclusive)
tom brady, benjamin brady
Tom Brady Reveals Younger Son Ben Is Playing Football This Year — and Wants to 'Be Like Gronk'
Uzo Aduba shows off baby bump
Pregnant Uzo Aduba Celebrates 'Bey-Bee's' First Concert as She Shows Off Bump Before Beyoncé Show
John Legend and Chrissy Teigen Explore the Berkshires with Luna and Miles
John Legend and Chrissy Teigen Take Luna and Miles on 'Back to School' Trip to the Berkshires