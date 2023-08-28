Tanya Kach Was Kidnapped at Age 14 and Held Captive for a Decade. She Says Her Dad Partially Blamed Her

In 1995, after her parents' divorce Tanya Kach, then 14, moved from her beloved hometown of Monongahela, Pa. to McKeesport, some 15 miles north, to live with her father and his then-fiancée.

The move was destabilizing to the middle schooler. Tayna was bullied at her new school, and her troubled relationship with her own mother, who seldom was in contact and who Tayna says was violent and abusive, caused her to feel isolated.

Tanya started drinking and smoking cigarettes and marijuana. A security guard at her new school, 38-year-old Tom Hose, would buy her cigarettes and candy. It was a connection that would take an even darker turn — one that would change Tanya's life forever.

The ordeal Tanya endured is the focus of tonight’s episode of People Magazine Investigates, titled "The Disappearance of Tayna Kach.” The episode airs on ID at 9/8c and streams on Max. (An exclusive clip is shown below.)

For more on Tanya Kach's life after her time in captivity, subscribe now to PEOPLE, or pick up this week's issue, on newsstands now.

Tanya was lured into Hose’s McKeesport, Pa. home, where he held her captive and sexually abused her for 10 years. During that time, he locked her in his bedroom and threatened to kill her and her family if she resisted or fled.

Tanya Kach. National Center for Missing and Exploited Children

Tanya finally escaped in 2006, at age 24, when she was allowed to work part-time job at a local convenience store.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

But Tanya's freedom did not bring immediate happiness. Back at home, she says, her father partially blamed her kidnapping on her.

"That," she tells PEOPLE in its latest issue, which is currently on newsstands, “broke my heart.”

Reclaiming her identity has been difficult, she says, but after years of trying, she's now in a good place. And wants others to know there’s hope even after severe trauma. "I'm proof of that," she says.

People Magazine Investigates: The Disappearance of Tayna Kach airs on ID and streams on Max tonight at 9/8c.

