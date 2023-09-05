Tara Lipinski Recalls Finding Out She Was Pregnant After First Time Trying Naturally: 'I Had Zero Hopes'

Tara Lipinski is opening up about how she learned she was pregnant.

On the second episode of her new podcast Tara Lipinski: Unexpecting, the Olympic figure skater, 41, explained that after four egg retrievals, resulting in 13 embryos, two of which were viable, her doctor suggested trying to get pregnant naturally.

"She just said, 'Okay, let's mix it up. I think you can get pregnant naturally.'"

Lipinski admitted she thought it was a comical attempt, adding, "There's no way this was going to work."

"She just wanted to try something different and see how my body would react to that," she noted. "She said, 'You'll come into the office, I'll make sure you're ovulating. I'll give you a trigger shot to make sure we know when you ovulate...' Then you just go home and do it naturally."

Husband Todd Kapostasy said, "This is the first time we've tried, literally in our life," then joking, "It's the first time we had sex."

After trying "timed intercourse" in May 2020, Kapostasy said they weren't "very hopeful" the plan would work.

"I had zero hopes that this was going to work, but somehow, and I don't know how or why, I was pregnant. And I just remember you looking at me and saying, 'See? We worried for nothing.'"

The athlete spoke to PEOPLE last month, opening up about why she now "finally felt ready" to share her story.

"I grew up as an Olympic athlete and at a very young age I was in the spotlight and sharing my life publicly," she explained. "This was just the first time in my life — and it's gone on for so long — that I felt like I was living this lie or living with this big secret."

"It's been five years of my life and my husband's life and not speaking about it. I just wasn't emotionally or mentally able to. I was so overwhelmed and struggling day-to-day that I wasn't in a place to bring other people in and that thought really scared me."

Despite being overwhelmed, Lipinski knew that it was important to share her story. "All along I knew that I really, really wanted to talk about my story because infertility in itself is so isolating. I think we hear so many more stories now about IVF and we know people use surrogates and we hear this overarching view of it. But you never hear those deep details. And I think when I started this journey, that's all I wanted — to connect with women."