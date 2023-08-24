Tanya Kach Was 14 When She Was Abducted and Sexually Abused for a Decade. Today, She Finally Feels Free

In the fall of 1995, Tanya Kach was experiencing even more changes than the typical teenager. The 14-year-old had just started middle school in McKeesport, Pa., where she was adjusting to her new life after her parents’ divorce.

Tanya was now living with her father, Jerry Kach, and his then-fiancée, Jo-Ann Kach, both now 62. Tanya, now 41, says she didn’t really get along with Jo-Ann. But Tanya's own mother, she says, was violent and abusive, and was seldom in touch, meaning that Tanya often felt isolated and unloved.

Tanya started drinking and smoking cigarettes and marijuana — and forged a friendship with her then-38-year-old school security guard Tom Hose. Hose bought her cigarettes and candy. “He listened to my problems,” she recalls, “and he made me laugh.”

Tanya says she often skipped class to escape bullying, but Hose caught her one day. To her surprise, he told her he wouldn't report her.

“That’s when he leaned in and kissed me,” Tanya says. “I thought I was in love with him.” Weeks later, Hose lured Tanya into his elderly parents’ house in McKeesport, where he lived in a room upstairs.



Once there, he locked her in his bedroom and threatened to kill her and her family if she resisted or fled. For a decade, Hose sexually abused her every day.

Years later, Hose began allowing Tanya to spend some time out of the house, and work a part-time job at a local convenience store. It was that job that eventually allowed her to reclaim her freedom and her identity.

Though the process to find herself again has been difficult, Tanya — who is now married — says she finally feels free. She wants others to know there’s hope even after severe trauma.

“I’m proof of that,” she says. “I went through the darkest times. Look at me now.”

