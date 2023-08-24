Tanya Kach Was 14 When She Was Abducted and Sexually Abused for a Decade. Today, She Finally Feels Free

Tanya Kach, now 41, was held captive for 10 years by Tom Hose, a security guard who worked at the middle school she attended in McKeesport, Pa.

PMI documentary about Tanya Kach
Tanya Kach. Photo:

Rob Johnson for Warner Bros Discovery, Inc

In the fall of 1995, Tanya Kach was experiencing even more changes than the typical teenager. The 14-year-old had just started middle school in McKeesport, Pa., where she was adjusting to her new life after her parents’ divorce. 

Tanya was now living with her father, Jerry Kach, and his then-fiancée, Jo-Ann Kach, both now 62. Tanya, now 41, says she didn’t really get along with Jo-Ann. But Tanya's own mother, she says, was violent and abusive, and was seldom in touch, meaning that Tanya often felt isolated and unloved.

Tanya started drinking and smoking cigarettes and marijuana — and forged a friendship with her then-38-year-old school security guard Tom Hose. Hose bought her cigarettes and candy. “He listened to my problems,” she recalls, “and he made me laugh.”

But the relationship would take a dark turn — and the ordeal Tanya endured is the focus of next Monday's episode of People Magazine Investigates. Titled "The Disappearance of Tayna Kach," the episode airs Monday, Aug. 28 on ID at 9/8c and streams on Max. (An exclusive clip is shown below.)

Tanya says she often skipped class to escape bullying, but Hose caught her one day. To her surprise, he told her he wouldn't report her.

Tom Hose mug shot, 2006
Tom Hose.

“That’s when he leaned in and kissed me,” Tanya says. “I thought I was in love with him.” Weeks later, Hose lured Tanya into his elderly parents’ house in McKeesport, where he lived in a room upstairs. 

Tome Hose's house which belonged to his parents and where he lived and kept Tanya Kach captive for 10 years.
Tome Hose's house which belonged to his parents and where he lived and kept Tanya Kach captive for 10 years.

For more on Tanya Kach's life after her time in captivity, subscribe now to PEOPLE, or pick up this week's issue, on newsstands Friday.

Once there, he locked her in his bedroom and threatened to kill her and her family if she resisted or fled. For a decade, Hose sexually abused her every day.

Missing poster from - Tanya Kach photo shown age to 24 year , last seen Feb 10 1996
Tanya Kach's missing poster.

National Center for Missing and Exploited Children 

Years later, Hose began allowing Tanya to spend some time out of the house, and work a part-time job at a local convenience store. It was that job that eventually allowed her to reclaim her freedom and her identity.

Images from Tanya Kach's book Memoir of a Milk Carton Kid
Tanya was age 17 here and the photo was taken in the room where she was held captive.

Courtesy Tanya Kach

Though the process to find herself again has been difficult, Tanya — who is now married — says she finally feels free. She wants others to know there’s hope even after severe trauma.

“I’m proof of that,” she says. “I went through the darkest times. Look at me now.”

People Magazine Investigates: The Disappearance of Tayna Kach airs on ID and streams on Max Monday, Aug. 28, at 9/8c.

