Tan France Welcomes Baby Son Isaac: ‘He Completes Our Little Family Perfectly’

Tan France’s family just got bigger! The Queer Eye star has welcomed his second child with his husband Rob.



France confirmed the arrival of their baby son on Instagram, sharing a photo of the family of four.

“Welcome baby boy #2, Isaac France, born this past weekend,” France wrote. “He completes our little family perfectly.”

The Next in Fashion host also shared a note of gratitude to their surrogate, writing, “And a huge thank you to our incredible warrior of a surrogate, for giving us the greatest gift one could ever give.”

Baby Isaac has big brother Ismail to keep him company. France and Rob welcomed Ismail in July of 2021 and recently shared that he suspects the 23-month-old is "going to get the shock of his life” when his baby brother arrives.

"All he knows is that he's obsessed with monster trucks and cars,” France told PEOPLE. “That's all he knows. He doesn't want to know anything else."



France also shared that he, too, has a big transition ahead of him. “I'm not prepared,” he added about the arrival of baby number two. “The only thing I'm prepared for is knowing that it's going to be difficult."

Tan France and Rob France with their son Ismail. Courtesy of the France family

Despite this, he also admitted that he and Rob "were over the moon" to find out they would be having another baby.

"It was the best feeling ever," said France. "I mean, it felt almost as shocking as the first time. I was overjoyed, in tears, I couldn't believe that it had finally happened again. It was just the most incredible feeling."

As for the baby’s name, France shared that he had known it for a long time. "I always knew these two names that I loved the most,” he told PEOPLE of Ismail and Isaac. “And so thankfully, Rob loves them also. We're on track to call our baby this name."



Tan France with baby Ismail. tan france/ instagram

When France first announced that he and Rob were going to be parents with baby Ismail, he wrote about how it was always a dream of his.

"So happy to finally share that WE'RE HAVING A BABY!!," he shared on Instagram ahead of the arrival of Ismail. "No, I'm not pregnant, despite this VERY realistic pic. With the greatest gift/help of the most wonderful surrogate, Rob and I are lucky enough to be on our way to being parents, this Summer. Something we've wanted for SOooo many years."

"Our hearts are so full right now,” France continued. “I cannot wait to hold this baby, and to show him so much love."